Todd Chrisley is one of the sophisticated American business magnets and a riveting television personality who became famous within the blink of an eye through the US network series titled Chrisley Knows Best. The television series really focused on the lives of the Chrisley family who were settled in Georgia and their wealthy life. The show was much acknowledged by audiences around the globe. Let us dwell more into the life of the Patriarch of the Chrisley family.

Todd Chrisley Biography

Todd Chrisley one of the fervent Business magnets was born on April 6, 1969, and he is now fifty-three years old. He was born on the outskirts of South Carolina and he was born to Faye Chrisley and Gene Raymond Chrisley.

More about the details of his family is unknown, but he was previously married to Teresa Terry. He was the father of her two children and later divorced he married Julie Hughes and they both share three children. Details about his early life, and his education are not quite handy, since the information is not available over the internet. Specific details are only available related to Todd Chrisley.

Full Name Todd Chrisley Age 53 years old Date of Birth April 6, 1969 Birth Place Georgia, United States Horoscope Aries Occupation Reality TV Star, Businessman Height 6 feet 1 inch Nationality American Ethnicity White Marital Status Married (Julie Chrisley) Children 5 (Savannah Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley,

Lindsie Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley Net Worth $1.5 million

Todd Chrisley Net Worth And Income

Todd Chrisley was one of the deadly powerful business tycoons who were interested in the real estate business. His television show also gave him another way to have a hefty income and his net worth is estimated at around $1.5 million. He is into many other business ventures and we cannot tally the main source of income as he has spread his wings in all possible areas.

Also Check: Nancy Pelosi Net Worth- How Rich Is The House Speaker? Income, Stocks, Early Life

Brendan Fraser Net Worth- How Much Was Brendan Fraser Paid For The Mummy?

The Chrisley Asset Management

According to the court documents, Todd Chrisley is the compelling owner of this private firm, a deteriorating firm that has been struggling hard to cope. But it is quite confusing how can the Chrisley family still manage to live an extravagant life when they claim that the firm is striving hard to meet the ends.

As per reports, the Chrisley family owned a luxurious massive mansion and per year they almost spent $300,000 on clothes only. As per the reports surfacing on the internet, Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley had to face a bitter backlash in their life as they have been found guilty for the crimes they committed including, tax evasion and bank fraud. So now the Chrisley Asset Management firm plays a starring role in the legal troubles of Todd and Julie’s life.

Todd Chrisley The Real Estate

In 2015, the Chrisley family decided to move to Nashville, and they bought a home worth $1.6 million furthermore, he bought another house outside Nashville for over $3.4 million. But when the wind blows in the opposite direction, beyond what they have anticipated, Todd has to put the house on the market for $4.7 million.

The Chrisley Knows Best Show

This show really gave a wide range of exposure to the Chrisley family and premiered in 2014 consisting of eight episodes in the first season. So when the show was totally revolving around the patriarch of the family Todd Chrisley, one of the business tycoons, he garnered a plethora of criticism and instantly became infamous for his relentless extravagant life.

The life of the Chrisley family was absolutely based on materialism and the audience found it quite repugnant for this sort of reckless spendthrift attitude.

In the show it was very evident how the Chrisley family lived way too extravagant life, driving the most expensive cars, having wardrobes crammed having expensive designer clothes, etc. So this sort of lavish life was somewhat way too off the limits and in an interview, Todd has said that what they depict in the show is the actual and appropriate demonstration of how the Chrisley family works in real life.

Todd Chrisley has stringent rules when in it comes to raising his children. Though it may seem a little bit exaggerated what he does in the show is the actual way he behaves with his children. In an episode, infuriated Todd throws his son’s laptop into a pool, in order to teach him a lesson. So to the audience, it may seem off the limits but he really does this sort of vile activity in his real life.

Todd Chrisley Personal Life

Todd Chrisley married Teresa Terry and lived together untill1996. They both share two children named, Lindsie and Kyle. after their divorce from Teresa, he married the beauty pageant queen Julie Hughes. They both have three children named Savannah, Chase, and Grayson.

Bankruptcy Case

As per sources, Todd Chrisley is involved recently in a $45 million bankruptcy case. The case involves a real estate empire that soon became eroded and sour. So in the recent court trial one of the trustees in the case poignantly claimed that Todd Chrisley had hid millions of dollars in his wife’s name which is worth hefty assets. The bankruptcy case was initially filed in 2012, and Todd claimed that he has millions of debt.

But fortunately, Julie was wealthy on her own and this somehow managed to make the situation less troublesome. They were really trying their best to make money by embarking on rough path which was strictly prohibited by the law.

The Arrest In August 2019

It was quite unexpected when things turned pretty south that Todd and Julie were arrested on August 14, 2019. They were arrested for numerous indictment including, tax evasion, wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy, in Atlanta.

They conspired and submitted fabricated documents and materials to acquire millions of dollars for their own luxurious personal benefit. One of the co-conspirators of the case helped the couple to make these sort of fabricated documents and they were evading the law and deserving punishment.

After that in 2022, February a new indictment was filed against Todd and Julie in spite of the old crimes still stands. This time they used a film production company’s name and tried to obtain money.

So again the crimes they committed became stronger and this time they cannot escape from the law. Since both the accused have pleaded not guilty, the case trial began and they were found guilty and was sentenced to imprisonment, for Todd twelve years and for Julie seven years behind the bars.

Must Check: