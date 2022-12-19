Menu
HomeNewsWho Is Lionel...

Who Is Lionel Messi Wife? All About Antonella Roccuzzo- Instgram, Age

Written by Paridhi Mehrotra
Estimated reading time: 8 minutes
Who Is Lionel Messi Wife All About Antonella Roccuzzo

Antonella Roccuzzo is one of the resounding Argentina models and dieticians, who are best and highly known as the beloved wife of Lionel Messi. The girl who took one of the world’s most inspiring and influential football player’s minds as her abode since childhood. Her long courtship with the world’s most popular football player is the biggest claim to the fame and recognition she has.  Let us have a comprehensive look at Antonella and her life. 

Who Is Antonella Roccuzzo?

Antonella Roccuzzo was born to Jose Roccuzzo and Patricia Ruccuzzo on February 26, 1988, in Argentina.  She is one of the highly talented Argentia models and dieticians who are now at her young and vibrant age of thirty-four.  She has two siblings named Carla Ruccuzzo and Paula Roccuzzo. 

Antonella Roccuzzo

She was born in Rosario, like Lionel Messi and they were childhood friends. She is also known as the cousin of Lucas Scaglia who was Messi’s childhood friend too. When we have a glance at her education, she attended University in Argentina, where she pursued Odontology. Later she decided to switch her subject to social communication. 

NameAntonella Roccuzzo
Date of Birth26 February 1988
Age34 years old
BirthplaceRosario, Argentina
Height1.65 m
Weight58

Even though she is predominantly regarded as the wife of the legend Lionel Messi, she has maintained to create her own space and identity by being a model, and dietician and her partnership with Sofia Balbi, wife of Luis Suarez, her own venture of footwear. 

Even though Antonella has evaded overt media exposure and spotlights, she is surprisingly amassed more than nineteen million followers on Instagram. She recently shared the photo with her sons and Messi after the nail-biting world cup and the post was shared and viewed by millions of people across the world who woke in the exhilarating world cup news. 

Antonella Roccuzzo Net Worth

Antonella is best known for her career as a model and dietician and also for her partnership ventures, and she has managed to make her wealth a hefty amount. Lionel Messi Wife Antonella Roccuzzo net worth is estimated at around $20 Million and in spite of being under the tag name of Messi’s wife she has sustained to make her identity as a model and dietitian intact. 

Antonella Roccuzzo Height And Weight

Antonella sustained her beauty and physical stature even after she gave birth to three sons. Her beauty is intact and she is aging like a fine wine even after thirty-four. She still looks like a college student and it would be impossible to believe that she is the mother of three kids. ‘

As she is a sophisticated dietician it would be an understatement if her health and lifestyle are not healthy. A complete workout and healthy diet would be the reason for her physical fitness. Her height is estimated at 165 centimeters and she weighs around fifty-eight kilograms. 

How Many Sons Does Antonella Have?

She is the mother of three children, named Thiago Messi Roccuzzo who was born on November 2, 2012, Mateo Messi Roccuzzo born on September 11, 2015, and Ciro Messi Roccuzzo born on March 18, 2018. 

How Many Sons Does Antonella Have

Lionel Messi and Antonella are undoubtedly proud parents to have these three kids who really play a predominant role in their lives, and their father Messi, the legend of Football has tributes to his children and he had tattooed on his body. And even their names are engraved on his boots. Indeed he is such a proud father and both of them share pictures of their lovely family on their respective account. 

The Relationship Timeline Of Lionel Messi And Antonella

As we all know they have been a couple for more than around long nine years, sharing two children. They were leading a life together a life for long years finally decided to tie the knot as husband and wife on June 30, 2017, at a grand ceremony in their hometown of Rosario. 

Antonella Roccuzzo met Messi as a child

A number of Messi’s friends from the club and international teammates attended the grand function and their wedding was stringently guarded under the command of a former Argentina military officer, and Messy made it live s stream for his fans from all over the world to watch it. 

When we have an exhaustive look at how these two lovely birds met and their early life, it is pretty explicit that they two met when they were children. Lionel Messi first met the love of his life, Antonella when he was five years old. They both lived on the outskirts of Rosario, and from childhood, they both developed a sweet friendship. 

But soon after their relationship was flourishing, Messi had to leave her and his hometown to pursue his soccer training in Spain. But somehow, eventually, they got reconnected in 2005, when Messi learned about his friend’s untimely death in a car accident. 

After their reconciliation, Lionel Messi proposed to Antonella in 2010, and after two years they welcomed their son Thiago. Messi once passionately talked about his wife “The truth is that I admire everything about Antonela. She has many good qualities: how she gets by on a daily basis; her personality; she is always in a good mood; she always faces up to problems in an admirable way. She is a very intelligent person who is great in all aspects of life”. 

So after living together for more than nine years and finally deciding to tie the knot was something most beautiful in their lives. Lionel Messi is considered and worshipped as a deity in Football, and his wife, his sons, and his family is the pillar of strength. It was the last world cup of the Football Legend Lionel Messi and as he desired he took the cup to his country. It was indeed Lionel Messi’s glorious sunset and Mbappe’s glorious sunrise. 

