Britney Spears is highly regarded as one of the most sophisticated American singers, riveting songwriters, and dancers who have inexplicable fans across the globe. Now she has been circulating all over the internet and facing some sort of backlash after posting her absolutely nude photos on her Instagram handle which made the entire world sweltering. So let us dive deep into it and see what it is indeed.

On Sunday Britney Spears made the Instagram platform quite into an uncanny situation where she posted appealing nude photos of herself and this time she chose to be in a bathtub. In the post that she shared, Britney Spears was leaning back in the bathtub and she managed to cup her cute breasts. Moreover, she used a pink cute little flower emoji to cover the genitalia.

The caption of the picture was the most riveting thing and more than the photos the caption made the fans and the critics really wonder. She captioned “I like to suck !!! Never professional pics… sucking comes easy for me!!! Keep clapping bitch!!!”

So the fans and the critics were really astounded by the way she captioned it and umpteen comments were flooding under the post. Most of the comments were concerned that what she meant by this. Amidst these comments, her pictures have gone viral within the blink of an eye all over the world.

Britney Spears has done this same photo sensation before and she is no stranger to sharing hot nude pictures of herself on social media. She has shared these recent photos of her after getting freed from her thirteen-year conservatorship last November.

So she was kind of euphoric to share the nude pictures on her social media handles and maybe this sort of activity would really give her a sense of freedom. So while many people across the globe have inexplicably praised her for this kind of picture, her ex-partner is stooped in an uncanny predicament.

Kevin Federline her ex-partner, who shares two sons with this singer, shares his deep concern regarding her nude pictures. He has literally begged her to stop these sorts of actions which really makes him embarrassed in front of their sons.

He told that “I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself. But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school”.

But things take another turn when her current husband came to the front to vehemently defend her choice of activities. Sam Ashgari tod as a reply comment to what her ex-partner has said.

“Even if there was truth to her kids being ashamed of their mother’s sick choices and positive body image they wouldn’t be the 1st teenagers embarrassed by their parents. Eventually if not already they will realize their mother’s sick choices are harmless and an expression of a newly found freedom. There is nothing to be embarrassed about just lots of things to be proud of”.

These two comments by her past and present partners really made it all the more a heavy exposure to the photos and she proved again on trend. The hawk-eyed comments wouldn’t really matter to the singer and it is not at all an encumbrance to make her another shot and to feel ashamed of.

Britney Spears At A Glance

With deep reverence to her scintillating acuity in being one of the most outstanding singers of the industry she is referred to as the ‘princess of pop’. Born on December 2, 1981, she is in her forties now. But as she is aging like a fine wine she is absolutely one of the most magnificent singers of her time.

The best work or one of the magnum opus of her career is the album named Blackout, which was the fifth studio album in her career. After having some sort of backlash and being under the conservatorship, her career peaked with the two chart-topping albums named Circus and Femme Fatale. The latter became one of the most highly successful hits of her career by garnering hordes of fans.

Being one of the best-selling music artists, her songs sold over a hundred million copies worldwide and she was a highly acknowledged pop icon of her time. Her four number-one singles were Baby One More Time, Womanizer, 3, and Hold it Against Me.

Furthermore, after giving away the best possible hits to the industry, her singles really gave her a tremendous impact and it includes, Oops I did it Again, Toxic, and Scream& Shout”. These singles were undoubtedly one of the hits that peaked in the realm of music.

She has been the recipient of numerous accolades such as the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, a Grammy award, fifteen Guinness World Records, six MTV Video Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, the Millennium award, the inaugural Radio Disney Icon award, and Hollywood Walk of Fame.