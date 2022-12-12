Cher Net Worth- How Rich Is The American Singer? Bio, Career

Cher is undoubtedly one of the most stupendous American singers, actresses, and compelling television personalities. Cher was born, Cherilyn Sarkisian, and she is irrefutably referred to as the ‘Goddess of Pop’. Having a steep career she has managed to have hordes of fans across the globe for her scintillating astute as a highly enlightening and intriguing singer of all time. Let us have an exhaustive look at her career and early life.

Cher Biography

Cherilyn Sarkisian, the inexplicably talented singer of all time was born on May 20, 1946 n El Centro, California. When we take her family into account, her father named John Sarkisian was an Areminain-American-based truck driver who found himself in troubles like drugs and gambling.

Whereas her mother Georgia Holt was a talented former model and actress who got retired and hails from Irish, English, German, and Cherokee ancestry. Her parents divorced when she was an infant of ten months. So she was living with her single mother. After quite some time her mother remarried an actor named John Southhall and they share a daughter in that marriage, Georganne, who is Cher’s half-sister.

Cher is married twice in her life and got divorced each time. She was married to Sonny Bonno from 1964 to 1975. Later she tried her luck in marriage by being married to Greg Allman in 1975 but they ended it in 1979. She has two sons in each marriage and they are Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman.

Cher Net Worth

The estimated net worth of Cher is $360 Million and it is indeed a handsome lofty amount beyond comprehension. Following her passion, she indeed reached heights and her name is etched forever in the American music industry.

Throughout her steep career, Cherilyn Sarkisian who is known as Cher had a really enormous career that everyone dreamt of.

Cher Early Life

Born to John Sarkisian and Georgia Holt her life was not as good as it seems during the early stage after their parents got divorced. So being the breadwinner of the family Cher’s mother was between jobs. She was also a waitress and an actress at the initial stage of their life.

Her mother had to change her original name and selected Georgia Holt as her new name and happened to get the chance to appear in several minor roles. Moreover, Cher considers more value and respect to her mother’s second husband who was the actor John Southall rather than her own father albeit her mother’s relationship ended with John Southall.

The early life of Cher and her family was way too impoverished because of financial instability. And these financial problems left her mother with no choice but to admit Cher to an orphanage and this really played a traumatic role in both of their lives. But eventually, Cher nurtured her talents in music and she produced a performance of the musical Oklahoma when she was in fifth grade.

Cher Career Beginnings

When we dwell on Cher’s career beginnings of Cher, she had to leave her mother, and her school at the age of sixteen and decided to move to Los Angeles accompanied by one of her friends. She pursued acting classes at the initial stage of her life in Los Angeles and in order to have financial support Cher danced in several clubs in the guise to introduce herself to managers and agents.

After her shrewdness and perspicacity towards life, she got opportunities beyond what she anticipated and reverently she is often described as an embodiment of female autonomy in a male-dominated industry.

Cher has now extended her wings in almost all areas of entertainment and she is highly acknowledged for her distinguishing contralto singing voice. Her career has spanned for around six long decades and still, she is cherished as one of the effulgent stars of the industry with a plethora of fans.

Stepping into recognition in early 1965 when she became the wife of Sonny Bono as he was working for record producer Phil Spector. So after their encounter, eventually the relationship grew into a different branch and they happened to release a song titled I Got You, Babe. This work surprisingly peaked at number one on the entire UK and US charts.

Whilst this success her career as a solo artist also was established firmly and her top highly acknowledged singles include Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down, and You Better Sit down Kids.

These songs really made a remarkable history in her career and soon after that, she stepped into being a television personality in the early 1970s and her first show The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour. Beyond their anticipation, the show was watched by over thirty million viewers and it really paved a huge way for Cher and for her career.

Her next shot while working on television was titled Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves, Half Breed, Dark Lady, which peaked on the US Billboard Hot 100 and undeniably Cher became the female artist with the most number-one singles in United States history of that time.

Some of her remarkable acting shot was in movies including, Silkwood, Mask, The Witches of Eastwick, and Moonstruck. She became the recipient of an Academy Award for Best Actress for her remarkable role in the movie Moonstruck.

She was fluctuating from one career to another she revived her music career by releasing her resounding albums such as Cher, Heart of Stone, Love Hurts, I Found Someone, If I Could Turn Back Time, and Love and Understanding.

Cher Personal Life

From childhood itself, she had to endure many hardships, and her passion to become one of the renowned singers and actresses became the illumination that she held at the end of the tunnel.

She married Sonny Bonno and lived for only quite years as husband and wife. She divorced him in 1975 and married Greg Allman and lived for four years and got divorced in 1979. She shares each child in her marriages and they are Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman.

Cher Awards And Honors

She was honored in 1985 with the Woman of the Year award by Hasty Pudding Theatricals

She received the Vanguard Award at the GLAAD Media Awards in 1998

She received the Legend Award at World Music Awards in 1999

She was honored with a special award for influence on fashion at CFDA Fashion Awards in 1999

She won the Lucy Award for Innovation in Television at the 2000 Women in Film Awards

Life Time achievement award at the Glamour award in 2010

She was honored with the Award of Inspiration at amfAR Gala in 2015

She won The Grammy Award, Emmy Award, and Academy award

She won three Golden Globe Awards

Cher won the Billboard Icon Award.

