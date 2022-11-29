Menu
Russell Wilson Net Worth- Know More About Salary, NFL Career, Early Life

Written by Paridhi Mehrotra
Estimated reading time: 9 minutes
Russell Wilson Net Worth

Whether you support the Denver Broncos or Seattle Seahawks, there is no doubt that if you’re a football devotee, then you do admire Russell Wilson.  

Who Is Russell Wilson?

Russell Wilson is an American Football quarterback who plays for NFL’s Denver Broncos. Ever since he was drafted by the Seahawks in 2012, Russell has amassed a staggering amount in his bank account. Now that he is entering his tenth year, it is inevitable to move on without saying a word about Russell Wilson’s net worth. 

Russell Wilson
NicknameRussell
GenderMale
Age34 years old (in 2022)
Date of BirthNovember 29, 1988
Full NameRussell Carrington Wilson
ProfessionFootball Quarterback
NationalityAmerican
BirthplaceCincinnati, Ohio, United States
ReligionChristianity
Zodiac SignSagittarius

Russell Wilson’s Net Worth And Salary

It is expected that a successful football player like Russell Wilson will have an impressive amount to mention when someone asks what his net worth is. So embrace yourself, we are going to announce what Russell Wilson’s net worth is. 

The American football quarterback Russell Wilson’s net worth is estimated to be $165 million as of 2022. He played for Seattle Seahawks from 2012 to 2021 and moved to Branos prior to the next season. So far, Russel has played in two Super Bowls and managed to win one. 

Also Check: Chris Brown Net Worth- Is It Over Millions? Know About Music Career, Bio

Russell Wilson is considered to be one of the highest-paid athletes in the entire world. In fact, when we have discussions about Russel’s per-season earnings, we become forged to say that he is the highest-paid quarterback, earning a base NFL salary of $35 million. From June 2018 to June 2019 alone, Russel amassed $90 million from several other endeavors. 

Russell Wilson’s Early Life

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Russel Wilson was brought up in Richmond, Virginia. As of 2022, he is 34 years old. Even before kindergarten, he started playing football with his brother and father. During high school, he made the school proud by earning the title of conference Player of the Year. In his senior year, Russel was featured in ‘Sports Illustrated.’  Apart from football, he was also a star in school basketball and baseball. 

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson MLB Draft

Right after high school, Russel was drafted into Major League Baseball by the Baltimore Orioles. He was the fifth pick in the 2007 MLB draft, subsequently, being the 1,222nd overall pick.                                                    

Very recently, Russell was acquired by the Texas Rangers, indicating he is still available to play Minor League Baseball. He played as a second baseman in Tri-City Dust Devils and Ashville Tourists in 2010 and 2011 respectively. 

Russell Wilson College Career 

Russell was an incredible footballer for North Carolina State but was never invited to the Scouting Combine for the NFL. Suddenly, he disclosed that he was interested in being a professional baseball player. Over the next couple of years, Russell Wilson played for minor-league baseball and acquired moderate success. In 2011, Russell set the FBS record, leading the team to become one of the Big Ten titles. 

Russell Wilson’s Salary And Contracts

After Seattle picked Russell in 2012, they signed an extension contract worth $87.6 million on July 31, 2015. It had a signing bonus of $31 million as well as another $60 million of guaranteed money. Every year, his base jumped to 12.34 million in 2016, 12. 6 million in 2017, #15.5 million in 2018, and $17 million in 2019. 

On April 16, 2019, the Seattle Seahawks extended the contract for another four years and it was valued at $140 million. It also came with a $65 million signing bonus, making it the most prosperous deal in NFL history until 2019. It had a whopping $107 million in guaranteed money as well. 

During the last two years, Russell Wilson earned $35 million from Seahawk. Since his contract was carried over, the deal was again extended for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. 

Russell Wilson’s NFL Career

In January 2012, Russell came up with another announcement that said he was getting pre[agreed for the forthcoming NFL Scouting Combine. He entered the 2012 NFL as a middle-round pick and shortly after, the Seattle Seahawks chose him as the 75th pick. 

That was quite a good start as it earned him honors including PFF Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year, and BACK IN 2013,  he was ranked 51 on the NFL Top 100. Although Russell and the Seahawks almost won as champions, they were defeated by Tom Bardy and his team, the New England Patriots. He then started with two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XLVIII. 

Russell is the only quarterback with the most wins and is one of the two quarterbacks with a career passing rating over 100. 

Russell Wilson’s Personal Life 

Russell Wilson belongs to Christianity and he is often seen talking about his faith over the internet. He met Ashton Meem in high school and she was a star athlete at the time. Soon after they were separated to different universities as she attended the University of Georgia while he went to North Carolina State.

But they reunited in Wisconsin in 2010. Russell and Ashton tied the knot in Jan. 2012, but they eventually divorced in April 2014. 

Next year, Russell was linked to singer Ciara and apparently, they had the pledge to be celibate until the nuptials. Their engagement was announced in 2016 and eventually married in the same year. By 2017, they had a daughter. In Jan. 2020, the adorable couple once again announced their pregnancy saying they were expecting another child.

Russell Wilson is more inclined toward Seattle’s philanthropic community and often used to make a visit to the children’s hospital weekly. During every offseason, he used to conduct a youth football camp. He has been chosen as the National Ambassador of the Charles Ray III Diabetes Association. He frequently co-hosts annual charity tournaments with NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne in Washington. 

During the pandemic scene, Russell and his wife collaborated with Food Lifeline in donating 1 million food packets to those in need. 

Russell Wilson Real Estate 

Russell spent $6.7 million for a Bellevue mansion in 2015. The mansion was built in 2008 and had been on the market since 2010. It had seven bedrooms, and 6 bathrooms, and was located nearby mountain ranges. 

The pair also spent $25 million on another mansion in the Denver area. It was the most expensive property to be sold in Denver. 

