Maura Higgins’ Inappropriate Dress Forced Her To Pull Out Of The Fashion Awards

Maura Higgins is one of the most beautiful and hot Irish television personalities and a vibrant presenter and model. So now since the news regarding the event where she decided to pull herself out of the fashion award because of her attire which really made a toll on her confidence, is circulating all over the internet.

The effulgent Irish TV personality stated her situation through her social media handle. So let us have a glance at the model and presenter and what really made her make herself not be present at the award show.

Maura Higgins’ Heart Sinks

So when we dwell deeper into the uncanny predicament that the stupendous Irish Tv star had to endure during the fashion award was quite the topic of discussion lately. Maura Higgins is way too famous for her enthralling appearances, especially in a steamy and racy way. But this time her dress seem so inappropriate that it really shook her confidence level to a great extent that she pulled out herself at the last minute of Monday’s British Fashion Award.

She later claimed that her racy outfit was way too exposing and after wearing she was feeling a little low about how she is appearing. But now it has been reported that Maura Higgins was very upset and is pissed off with her top designer Scott Henshall. Because as per reports her designer Scott Henshall left Maura all alone for over long three hours and he did that in favor of Lady Victoria Hervey prior to the event.

Furthermore, Maura Higgins was absolutely mad and agitated by Mulberry’s former creative director who miserably failed to arrange the appropriate selection of shoes to wear. So she was totally pissed off at the appearance and it definitely seemed so inappropriate that she decided to pull out from the fashion award which was a great exposure and a big threshold to multiple industries.

Maura Higgins recently disclosed the issue that almost made her embrace death when she suffered from toxic shock syndrome when a tampon got stuck inside for over three months.

So this was a piece of the sad news that the highly acknowledged Love Island star came back all disappointed. The reality star Maura Higgins was all set to make a dashing appearance and was preparing to acquaintance with the massive and great fashion world on Monday night. But things turned pretty south as she was forced to pull out from the gleaming event just a few minutes before. She bailed herself on the red carpet after feeling absolutely uncomfortable in her custom-made gown.

Later, deeply disappointed by the situation Maura Higgins shared an Instagram clip from the hotel room where we can see that in the video she was wearing full gleaming makeup and her attire in question. Maura Higgins was styling her long brunette tresses poker when her fans were frantically asking where she was. Maura Higgins said in the clip that she shared on her Instagram that

“So guys, everyone is messaging me like, ‘Where are ya and where are the red carpet pictures?’ I have had a bit of a nightmare. So obviously you can see I am fully ready. The glam team is on point as usual. Basically, the dress, the shoes, everything wasn’t something I would wear. I don’t really know what to say, It’s like, I just feel it’s not very appropriate for the fashion awards. I obviously do like to go daring, you guys know that but I just feel, I don’t know. It’s just not right. So yeah. I have decided not to go. I am still in the hotel as you can see me”.

This was indeed a piece of true saddening news to the fans who were avidly waiting for Maura Higgins’s dashing appearance on the red carpet. The designer Scott is one of the top designers who was the youngest designer to debut at London Fashion week at the age of twenty-two.

Scott is best known for inexplicably creating stupendous attires for the red carpet. He just embarked on his journey as an astonishing young designer starting with Jodie Kid, where she came up with a web lace dress for the premiere of Spiderman.

So Scott was the designer who was behind Maura Higgins and he was too busy dressing socialite Lady Victoria Hervey that his complete concentration on Maura’s dress took a bad turn. Since Scott was hailed by the fashion world as the ‘King of the Red Carpet’ in which he mesmerized the fashion world. Scott was the man behind inventing the world’s most expensive dress for Samantha Mumba, a diamond-encrusted web dress.

So the most dashing model and tv personality Maura Higgins was on cloud nine prior to the event and she was expecting a massive event. But everything turned pretty south and poor Maura Higgins was disappointed to the core that she terribly missed a great opportunity in her life. So it was undoubtedly a piece of tragic news to the fans who were deeply awaiting the outstanding entry of Maura Higgins.