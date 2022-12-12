Miami Dolphins football quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa created headlines on September 29, when the NFL star suffered a major head injury while playing against Cincinnati Bengals. Tua was carted off the field of Paul Brown Stadium, and immediately to a nearby trauma center.

Tua tied the knot with Annah Gore, who is an entrepreneur from High Point on July 18, 2022. The marriage was never supposed to be known by the outer world, as the duo hardly contained their excitement within the four walls. Although it was a guarded secret for a while, someone leaked the news.

“I don’t know who leaked it, but whoever it is, he must have been keeping a close eye on us for an entire week or so,” Tua said. However, Annah gained tabloid attention after her wedding to the popular football player, Tua, who dubbed their marriage as something very special.

Who is Annah Gore?

Annah Gore, 23, is currently a celebrity wife who was born on 11 June 1999, in High Point, North Carolina. Her father is a businessman, whereas her mother is a homemaker. Gore has 2 sisters and 2 brothers, Ally, Grace, Garrison, and Ayden respectively.

Annah went straight to the University of Alabama, the same university where Tua went after her graduation from high school.

From her Instagram handle alone, we can understand how private she is, just like her husband, Tua. Even after being popular for marrying a star player like Tua, Annah is still keeping her profile private, displaying almost nothing regarding her profession in the bio.

More about Tua Tagovailoa’s wife, Annah Gore

As kind as she is, Annah Gore was spotted sharing a gofundme page link, which was solely created for Britney to raise funds to support her treatment after being diagnosed with HER 2+ breast cancer. We have not seen many star wives who simply try to be themselves like Annah Gore.

Annah Gore and Tua Tagovailoa’s wedding details

The former Alabama graduates, Annah Gore and Tua Tagovailoa got hitched earlier in 2022.

Reportedly, Annah married Tua ten days before the commencing of the Miami Dolphins training camp. Apparently, Annah is currently living with Tua in Richmond, West Virginia.

At the time when the secretly kept news regarding the duo’s marriage was revealed, Tua ostensibly said that they jointly preferred to keep their personal life private. “ I love to keep my private life as personal as possible and that was what we tried to do with me and my wife.”

“But in this world that cannot be followed. It’s kind of disrespectful, but it is how it is. Can’t do anything about it anyway.”

Must Read Tua Tagovailoa Injured During the Dolphins-Bengal Game

It was Outkick, who unleashed the court files which proved that Annah Gore and Tua Tagovailoa were married. Although the duo tied the knot in June 2022, the news was only leaked in August 2022. When asked about the changes brought by a marriage in his personal and professional life, he replied in a funny gesture that drew the reporters into laughter.

“No girls for me, I guess.” But the reason why he was at the training camp was enough to realize that his focus on the profession was not titled.

It was unexpected for Tua’s fans to realize that he had a girlfriend all this time, let alone a wife.

Tua Tagovailoa was not thrilled by the news of Annah Gore's marriage.



Tua Tagovailoa doesn't appear to be excited that his new union with North Carolina local Annah Gore was openly spilled.https://t.co/82MXyvuzyl pic.twitter.com/PMIFDuOo0R — GMSPORS (@Gmspors) August 4, 2022

Annah Gore’s Profession

Although this beautiful lady has not left a space for us to know about her details, we have surely managed to know that Annah Gore is presently serving in the Corporate sector in Virginia.

Anna Gore’s Net Worth

Since Annah Gore has left the street talking about her and her popular husband, Tua Tagovailoa, the tabloid has been searching every corner to know what Annah Gore’s net worth is.

We definitely understand the curiosity and without further ado, keep reading to find Annah Gore’s net worth.

As of 2022, Annah Gore’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere in between $300k and $450k. She is living a normal life, unlike other celebrity wives, who within a spur second get adapted to a posh lifestyle. Annah on the other hand is living a normal life with her family and husband.