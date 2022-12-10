Ronnie Turner was one of the effulgent rising stars of the entertainment industry who is best and popularly known as the son of the popular singer and musician Ike Turner and Tina Turner. Unfortunately, Ronnie Turner took an untimely earthly departure at the age of sixty-two which was totally a shred of disheartening news to the world. Umpteen opportunities were waiting for him before he could leave the earth, but he had to surrender to death. Let us have a brief look at his early life and career.

Ronnie Turner Biography

Ronnie Turner the son of Ike Turner and Tina Turner was born on October 1, 1960, in Los Angeles, California. As per his date of birth, Ronnie Turner is at his sixty-two in 2022. Ronnie Turner had five siblings named Turner Jr, Linda Trippeter, Mia Turner, Michael Turner, and Twanna Turner Melby.

As we all know, Ronnie Turner’s parents were enrapturing musicians, he just decided to take a diversion in his career. Not abiding by the fixed norm of following the same path as his parents, he took an acting career more passionately.

But he was not willing to renounce the natural gift that he possess and he balanced his musical and acting talents on the same level. Even though he was a fabulous actor, his inherited talents in music that are dissolved in his blood made him one of the most amazing musicians in his country.

Ronnie Turner Net Worth

Ronnie Tuner was the new ray of a rising star in the industry who managed to create an identity of his own as a riveting musician and singer. Moreover, he was a realtor in Los Angeles. Ronnie Turner’s net worth is estimated at roughly around $1 million. He was rising into prominence in his career before death took an untimely turn.

Ronnie Turner Early Life

When we have a glance at his early life, Ronnie Turner was born to famous parents and lived a serene happy life. We cannot extract detailed information regarding his education, but he attended a renowned high school in California and he even attended college to pursue a degree.

Ronnie Turner’s Physical Details

People across the globe would be so keen to know about the physical features of each celebrity. So when he has a glance at Ronnie Turner’s physical features, his height is estimated at 175 cm, and weighs around seventy-eight kilograms. He has dark dreadlocked hair and beautiful black eyes.

Ronnie Turner’s Career Beginnings

As we all know, the ability to flourish in music is the natural gift Ronnie Turner possesses. From a very tender age, he was amused by the greatest gift of music through his parents. It is quite natural to be intrigued by the effect of music on his life and he pursued his instincts.

So following the path of his beloved parents, he attended a music school and studied how to play various musical instruments. With his riveting talents and his parents’ support system, he became a phenomenal musician in the ocean of the musical field.

His parents’ divorce really had a toll on his personal and professional life, but amidst the cacophonies that happened in his life, he sporadically plays guitar in his mother, Tina Turner’s band. Furthermore, since he cannot disappoint his father he plays bass guitar in his band too. This is the brief career that Ronnie Turner had as a musician.

When we have a glimpse at his acting career, Ronnie Turner’s resounding acting skills were explicitly scattered in the movie titled What’s Love Got To Do With it which was released in early 1993.

This movie entails the story of Tina Turner, his beautiful mother. But Ronnie Turner had to endure several hardships and had to overcome umpteen impediments to mold his career as an actor in the Hollywood industry which is crammed with compelling and appealing actors and actresses.

Albeit the hurdles, Ronnie Turner managed somehow and acted in small roles in several movies. So amidst pursuing acting, Ronnie Turner became a real estate broker and settles in Los Angeles.

Who Is Ronnie Turner Married To?

Ronnie Turner married Afida Turner in 2007. But unfortunately, they got divorced in 2017. But as per reports, they found their way back to each other. Afida Turner is also a singer and an invigorating television star of French descent. According to sources, the couple doesn’t have a child together.

