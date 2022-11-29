Jennifer Lopez About Her Split With Ben Affleck “Felt Like I Was Going To Die”

Jennifer Lopez is highly regarded as one of the stupendous American singers and zestful actresses who have a plethora of fans across the globe for her invigorating acting career that has been widely spread over the globe. Now she has opened up about the soul-crushing news about her breakup with the love of her life, but after seventeen long years, they have embarked on a new journey in life together, forever. So let us have a glance at what really happened in her life.

Jennifer Lopez in one of the interviews said about the break up which adversely affected her and made her inner self shake to the core. She is so happy about the reconciliation after the long seventeen years of their split. In the past, due to unknown reasons, they had to part ways and call off their engagement in 2004.

Jennifer Lopez in the interview said that

“it was so painful after we broke up. Once we called off that wedding twenty years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next eighteen years where I just could not get it right. But now, twenty years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most ‘would never happen in Hollywood ending’”.

What she said is indeed true. An ending like this has never happened in Hollywood and this is something beyond everyone’s anticipation. Why they had to bid adieu was something mysterious and people across the globe who were ardently waiting for the marriage were stooped into disappointment when they called off their engagement.

But now even after long seventeen years, though they both had multiple relationships by the time ended they chose to be together forever, glued to be forever indeed. She strongly believes that true love exists in this busy world and if we have patience, the right person will come into our life even after long years.

Also Check: Yellowstone: Who is Melanie Olmstead? Tribute & Melanie Olmstead Cause of Death

Hannah Gosselin Reveals Why She Chose To Live With Her Father Jon!

So the rekindling of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck became quite the topic of discussion when the alleged love birds were seen hanging out with each other in April 2021. So rumors began to sprout that something spicy is going in between these two old love birds.

After her split with ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez they two were seeing each other for quite some time, and when the news broke out about the reconciliation of this highly remarkable pair people across the globe were frantically running to have a glimpse of news to confirm it.

So as per reports, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decided to give it another try and got engaged a year later, and eventually, they got into marriage. Yes, it is indeed the fact that now they are officially married. The ceremony was held in Las Vegas on July 2022. It was like a Las Vegas sort of wedding and a formal subtle ceremony happened at Ben Affleck’s Georgia estate the following month.

Matt Damon and director Kevin Smith were there to attend the wedding along with other celebrities who were their close friends. Moreover, Jennifer Lopez’s fourteen-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with Marc Anthony who was her ex-partner, and Ben Affleck’s kids Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel whom he shares with Jennifer Garner were the cynosure of the ceremony which gave an extra sparkling to the event.

After the wedding, Jennifer Lopez gave away her stance

“We captured me at this moment when I was reunited with the love of my life and we decided we were going to be together forever. The whole message of the album is This love exists. This is real love. Now I think what the message of the album is: if you have, like me at times, lost hope, almost given up, don’t. True love does exist, and some things do last forever, that’s real. I want to put that message out into the world, and that does take a lot of vulnerability”.

The Relationship Timeline Of Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck

As we all know the resounding singer and actor Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had their first encounter at the set of the film Gigli. Albeit the film was a box-office failure the new off-screen chemistry was something up in the air.

At the time of the rumors bubbling up about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, she was married to Cris Judd her second husband. So they gave another chance for strong rumors when they appear in another movie together titled Jersey Girl. so when things turned pretty nasty with her marital relationship with Cris Judd, they decided to give a legitimate definition to their relationship.

After that, they decided to get married, but things were pretty rough and tough for the couple and their life was not going in the right way as they anticipated. So after causing huge trouble they called off their wedding which was indeed surprising and repugnant to the world.

Calling off their wedding gave a precise sign that things around them are not going well and since acclimating to these irreconcilable differences they decided to embark on separate ways.

After this soul-crushing separation, both of them moved on and started having other relationships and followed totally different paths. But after seventeen years, they decided to rekindle their relationship and finally happily married forever.

Must Check: