Who Is Toni Collette Husband? Toni Collette Announces Divorce From Her Husband Dave Galafassi

Toni Collette and her husband Dave Glafassi have decided to part ways after nearly 20 years of marriage following allegations of Collette kissing another woman, Shannon Egan.

Toni Collette and her husband Dave Glafassi announced their divorce on December 7, by sharing a joint statement on Tony’s Instagram handle. They disclosed that they were breaking up with each other with gratitude and grace. They also added that they will continue to care for and respect each other even after their divorce.

In the statement about what they call the “united” decision, they explained that their kids ( Arlo, 11, and Sage, 13) were their primary priority and that they will always continue to thrive as a family. Further, they thanked everyone for the space and love they have been receiving at this crucial moment.

Toni Collette and her ex-husband Dave initially met in 2000 when they both were serving as drummers for the band Gelbison. The pair fell in love with each other and tied the knot in 2003. It was a Buddhist ceremony that was held on January 11.

When she was pregnant with Arlo, Toni Collette mentioned she was over the moon. In fact, she was pregnant while shooting her last few movies, which she said were terrific. She also believed it was the right time for everything and that the universe was telling her that.

At that time, her publicist reported that the entire family was proud and excited to announce the arrival of the baby boy. Arlo was later born in Australia in 2011. Their first daughter was born in 2008.

Right after announcing her divorce, Toni Collette reshared a quote on her Instagram handle which meant despite the situation, anything can be created with a will.

Apparently, the news of the split leaked after Toni Collette’s Husband DaveGalafassi was clicked kissing a young woman on a Sydney beach, who was a chiropractor from Sydney’s beach. Also, she had more than 15 years of clinical experience in that area. Reportedly, the woman has majored specifically in women’s health as well as children’s.

The photo featured the newly emerging pair, sharing multiple kisses on the beach, holding each other’s hands on the water and on the sand at Manly Beach.

Also Check:

The alleged pair reacted at the location at around 7.30 am on Wednesday and they were seen having a good time together in the water, said the witness. They were hugging and kissed each other before everyone and once they got back onto the shore, they each brought coffee and talked while taking sips from it.

At one point, they were so immersed in the conversation that Toni Collette’s Husband was seen balancing his arm on the sand wall as leaned towards him wearing an open shirt and sunglasses. In many of the snaps, his tattoo was clearly visible, leaving him no other option rather than admitting that it was him, who roamed around the beach with his alleged girlfriend.

Knowing her beloved husband was cheating on her with a woman, Toni immediately went forward with a decision to divorce.

However, neither Toni’s representative nor Dave’s rep has commented on the matter.

Earlier this year, Toni Collette deactivated her Instagram account due to some unknown reasons. But she reactivated it on Nov. 2 by sharing a picture of herself peeking out of a train window, holding a cup that has a birthday wish on it. She captioned the post saying she was back. Roughly a week after her return, The Statewat actress, 50, disclosed her breakup.

The divorce announcement was made through an Instagram post that read “PEACE & LOVE,” which also looked like a floral arrangement.

Following the divorce news, a picture has been going viral where Dave Galafassi and Toni Collette posed on the red carpet on Aug. 16, 2006, in Australia at the 2006 ARIA Hall of Fame at the Regent Theatre.

Back in 2019, Toni said how Sydney was their home after the pair permanently relocated there. Although she had navigated to a number of different places Sydney was more like a home, she said. And it felt so because she loved Sydney, its people, and its tribe.

It was apparently the beautiful year of her life, as she was living in a neighborhood with her sweet family, and back then she used to dub Dave as “supportive,” “caring,” and “loving.”

Also Check: