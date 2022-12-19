Jojo Siwa And Avery Cyrus Broke Up After 3 Months Of Dating

Jojo Siwa and Avery Cyrus have parted ways following a three-month-old relationship. Very recently the dished pair were seen celebrating their one-month anniversary, but unfortunately, their relationship couldn’t last any longer.

Woefully, the romance is over for Jojo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. The dancer and the content creator have parted ways in their third month, and that has shocked their fans a lot. On Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, Avery Cyrus shared a TikTok clip where they were seen together on a Royal Caribbean cruise.

She shared a string of clips and in one of them, Avery held an arcade game prize and dedicated it to Jojo. She further added that it was her sorry present for breaking up with Jojo. But in the voice-over, Avery was heard saying they ended their relationship with a sweet gift from Jojo on the previous night.

But what seemed more optimistic was how they handled their breakup as the two appeared on good terms while announcing their split. The clip featured the exes who were enjoying a hot air balloon ride together while singing karaoke.

But below that, a fan commented that they needed to know why Avery Cyrus and Jojo Siwa broke up. Without hesitation, she elucidated that they decided to part ways since they felt like they were better off as friends. She continued that since they both were young, they were still trying to figure out things.

However, Avery still mentioned that their trip was the best ever. Meanwhile, Jojo also wrote that the trip was the best one in her entire life. Before coming to that conclusion, she shared a plethora of snaps that were clicked during their tropical vacation, but it was awkward and noteworthy that Jojo literally excluded the pictures with Avery while uploading them to her Instagram handle. There were not even traces of Avery to be seen in the photographs.

Additionally, she appeared on several TikTok videos where she shared a number of cryptic videos. But the one which gained enough traction was when she shared a video on Dec. 16 saying she was in her “healing era.” She didn’t stop there, she further dubbed her boyfriend “Karma.”

It has only been a couple of months since Avery and Jojo officially confirmed their romantic relationship. Very recently, they also celebrated their one-month anniversary during a beach picnic.

Jojo shared her happiness on Instagram and captioned it saying, “Celebrating our first month in a special way.” The video was posted on Nov. 3, 2022. So apparently the couple met on Oct. 3, 2022.

She then added that Avery makes her the happiest.

Words on the street say that Jojo asked her out on Oct. 1, when the two were on a trip to Disney World. She presented the Dance Moms star and a spray-painted question on a sheet that read, “Jojo, Be My Girlfriend?” That was a romantic sunset boat ride, which must have been every girl’s dream including Jojo’s.

The duo seemingly became the center of attention when they together attended the LA premiere of Alanis Morissette’s musical titled “Jagged Little Pill,” on September 14. The event witnessed the steaming relationship between the two as they posed for pictures and also seemed quite comfortable with each other. At one point, Avery and Jojo were seen embracing each other too.

Interestingly, their debut news was released 2 days after they made their fans speculate something was brewing between them when Jojo shared a video on TikTok, where the two were kissing. Well, the caption said nothing serious as it read, “Happiest girl.”

It made Jojo fans, who began to admire her after the show Dance Moms premiered, to be pumped as they were really happy for the actress. She is also a YouTuber, who posts content per day, which is mostly about her daily life. In 2020, she was also dubbed one of the hundred most influential people in the world, which is no joke.

Jojo, who is a singer, released her singles I Can Make You Dance and Boomerang in 2016. The latter spoke about the negativity of online bullying. The video received roughly 950 million views and 5 million likes. In 2018, she announced her foremost major concert tour entitled D.R.E.A.M. The Tour.

