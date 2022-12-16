Virat Kohli is one of the irrefutably talented and unbearably handsome men in the Indian cricket team who served as the former captain and reigned as a roaring lion when it comes to each game. Virat Kohli, the right-handed batsman is one of the undeniably powerful wheels of the Indian cricket team. So let us have a comprehensive look at the early life and career of this astounding quintessential man of Indian cricket.

Virat Kohli Biography

Indian Cricket Player Virat Kohli was born on November 5, 1988, in New Delhi, India. He is born into a normal Punjabi Hindu Family where his parents were the pillars of strength Virat Kohli to flourish in his career. His father Prem Kohli worked as a prolific criminal lawyer and whereas his mother Saroj Kohli was the homemaker of the family.

Virat Kohli is the youngest son of his family and he has one older brother named Vikash and an older sister Bhavna. He is married to the beautiful actress of the Bollywood industry Anushka Sharma and they both have a beautiful daughter together.

Full Name Virat Kohli Nickname Cheeku Birth date November 5, 1988 Age 34 Height 5′ 11″ Relationship Status Married Educational Qualification 12th Pass Birth Place Delhi, India Spouse Anushka Sharma Net Worth $127 million

Virat Kohli Net Worth

The estimated Net worth of this legend Cricketer Virat Kohli is $127 million. Much of his wealth is acquired from his cricket career and he also has several brand endorsements too.

Having a great steep career Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the top most and highly inspiring cricketers of all time. He is regarded as one of the richest cricketers in the world with a loft handful of wealth. Even before his India debut in 2008, Virat Kohli already made a great impact in the world by creating a good career kickstart.

Virat Kohli Early Life

Born into a middle-average Punjabi Hindu family he was raised in Uttam Nagar. He attended Vishal Bharti Public school. At a very tender age, Virat Kohli harbored his ardent passion for cricket and during the West Delhi Cricket Academy was created he got the chance to be a part of it during the first intake.

Virat Kohli was honored to get trained by Rajkumar Sharma in the academy and he got the chance to play matches at the Sumeet Dogra Academy simultaneously. In order to enhance his talents in playing cricket, Virat Kohli happened to decide to move to Saviour Convent in Paschim Vihar. Until his family decided to move to Gurgaon, they all lived contently in Meera Singh.

The unexpected death of Virat Kohli’s father really had a toll on his family. His father died due to a stroke and the lacuna his father left was immeasurable. After his father left them, Virat Kohli took his life and each step carefully and it seemed like he was running after his father’s dreams to make them true.

Virat Kohli Career Beginnings

The first kickstart in Virat Kohli’s career was for the Delhi under-15 team in 2002, October. He was selected as the captain of the Polly-Umrigar Trophy in 2003-2004. At the age of eighteen, Virat Kohli made his outstanding first-class debut for Delhi which was against Tamil Nadu in 2006, November.

Even though he got dismissed for ten runs, he soon entered the spotlight after his match with Karnataka and he scored ninety, the next day where he played with no applauding hands of his father which meant most important to him.

After getting selected for the India Under-19 squad he managed to garner 105 in the following three matches against England Under-19s. After that, his trump card was in his 2007 T20 debut and this was the major breakthrough of his insipient career. Virat Kohli finished as the highest run-getter for his team with 179 runs in Inter-state T20 Championship.

Virat Kohli became the captain of the under-19 Cricket world cup held in Malaysia. He managed to score 235 runs in the respective six matches. After making a perfect way to the world Virat Kohli was eventually making his dream come true and taking each step to his to achieve his father’s dream. Along with his fellow companions, Pradeep Sangwan and Tanmay Srivastava they were awarded the Border-Gavaskar Scholarship.

The main entry into the Indian team was in 2008 and the selection to the Indian ODI squad was indeed a surprise call for this rising effulgent star. When the first-choice openers of the Indian team, Sachin Tendulkar, the legend, and Virender Sehwag were injured, the opportunity to bat was left to Virat Kohli and this was the milestone in his career.

He became a fierce cricketer who made his International debut at the age of nineteen even though he was dismissed with ten or twelve runs. But he managed to score a half-century in the fourth match.

Virat Kohli was bestowed to play for India’s five matches when the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was rested for the impending tri-nation ODI tournament in Bangladesh. The career twist was when Virat Kohli was when Kohli was selected into a largely independent squad when Sachin Tendulkar, Gambir, and Sehwag were injured Virat Kohli made the team hit success over West Indies with a total of 199 runs.

The best efforts of Virat Kohli came out in the second ODI at Port of Spain where he was selected as the man of the match, where India hit a seven-wicket victory, which was highly remarkable.

Virat Kohli is highly acknowledged as a fierce aggressive batsman in cricket. He is more into grounded shots than big hitters and is profoundly known for his batting under pressure.

Virat Kohli was often described by the media as brash and arrogant and more instantly he has the propensity to make confrontations with several players and umpires on numerous occasions.

Virat Kohli is often passionately described as Sachin Tendulkar’s Successor because of the similar way they possess when batting and their talents.

Virat Kohli Personal Life

Virat Kohli started dating Bollywood’s quintessential actress Anushka Sharma in 2013. Soon after their relationship was quite the topic of discussion, the internet was crammed with the new portmanteau ‘Virushka’.

After heavy speculation, gossip, and rumors, Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11, 2017. They both embraced their daughter on January 11, 2021.

Virat Kohli Awards And Honors

He won Arjuna Award in 2013

He was honored with IND-Padma Shri in 2017, India’s fourth-highest civilian award

He received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2018, which is India’s highest sporting honor.

People’s choice awards India for a favorite sportsperson in 2012

CNN News 18 Indian of the Year in 2017

He was honored as the ICC Test player of the Year in 2018

He was awarded the ICC Spirit of Cricket in 2019.

Polly Umrigar Award for International Cricketer of the year.

