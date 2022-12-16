FIFA World Cup 2022 Prize Money: How Much Does Every Team Win?

FIFA WorldCup 2022 raised its curtain on Nov. 20, 2022, with 32 teams, whose eyes were stuck on the top prize. Since the game is big, the money involved is massive too.

FIFA World Cup 2022 is running in the background with fans praying for their favorite teams from Argentina and France. This time, the Football’s biggest tournament is held in Qatar and it will lay its curtain on December 18, 2022.

Qatar is the host of all 8 stadiums that are located in 5 different cities. We had 32 teams from 5 or 6 confederations take part in the tournament, whose mission and vision were stuck upon the giant World Cup. But what is the FIFA World Cup 2022 prize money?

While the focus of each team has been on bringing the epic trophy by representing their respective countries, there is still an individual benefit to each player who was seen on the pitch.

Reportedly, a total prize pool of $440 million has been decided to distribute among the entire 32 teams who competed at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022. But, obviously, the winning team will have a greater share of the total cash allotted, which is a whopping $42 million and the runner-up team would rake up $30 million as well (The 2022 prize money is $40 million more than the 2018 edition.)

Last time, the winning team France earned $38 million, whereas the runner-up Croatia earned $28 million. But we know this year, the prize money will be higher than last year, and there is no doubt about it. But how much higher? Well, we will discuss that here.

Since the grand finale between France and Argentina is already slated to be played on coming Sunday, it will be soon realized which team is going to take the cash to their country.

As per the current report, the deal is not only worthy for the winning teams but also for the other teams as well. Each of them would receive $9 million for their participation and that will increase with every match they win. However, the FIFA authorities have announced that the whole prize money will sum up to $440 million.

Ostensibly, for smaller nations, winning the cash prize would be a lot more important as they will be able to contribute to their country’s infrastructure development and improvement. Over the past few matches, FIFA has ensured pride in its prize money and 2022 is no different.

With each year, the prize money of the World Cup increases and that is mainly due to the increased popularity of the game which makes the sponsors pay more. The players are going to get a fortune for themselves.

How Much Will A Team Earn From The FIFA World Cup?

Initially, every selected team will receive $9 million, and once they reach the next level, which is the Round of 16, each team would be paid $13 million in prize money. As far as the quarterfinals are concerned, each team will receive $17 million, which is definitely not a joke.

After the quarterfinals, the third and the fourth teams would be paid $27 million and $25 million respectively. While talking about the prize money, it is not the only remuneration given to a player, it is an addition made to their individual salaries.

For instance, Kylian Mbappe, who’s currently going to play in his second world cup, received $22,300 per single match in 2018 and after France’s victory, its superstar earned another $350,000 which was a bonus.

How Much Money Will Each Team Earn?

Since the game is about to end, we can assume which team is going to earn how much. So, teams including Brazil, Portugal, England, and the Netherlands will each be paid $ 17 million, since they have made it up to the quarterfinals.

Japan, Switzerland, Australia, Senegal, The United States, South Korea, Spain, and Poland will receive $13 million since they have retained in the tournament until the round of 16. Additionally, teams including Mexico, Qatar, Wales, Iran, Belgium, Ghana, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Denmark, Canada, Serbia, Qatar, Tunisia, Belgium, Germany, Ecuador, and Cameroon will receive $9 million for their participation.

