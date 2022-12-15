Nikki Tamboli Showed A Hot Moment In Half Solder Dress,

Bigg Boss season 14 fame Nikki Tamboli stuns the universe with her fabulous breathtaking appearance recently which makes her fans irresistibly sweltering. Her predilection to drop stunning and mesmerizing pictures on social media is not a strange thing but her recent look in the impeccable white half-solder dress has gone viral and fans are frantically finding it way too hard to resist. Let us have glimpses of her new latest astounding look.

Nikki Tamboli And Her Recent Stupendous Look

As per sources, Bigg Boss season 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli took to her Instagram to handle to share her recent stunning photographs in which she is awfully beautiful in her pure white thigh-high slit dress. In the photographs that she shared, we could see her flaunting her toned legs and her perfect body which is absolutely hard for anyone to resist.

Nikki Tamboli wore obviously a designer-made dress that could be worn as one shoulder with several cut-outs down her beautiful torso. She complemented her look with gleaming silver heels, nude makeup, and appropriately blown hair.

She captioned the post “If you are gonna stare at me please say Mashallah….” along with these words she mentioned hashtags and emojis too. Also, Nikki shared another post but not in any other different looks, in the same look but with a different caption.

After her post, fans really took the comment section as their playground. Many of them were flooded with comments praising her irresistible beauty. Some of them were mesmerized by how the white dress is further adding her beauty.

Apart from the gleaming acting prowess that Nikki Tamboli possesses she is highly acknowledged and popularly known for her spectacular fashion sense. Her intriguing appearances on every occasion were quite the topic of discussion on the internet. Her birthday this year in August Nikki Tamboli wore a stunning sequined black gown which was absolutely astonishing.

The ostentatious gown really flaunted her hourglass figure which went viral on the internet. She complemented her black dress with high heels and her gleamingly soft hair open.

But sometimes her different outlook really gave away tremendous backlashes when netizens heavily trolled her for her appearance in the bold pure black dress. She happened to do her nose job (Rhinoplasty) and netizens pinpointed it and heavily trolled her for doing it.

Being heavily trolled for flaunting their body in the public domain is not a new thing in the entertainment industry. Over the course of years, a plethora of celebrities have flaunted their beauty by wearing flamboyant dresses.

Moreover, it is a trend to make changes even in the god-gifted beauty that one possesses. Many of the actresses have done surgeries to make the changes they need on their faces. And it is quite natural that they get trolled for it. The main role of netizens is to do such sort of actions to spite the actresses.

In spite of being heavily trolled Nikki Tamboli always makes her fans awestruck with her invigorating smile and beauty.

Nikki Tamboli at a glance

When we glance at her professional career she is best known for her riveting roles in south Indian movies. Beyond the film roles that she had portrayed, she is highly known as the participant in Bigg Boss season 14. She won the show as the second runner-up. After completing Bigg Boss season four, she happened to participate in the highly remarkable stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Following her participation in reality shows, Nikki extended her capabilities and made a stunning special appearance in the TV show Sirf Tum. Later this shows Nikki Tamboli was last seen in one of the comedy stunt reality shows The Khatra Khatra Show. Moreover, Nikki Tamboli released a music video alongside Shaheer Sheikh titled Ek Haseena Ne.

Nikki Tamboli was born on 21 August 1996 and she is one of the most beautiful Indian actresses who has hordes of fans across the country. She was born on the outskirts of Aurangabad, Maharashtra, India, and is primarily working in the Telugu cinema industry. Moreover, she had extended her wings in Tamil and Hindi television too. Nikki Tamboli is at her dynamic and vibrant age of twenty-six.

As per reports, Nikki Tamboli kick-started her career as an effulgent model. The acting debut of Nikki Tamboli was in 2019, with the Telugu horror comedy film titled Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu and she pulled off the role of Pooja in the film.

After her Telugu debut, Nikki soon took a diversion into the Tamil industry and made her debut film in the action horror movie titled Kanchana 3, and the role portrayed by Nikki was Divya in the movie. She was so interested to pull off roles in horror movies and after her two horror movies she decided to step into another genre her third film was Thipparaa Meesam in Telugu.

After acting in some of the films above-mentioned her remarkable entry into the entertainment industry was with Bigg Boss Season 14. Because of her astounding look, Nikki Tamboli was ranked in the eighth position of 2020 Most Desirable Women on Television.

