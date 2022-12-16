Is There A Post-credits Scene In Avatar: The Way Of Water?

After heavy speculations, rumors, and cacophonies Avatar: The Way of Water is all set to hit the theatres around this upcoming weekend, on December 16, 2022. The hype about this movie was reverberating over the internet for quite a long and people were avidly waiting for the film since its teaser trailer hit the world with magnificent effect. Let us dive a little deeper and see about the upcoming movie.

Does Avatar: The Way Of Water Have A Post-Credits Scene?

People were astoundingly waiting for the Avatar franchise to hit their screens to have a medley of visual feasts. Even though some of the skeptics still cling on to the fact that this sort of film does not serve a common interest and cultural staying power, much surprised when the original version of the movie was re-released again it really hit a ridiculous gross at the box office.

But in spite of that after the teaser trailer hit the audiences it really had a great impact. But the portrayal of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, this particular film garnered massive award recognition and several magnificent critical acclaims.

The avatar fans were waiting for their next feast and almost they were sensing the finitude of their patience by the time, to see what James Cameron had been stirring up for all these past years. As per sources, the majority portion of the Avatar 3 has already been completed and it is probably set to hit release on December 20, 2024.

The highly awaited Avatar: The Way of Water is all set to release on December 16, 2022. James Cameron teases his audiences and says many more sequels are on the way and they had to wait for more than a year. The fourth part of the Avatar franchise would hit the world in the year 2024.

So during the press conferences, James Cameron and Jon Landau the producer of the Avatar franchise took the opportunity to say more about the impending avatar sequel 5,6,7 which would hit the audiences in the respective course of time and their open talk about the impending projects made the fans to be insatiable curious to know that is there any post-credit sequence in Avatar: The Way of Water.

Before jumping to any sort of predisposition, it is quite a relieving fact that Avatar: The Way of Waster does not have a post-credit scene. Even though it does not carry an end-credit scene, the audience should probably have to wait almost at the end of the film not to miss the mesmerizing talented visual wizards who really play a major groundbreaking technical achievement.

The film would be running around 192 minutes and without making a prolix the film would really engage its audiences with a medley of nuanced scrumptious visual feasts.

The director with much conviction said that his viewers across the globe can take their leisure time hitting the washroom or having popcorn or ice cream anytime the audiences prefer because they can see the scene they have skipped. As usual, the indomitable confidence of James Cameron is at its peak and the magnificent Avatar: The Way of Water is happily projected to hit approximately $650 million and have a blast at the domestic box office.

The Avatar: The Way of Water

Taking down the road to memory lane, in the events that happened in the first film, Jake Sully portrayed by Sam Worthington and Neytiri together have raised a family on Pandora. But things turned pretty vile when the humans happened to return to Pandora in the guise of hatred and vengeance and so the family raised by Jake Sully and Neytiri had to flee from their homeland.

So in order to make the safe journey the couple and the family, they had together built, decided to take a different route and flee underwater and take the rocky regions of the planet. Moreover all the more riveting is the return of the stars Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang.

So the upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water would definitely have a great impact on the audiences because of its plot line, and the mesmerizing visual techniques that entail. During the initial theatrical releases of Avatar, the IMAX decided to include an exclusive riveting preview of fresh footage from Avatar: The Way of Water, and it really teased the audiences even though it does not hit the major online platforms.

Does James Cameron have a propensity for Post-credit scenes?

The Avatar re-release had a kind of promotional effect for their respective second film, but other than that none of Cameron’s films had portrayed post-credit scenes. Even though this sort of trend is very common in recent years, Cameron had always made his stance clear about having post-credit scenes in his films. So without any hesitation Avatar fans can watch their next movie and it will definitely grip you at the end of it by giving a delicious visual feast.

