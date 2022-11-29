Jessie James Decker Net Worth/Salary- How Rich Is The American Singer?

Jessie James Decker is one of the phenomenal Italian-American singers who has been the iconoclast singer of her time with hordes of fans across the globe. Highly commendable as the mind-blogging American country pop singer she just rose to prominence by overcoming the impediments life has thrown upon her. So let us have an exhaustive look at her early life and career.

Jessie James Decker Biography

Jessica James Decker also known as Jessie James was born on April 12, 1988, in Vincenza, Italy. She is now at her coruscating age of thirty-four. Her parents are Karen Johnson and Robert James. She has a stepfather too named Steve Parker. From a tender age itself, she has harbored her fervent determination to flourish in the talents that she was gifted with.

Jessie James Decker had to overcome several impediments to conquer her dreams. While thriving in her life she happened to meet the love of her life, Eric Decker. He is a National Football League wide receiver and was leading the Denver Broncos.

So after dating for a brief period of time they decided to tie the knot on June 22, 2013. They both share three children together and are happily living.

Jessie James Decker Net worth

Irrefutably one of the most breathtaking singers of her time Jessie James Decker has managed to carve out her space in the industry with her unique way of skills. Labeled the greatest singer and songwriter of her time she has managed to have an estimated Net Worth Of $10 million.

Though Jessie James Decker has managed to occupy most of her wealth from her musical career she has also other interests in business and have had managed to accumulate her wealth from that too.

Jessie James Height And Weight

She is well-power-packed in her health and has managed to maintain an utterly amazing body stature. She is so into following healthy exercise and her fitness routine is something that makes her look incredible. Jessie James Decker looks absolutely exquisite when compared to other women of her age because even at 34 she hasn’t aged a day. Her height is estimated at 5 feet and one inch and weighs around 54 kg.

Jessie James Decker Early Life

Jessie James Decker was born to Karen Johnson and Robert James she was living on the outskirts of the Italian region of Veneto, Vicenza. In early 2000, her parents split and her mother remarried Steve Parker, her stepfather. Since her stepfather was in the US Air Force, she had to move from different places to another including, Iowa, Kentucky, Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia.

Birth Name Jessica Rose James Date of Birth April 12, 1988 Place of Birth Vicenza, Veneto, Italy Profession Singer, Songwriter, TV Personality, Fashion Designer Nationality American Martial Status Married Partner Name Eric Decker Net Worth $10 million

She attended Warner Robins High School and graduated in 2007. Jessie is the elder sister of her two younger siblings named Sydney Rae Bass and John James and moreover, she has two step-siblings named Ashely and Alex Parker.

Jessie James Decker Career Beginnings

Since Jessie James Decker had her ardent passion for singing at the age of two, she was the star in her early childhood and won the first talent contest at age nine. She sang I Want to Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart and this song made her win the contest. By the time she has been started writing songs and following her instincts she soon decided to visit Nashville weekly to improve her skills in songwriting.

Her riveting debut album of her titled Jessie James was a success and it peaked at number twenty-three on the Billboard 200 in August 2009. The album was the amalgamation of country and pop music and it hit success despite having mixed reviews.

The second album that came knocking at her door was Sweet American Dreams. So after this second shot, her first single album titled Boys in the Summer was somewhat of a minor success across the country.

So having trouble accepting the career path, and being one of the resounding pop singers, she was failing beyond what she had anticipated, Jessie James later told that she aspires to record country music rather than pop songs.

In the year 2014, on April 18, Jessie James Decker released an EP titled Comin’ Home through iTunes and it was something worth appreciable. Later in the year 2017, her another shot at a five-track EP entitled Gold. Jessie James’s sort of magnum opus work, her second full-length album and first for Epic Records was Southern Girl City Lights which garnered a tremendous amount of love and recognition in her life.

The first full-length Christmas album entitled On This Holiday was released on October 26, 2018, and garnered applause all over the country. Then she set across to a headlining tour that hit major cities across the nation this paved a great exposure to her career. On October 22, 2021, Jessie James released the EP named The Woman I Have Become paved a great impact on her life.

After making a space in the music industry, Jessie James and her husband Eric Decker appeared in the E! Reality shows Eric & Jessie: Game On and it gave massive exposure to her personal life too. The show ran for three seasons consisting of twenty episodes.

Furthermore, she extended her wings in another venture a clothing line called Kittenish online. Jessie James Decker has managed to open two branches in Nashville, Tennessee, and Florida.

Jessie James Decker’s Personal Life

On June 22, 2013, Jessie James married the love of her life, Eric Decker who was a National Football League was playing for the Denver Broncos. After leading a serene life, in September 2013, they announced that they are expecting their first child, and in March 2014 she gave birth to their beautiful daughter Vivianne Rose.

Following the year in 2015, Jessie James Decker gave birth to their second child, this time it was a son and they named him Eric Thomas II. Following the year in 2018, the couple welcomed their third offspring, and for the second time also it was a son named Forrest Bradley.

They are leading a tranquil life immensely happy together. Jessie James is currently very active in her career and we can expect many more medley of songs from her which would be undoubtedly mesmerizing.