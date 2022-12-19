Lil Durk is indeed such a lucky man because he had a narrow escape from a massive accident that could have really annihilated him from the world. The rapper described the nerve-shivering near-death experience that happened in July past five months today, and he shared this adversity on his official Instagram account, which left his fans confused. Let us dwell more on it and see what really happened.

What Happened To Lil Durk?

Luckily, the riveting rapper, Durk Derrick Banks, narrowly escaped from a horrifying car accident that could have affected him greatly. As per sources, the injuries that he suffered were not in a way life-threatening injuries. But the news of this horrific tragedy came after five months, and he was performing at the Lollapalooza festival in July.

The resounding rapper Lil Durk, who managed to have hordes of fans across the globe took to his Instagram account on Sunday to say about his tragic near-death experience that happened five months ago. The rapper shared a series of photos one of the photos was where the rapper and his friends getting inside his car, and the last one is where his car terribly flipped onto the side after being toppled which was really nerve-writhing.

After recuperating from the terrifying accident with non-life-threatening injuries, the rapper vehemently talked about the ephemeral life that all of us have. He captioned “Live life any day can be your last SMURK”. When we dwell a little deeper to know more about the uncanny accident, the information regarding when and how the accident took place is not quite in handy.

Moreover, his fans were also concerned about the Chicago native’s condition too because some of his friends happened to be with him at the time of the accident. Furthermore, if we dive into the past of Lil Durk, prior to this horrific car flip accident, Lil Durk faced a similar kind of predicament in back 2018, and he was the victim of a hit-and-run car accident which was really a common crime nowadays.

This hit-and-run accident took place on July 20, 2018, and along with Lil Durk he was accompanied by his friend Carleee and they were out of the blue hit by a vehicle. Luckily that crash too did not leave fatal injuries, and Lil Durk and his friend recovered soon after spending some days in the hospital.

Soon after recuperating from this incident, the rapper decided to talk about the incident back in 2018, on his Instagram account and said

“I am blessed, could have been much worse. I went to the hospital right after because I had some pain in my back, and legs but all in all, gotta thank god”.

What he said is absolutely true because he has been pretty lucky to have these narrow escapes in his life so that each time he gets escaped he is having another life.

Moreover, after these two incidents which would have really questioned his life, he had another incident at Lollapalooza in 2022. The rapper Lil Durk was performing in Chicago at a music festival and all of a sudden, the onstage pyrotechnics unexpectedly went off in front of him.

This out of nowhere incident left an injury to his eye, and he had to be hospitalized for further treatment. Nevertheless, not getting acquainted with the injuries that he had suffered his irrefutable resilience made him continue with his performances even after these sorts of incidents.

Lil Durk even described his eye injury to his fans through his Instagram account and his fans were really befuddled because why is this happening to him again and again? When it comes to accidents, Lil Druk is not a stranger to them. But each time something happens to him, he always had a narrow escape from it giving him another chance to live his life to the fullest.

Lil Durk At A Glance

Durk Derrick Banks is one of the greatest and most riveting American rappers and singers who have hordes of fans across the globe for his invigorating songs. Lil Durk is one of the strongest leading members and founders of the resounding collective and record label Only The Family (OTF).

The amazing rapper of the music realm was born on October 19, 1992, in Chicago, Illinois, US. Amidst the personal issues that he suffered especially when his father was serving two life sentences behind the bars for not disclosed reasons, Lil Durk was so immersed in being one of the rappers who could really have a great opportunity and a good life that bestows him.

Lil Durk made a mixtape in March 2018, titled Just Cause Y’all Waited soon after some of his independent releases, and somehow he managed to sign a deal with Alamo Records. Soon after his deal, in April 2020, the milestone work in Lil Durk’s career was released.

His enthralling debut appearance as a lead artist with his single Viral Moment peaked at Billboard Hot 100. Other than this massive success hit, Lil Durk’s singles included 3 Headed Goat, Backdoor, The Voice, Laugh Now Cry Later, and Back in Blood. He had done a joint album with Lil Baby titled The Voice of the Heroes.

Lil Durk was born into a family where his shoulders were full of responsibilities as his father was incarcerated when he was a small baby of seven years old. In an interview, the rapper stated about the undeniably impoverished state of his life, where he and his family had to starve because of the unavailability of food.

So in order to raise his family from utterly deteriorating he started to brush up on his talents and the first breakthrough was when he decided to appear on social media channels like Myspace and YouTube. So when his talents were appreciated and acknowledged Lil Durk grew fond of expanding his career into more spectrum. Moreover, the main reason that fueled him to make his career enlarge was when he became a father at the age of seventeen.

