Who Is Ronnie Turner? Tina Turner And Ike Turner’s Son Ronnie Turner Dead at 62

Ronnie turner is the son of Tina Turner and Ike Turner, an American musician, songwriter, bandleader, record producer, and talent scout, who died last Thursday. His wife and mother announced the devastating news on Friday.

“Ronnie, you left too early,” Tina Turner wrote on her Instagram handle. “I think of you when I close my eyes,” she added. Apart from Tina Turner, Ronnie’s wife, Afida Turner, the French singer also tribute to her beloved husband on her social media where she dubbed him a “true angel,” and her “best friend.”

“I did my best until this day to save you,” she continued saying Ronnie Turner has joined with his father Ike Turner, and brother Craig. Per Afida, Ronnie’s demise felt unfair.

Ronnie Turner was found dead at his LA home and no further moves were of any help to him. His wife called the emergency services, but he was soon gone. He was apparently having difficulty breathing. As soon as the paramedics made their way to her home, they saw his neighbours doing CPR on him, but he was soon pronounced dead.

It is unclear why Ronnie Turner suddenly died, in fact, he was not diagnosed with any physical condition which could have ended his life. But sometimes in the past he was diagnosed with cancer. So,it’s feasible his condition might have worsened out of the blue and those cancer cells might have attacked him at the most unexpected time, leaving him and his loved ones helpless.

Ronnie Turner was the fourth and youngest son of Tina Turner, and he had made a cameo in Tina’s 1993 biopic, “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” The biopic starred Laurence Fishburne, and Angela Bassett as well as Ika Turner and Tina Turner.

Craig Turner, Ronnie’s brother, died of apparent suicide in 2018 at the age of 59. He shot himself at his Studio City home,

He was a real estate broker and was Tina’s Turner eldest son as well as Ronnie Turner’s elder brother. He was the son she had with Raymond Hill, a saxophonist, at the age of 18. After Tina married Ike Turner in 1962, he adopted Craig as his son. She was only 22 years-old, when she fell in love Ike Turner, who was five years younger than her.

The pair met at Manhattan nightclub when the couple sparked hot romance with each other after singing together. They dated for a couple of years and even travelled to Tijuana, Mexico to tied the knots.

Following the demise of Craig, Tina said her saddest moment was she bid her final bye to her son when she gathered along with friends and family to scatter ashes. Although he was 59, he was “always a baby” for Tina.

Like Ike Turner, Tina Turner also adopted two of Ike’s sons, Ike Jr., and Michael. She split up with Ike in 1978, after spending nearly 2 decades together as husband and wife. Later, she married German music producer Erwin Bach, who was her partner for almost 30 years until 2013.

Ike Turner breathed his last at the age of 76, and the cause of death was stated as an overdosage of cocaine.

Tina has witnessed the death of her two dear sons. She is a strong woman who has surpassed the two worst events in her lifetime. Although one was aged 59, and the other was 62, they are stil her sons and nothiong can ever change it. Also, Afida too is going through a difficult time, and at this moment, what they are looking for is privacy.

Meanwhile, Tina has been creating a wonderful life for herself and her family and there is no wonder why they call her the Queen of Rock n Roll.

Her throaty growl and voluminous hair are her signature and she became a rock icon at 44, after releasing the song “‘Private Dancer.” It was her big break. It paved the way to her further success as she went on to feature hits like “I Can’t Stand the Rain,” and “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

