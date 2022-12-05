We’re Updating Our Editing Guidelines

On the publication aspects of Alpha News Call, we have been thinking a lot about what journalism means to us and how we intend to proceed with our posts based on our policies. We have a crew of professional journalists, editors, and content writers who carry out publications very professionally. As part of our expansion, we have been delivering news stories covered from different perspectives to bring forward the reality in them.

Together with this exponential growth that we have been experiencing over the years, we want to make sure that we publish content that is clear, precise, and transparent and also be accountable for the same. Online journalism and the spread of information is a complex process and from a reader’s perspective, it can be hard to find out who wrote the content you are reading online and the reason behind such a post. At AlphaNewsCall, we want to create a space for our readers who can comprehend what we publish and also know what to expect from our website.

To ensure this, with the help of our Edit Board, we are making valuable updates to our editorial policy based on guidelines around labeling content and ethics of journalism. At Alpha News Call, we intend to follow the guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics along with some of our own policies. We focus on being accurate, honest, fair, and bias-free. We prioritize transparency above all by mentioning the writer’s identity and why an article is penned. At Alpha News Call, we make sure to treat a human being with respect and avoid stereotyping.

We have also made updates to the way we deal with advertisers, funders, board members, and the like. We strive to publish quality content by clearly labeling each and also defining those labels. Based on our policy changes, we have also edited some of our content so that they meet our journalistic standards.

If you are interested in contributing an article to us, you have to go through the updated guidelines on our website. And, if you are a reader, run your eyes through our editorial policy to understand how we function. We are more than happy to receive your comments, queries, and thoughts. With an update in our editorial policy, we aim to become more reader-centric and uphold the values of ethical journalism.