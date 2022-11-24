Menu
Search
Search

Chloë Grace Moretz Reflects...

The Carrie and the Kick-Ass star, Chloe Grace Moretz, recently disclosed the darkness...

Who Is Ryan Grantham’s...

In the Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor, Ryan Grantham has been sentenced...

Who Is Maryka? About...

What are we getting to hear these days? Is Adam Levine cheating on...

Renowned American Jazz Organist...

Joey Defrancesco, the munificent Jazz Organist, saxophonist, and trumpeter of America died on...
HomeNewsWho Is Riki...

Who Is Riki Lindhome? Know More About Her Net Worth, Bio, Career

Written by Ruchika Mandora
Estimated reading time: 8 minutes
Riki Lindhome

Riki Lindhome is one of the stupendous American actresses, comedians, and Musicians who have managed to garner hordes of fans across the globe. She is inexplicably famous for the riveting roles that she has portrayed throughout her career. So let us have a glance at her career and about her. 

Who Is Riki Lindhome?

Riki Lindhome is undoubtedly one of the mind-blogging actresses who is popularly known for the plethora of roles that she has played throughout her acting career. She is one of the most prolific actresses of her time and unapologetically famous for being one of the highly acknowledged comedians and musicians. 

Who Is Riki Lindhome About Her Net Worth, Bio, Career,

Riki Lindhome uniquely plays vocals and acoustic guitar as a passionate musician and her shows are way too surprisingly astounding. She is highly regarded for the mind-numbing talents that she possesses and has a massively successful career with umpteen accolades that she has bought to her home. She is one of the resounding stars who has managed to carve out a big space in the industry. 

Biography 

Erika Lindhome is one of the astounding actresses and musicians and comedians who has just swooned into the lives of people across the globe with the snap of a finger. She was born on March 5, 1979, on the outskirts of Coudersport, Pennsylvania but raised in New York. Erika Joan Lindhome popularly known as Rike Lindhome is primarily of Swedish ancestry.

Real NameErika Lindhome
GenderFemale
Age43 years old (in 2022)
Date of BirthMarch 5, 1979
ProfessionActress, Comedian, Musician
NationalityAmerican
BirthplaceCoudersport, Pennsylvania, United States
ReligionChristianity

She is now in her prime stage of forty-three. In 1997, she attended Portville High School and got graduated. Later she attended Syracuse University and majored in communications and film and graduated in 2000. 

Riki Lindhome Net Worth

Riki Lindhome with her amazing career as a vociferous actress and musician and comedian has a net worth estimated at $400 thousand. She has garnered much of her wealth through her acting career and there are plenty of opportunities waiting for this appealing lady. 

Also Check: Christina Ricci Net Worth- How Rich Is The ‘Wednesday’ Star? Salary, Bio

Who Was Nick De Noia? Nick De Noia’s Death Explored In Kumail Nanjiani’s Welcome To Chippendales

Riki Lindhome’s Height And Weight

Riki Lindhome being one of the utterly amazing actresses musicians and comedians have been the heartthrob of hordes of people across the globe. Without any hardships, she has just aced all the characters that she has played to date.

With her gorgeous skills and appearance, she has been a great comedian of her time. Her physical stature is something highly intriguing, her height is estimated at 5 feet nine inches (175 cm), and weighs around 57 kg (126 pounds). 

Riki Lindhome’s Body Measurements

Seeing her bewitching looks we could infer that she follows a strict diet plan. Even though she hasn’t revealed her diet plans looking at her amazing figure it is pretty obvious that she follows stringent exercise too. Her body measurements are 32-24-35 inches and she has managed to maintain it undeniably. 

Riki Lindhome’s Career

In 2002, she made her television debut with some minor roles in Titus and Buffy the vampire slayer. Without having an agent she pulled herself together and decided to conquer her dreams with sheer determination. 

She also made some guest appearances on series including, Gilmore Girls, the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory, and Enlightened one of the HBO series. Alongside Natasha Leggero, Riki Lindhome starred and co-created Another Period a comedy central period sitcom. 

Moreover, she is also a talented voice actor and currently working with a fox animated sitcom named Duncanville and voices Kimberly Harris in the movie. Furthermore, she stars in the Netflix comedy horror series named Wednesday and she pulls off the role of Dr. Valerie Kinbott. 

The feature film debut of Rik Libdhome was in 2004 and she appeared in Million Dollar Baby as Mardell Fitzgerald. Comedy and horror genres truly float her boat and she was so keenly interested to pull off characters in these movies.

Hell baby and The Wolf of Snow Hollow really gave good remarks on her career. She was also a best-supporting actress and her remarkable supporting roles in the film include Pulse, The Last House on the Left, Much Ado About Nothing, Fun Size, The Lego Batman Movie, and Knives out. 

With the edgy characters that she has played, she just managed to make her own space among her highly influential contemporaries. When we check out her music career she performed as Garfunkel in her riveting and enrapturing comedy folk duo Garfunkel and Oates, besides her friend Kate Micucci who is also the songwriter.

As per reports, in 2021 Rik Lindhome is bestowed with the responsibility to write the script for one of the upcoming animated musical films Steps. In this film, she serves as the executive producer and writes lyrics along with her fellow companion Kate Micucci. 

Riki Lindhome Personal Life

Rik Lindhome has made her private life strictly private and she has maintained a stringent approach related to the disclosing of one’s private life. Most often Rik Lindhome has shown her ardent detest for dating and having a boyfriend on social media platforms. 

When we see her tweets on her Twitter account she often has made jokes about having a relationship. She even said that a good gadget is better than having a boyfriend. 

She has often stated her stance about marital relationships and how boring it is we could infer that she is not interested in any relationship. But recently she has shared pictures of her newborn baby but has managed to keep the identity of the baby and the father of the baby concealed. 

Must Check:

Get notified whenever we post something new!

Continue reading

Ruchika Mandora -
News

Game Of Thrones Star Wilko Johnson Dies Aged 75: Cause Of Death

Wilko Johnson was one of the immensely talented and highly recognized guitarists, and also the Game of Thrones star, who passed away on November 21, 2022. Moreover, Wilko Johnson was a prolific songwriter and singer who managed to carve...
Ruchika Mandora -
News

Amber Heard Slaps Insurance Company With Bombshell Lawsuit Over Johnny Depp Verdict Policy

The high-profile divorce case of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has not been settled yet since there arose other issues which really make the case even more disastrous. Since after they both filed the petition for divorce the whole...
Ruchika Mandora -
Entertainment

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Cast

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (MMPR), the first installment in the series of Power Rangers, a television series that went on to become a huge pop culture phenomenon, started its telecast on August 28, 1993. The American television series started...

Stay Connected. Stay Informed

Explore Categories

Who we are

Head Quarters

  • 141 Boston St
  • Boston
  • MA 02125
  • United States
  • Telephone Number : 617-368-6084
  • Mobile Number : +18339612069
  • E-Mail : info@alphanewscall.com

About US

  • Alpha News Call is Massachusetts’ foremost entertainment news magazine. As the name suggests, we strive constantly to be the “alpha” or the “first” when it comes to breaking news stories in entertainment. With a dedicated and passionate crop of popular entertainment news journalists on our roster, we excel in bringing you interesting stories from the world of movies, TV shows, web series, games, music, celebrity gossip, and more.
Copyright © 2022 Alpha News Call | All Rights Reserved