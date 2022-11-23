Amber Heard Slaps Insurance Company With Bombshell Lawsuit Over Johnny Depp Verdict Policy

The high-profile divorce case of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has not been settled yet since there arose other issues which really make the case even more disastrous. Since after they both filed the petition for divorce the whole world eagerly looked with hawk eyes to know what really made them end their relationship. So after such tremendous backlash and trials now the recent issue is with the insurance company of Amber Heard. So let us dwell more into it.

The recent issue regarding the high-profile divorce case between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is with the insurance company. Amber Heard has been infuriated with her insurance company for which they failed to pay the hefty amount she owes to her ex-husband.

The star of the Pirates of the Caribbean Johnny Depp won three counts on the trial whereas Amber Head won only one. Amber Heard has decided to sue the insurance company for this demeaning attitude. The insurance company vehemently claimed that Amber Head has ‘wilfully’ and ‘maliciously’ defamed Johnny Depp her ex-husband during the trial.

In June the jury announced the verdict of this high-profile case and following the verdict Amber Heard was ordered to pay a hefty amount of $15 million to Johnny Depp. meanwhile as per the verdict that follows Johnny Depp has been ordered to pay only $2 million to Amber Heard.

As per the trial conducted regarding the divorce case, the jury found that Amber Heard has committed unapologetically wilful conduct in the defamation case of Johnny Depp. so after the verdict, the insurance company firmly believes that they are not at all responsible for the $1 million policy that she took in order to protect Amber Heard from all sorts of defamation claims.

So absolutely exacerbated by the insurance company’s stance Amber Heard vehemently slammed the alleged breach of contract of the company. Amber Heard vociferously claims that a deal is a deal in the documents so the New York Marine has promised to pay the amount whatever may be the situation.

As per the sources, one of the recent filings stated that Amber Heard’s lawyers are quite stooped in disappointment and they have decided to not move with the case further while she has decided to appeal the $10 million verdict. So the lawyers believe that adding these continued prosecutions for her actions will really affect the case’s defense.

During the summer, the entire hawk eyes were on Amber Heard and Johnny Depp as the case trial was going on, and after long thirteen hours of rumination, the jury ruled that Amber Head is responsible for defaming her ex-husband Johnny Depp and she was liable to pay $10 million as compensation for the damages. So in the countersuit of Amber Heard the Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate ruled Johnny Depp to award Amber Heard $2 million as compensatory charges.

Amber Heard said during the follow-up statement that

“I am heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. I am sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American- to speak freely and openly”.

After this mind-writhing statement said by Amber Heard many ardent feminists including Gloria Steinem and other several groups of women rallied vehemently together by accentuating their strongest support for Amber Heard in this disappointing time.

The Relationship Between Amber Heard And Johnny Depp At A Glance

The Divorce case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was quite the topic of discussion for quite a long time since much news was crammed over the internet and made it quite a hot topic. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp met in 2009 on the set of The Rum Diary. They met as co-stars and decided to take the next step in their life as husband and wife in 2015.

But living together for one year, Amber Head came forward to file for an unexpected divorce and decided to end their relationship as she allegedly accused Johnny Depp has been physically abusing her and he was more often under the influence of drugs and alcohol. But when the case finally reached the court, Johnny Depp, vehemently denied the false accusations that were put forth by Amber Heard. The divorce was finalized in 2017.

But after the case got little subsided Johnny Depp came up with a defamation case and decided to sue Amber Heard for her recent post that she published in which she says that she is a domestic abuse survivor. This statement made Amber heard really made Johnny Depp exacerbated and then he decided to sue for her deeds. In this defamation case, Johnny Depp won and the jury ruled the verdict to Amber Head to pay a hefty amount as compensation.

