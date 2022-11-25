Menu
Search
Search

Chloë Grace Moretz Reflects...

The Carrie and the Kick-Ass star, Chloe Grace Moretz, recently disclosed the darkness...

Who Is Ryan Grantham’s...

In the Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor, Ryan Grantham has been sentenced...

Who Is Maryka? About...

What are we getting to hear these days? Is Adam Levine cheating on...

Renowned American Jazz Organist...

Joey Defrancesco, the munificent Jazz Organist, saxophonist, and trumpeter of America died on...
HomeStreaming WebsitesAn Overview Of...

An Overview Of 2022 Streaming Trends

Written by James Edward
Estimated reading time: 4 minutes
2022 Streaming Trends

For the past few years, people have shifted to online streaming, enjoying the varieties that were otherwise restricted to traditional streaming options like movie theatres. Now, we have many popular streaming platforms and millions of active users who don’t shy away from investing their time and money in them.

If we see the past data records, there is a steep growth in the number of online streaming users and the number of hours they spend streaming shows and movies. According to ExpressVPN’s summary on streaming trends, in 2022 top six most-streamed movies and shows are on Netflix, which makes this streaming platform one of the most successful ones in history.

Furthermore, based on established channels and their streaming reports, viewers opt for ad-supported streaming services. This is mainly done to cut the subscription cost. Another important factor contributing to streaming growth is the use of smart TV devices. Currently, 13 million Smart TV users watch online content and pay for different subscriptions.

Since the pandemic, there has been a boom in the online streaming market. Users have turned to their mobiles and streaming devices to watch shows and movies. According to PwC Global Entertainment & Media Outlook (2022 – 2026), if the current conservative trend follows in the US, it will earn up to $33.6 billion by 2026.

Top Ranking Platforms Contributing To 2022 Streaming Trends

2022 Streaming Trends

Now, let’s have a look at the top streaming platforms responsible for the growth of online streaming traffic and feature trending content on their paid streaming platforms. By March 2022, the trending services in the US are

STREAMING PLATFORMONLINE ENGAGEMENT
Netflix82%
Youtube66%
Hulu
Amazon Prime66%
Disney+
HBO Max

Factors Responsible For 2022 Streaming Trend Growth

The gradual shift towards online streaming is a result of multiple factors. The growth of streaming service subscribers and the boost in the digital streaming market are one of the most obvious ones.

1. Availability Of Smart Devices To Enhance Streaming Options

Users have now turned to Smart TV applications like Firestick, Roku, etc for streaming multiple services in one place. There is steep growth in the manufacturing of smart TVs by TCL, Samsung, and Vizio. CTV or connected TV is best for not just watching movies and shows but also listening to music and playing games.

2. Availability Of Good Internet Connection At Moderate Prices

Another major factor responsible is high-speed internet (Wifi) for streaming digital content. According to surveys, such households spend approximately 122 hours on digital streaming in the entire month. Netflix (43 hours) bags more time than Youtube (39 hours) and Hulu (33 hours).

3. Lucrative Streaming Offers By Popular Streaming Platforms

Digital streaming growth is also happening because of lucrative offers like long free trials, bundling of popular streaming services, and discounted prices offered by streaming platforms. There are many free streaming platforms, like Sling TV, Peacock, Tubi, etc., that have amazing content that attracts subscribers.

4. Rebranding The Streaming Platforms To Make Audiences Interested

Streaming services have developed popular franchises and shows that are exclusively available on their respective platforms, and they have unique strategies for creating a stable viewership. For instance, they have brought nostalgic shows and movies of the 80s and 90s to attract viewership. Also, they are releasing episode by episode to create engagement stability.

5. Blending Social Media Platforms With Streaming Channels

Live streaming on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, and Youtube is also a significant factor contributing to the rising streaming trends. Youtube gets the top spot, where 51% of users engage, followed by Facebook (45%) and Instagram (39%).

Final Words

We hope this information has helped you decide which streaming platform you’ll choose and what shows and movies you’ll stream first.

Load more

Get notified whenever we post something new!

Continue reading

James Edward -
Games

The People Behind Famous Games

Almost all of us play games every now and then. Even if you’re not someone who uses a digital device like a console or computer, it’s likely you play board or card games occasionally.  There are millions of different options...
James Edward -
News

Michael Gerson Dies At 58: Cause Of Death, Illness

Leaving behind a montage of iconic works he prepared for The Washington Post, Michael Gerson passed away at the age of 58. He served as a chief speechwriter to George W. Bush and was also one of his closest...
James Edward -
News

Heather Anderson Death: Adelaide Crows AFLW Premiership Player Died Aged 28

Adelaide Crows are in an excruciating situation by the unexpected death of their former AFLW riveting star Heather Anderson. It was truly a piece of saddening news to the entire world as Heather Anderson was only twenty-eight years old...

Stay Connected. Stay Informed

Explore Categories

Who we are

Head Quarters

  • 141 Boston St
  • Boston
  • MA 02125
  • United States
  • Telephone Number : 617-368-6084
  • Mobile Number : +18339612069
  • E-Mail : info@alphanewscall.com

About US

  • Alpha News Call is Massachusetts’ foremost entertainment news magazine. As the name suggests, we strive constantly to be the “alpha” or the “first” when it comes to breaking news stories in entertainment. With a dedicated and passionate crop of popular entertainment news journalists on our roster, we excel in bringing you interesting stories from the world of movies, TV shows, web series, games, music, celebrity gossip, and more.
Copyright © 2022 Alpha News Call | All Rights Reserved