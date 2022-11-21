Nicki Aycox Death- Tributes Pour In As Supernatural Star Passes Away At 47

Nicki Aycox was one of the highly acknowledged and beautiful actresses for her mesmerizing role which is still engraved on every human being’s mind who has watched her as Meg Masters in the series Supernatural. She died on November 16, 2022, at the age of forty-seven, and her fans were shocked to hear this mind-writhing news. Let us check what really happened to her.

Who Was Nicki Aycox?

Nicki Lynn Aycox was undoubtedly one of the riveting actresses who has managed to swoop into the lives of hordes of fans across the globe for her remarkable roles in several series and movies including, Supernatural, Jeepers Creepers 2, Perfect Stranger, and The X-files.

The highly remarkable actress was born on May 26, 1975, in Hennessy, Oklahoma US. Nicki Aycox was a native American and from the very early days of her childhood, she used to participate in several beauty pageants and sang music. She was married to Matt Rabb and they were leading a tranquil life in California together.

The early acting career of Nicki Aycox started with appearing in several movies and series including, 3rd Rock from the sun, USA High, Boy Meets World, and The X-Files. Moreover, she had a recurring role in Providence too.

Having a great kick-off at the early stage of her career she gradually rose to prominence and was highly acknowledged by audiences. In the sequel of the horror movie Jeepers Creepers, Nicki Aycox starred in Jeepers Creepers 2 which was totally a different spectacle that she gave.

Her resounding role as Amber Canardo in Criminal Minds really opened a new door to her career. After inexplicably pulling off the role of a relentless sociopath, she was called to perform the role of an antagonist in the CW series Supernatural. This call was the trump card in her life.

Before Supernatural came at her door she had managed to act in several movies and series it was all well commendable. But the role of an antagonist in Supernatural paved a path in her life beyond her anticipation.

The reason why she was called for this astounding role which really changed the view of her life was, the executive producer of Supernatural Kim Manners got a chance to work with Nicki Aycox in Over There and he was completely pleased by her portrayal and he gave the call to portray Meg Masters. Red Velvet Room was Nicky Aycox’s debut EP which entails five beautiful songs that she gave the original music.

Nicky Aycox Cause Of Death Explained!

Being one of the remarkably talented actresses Nicky Aycox’s death was quite repugnant to the world. She died at the young age of forty-seven and she was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2020.

The death news was announced to the world by her sister-in-law named Susan Raab Ceklosky and it reads “ My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicky Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her”.

This was the soul-crushing announcement made by her sister-in-law and from her words, it is undeniably understood Nicky Aycox was a gem of a person by all means. In early 2020, Nicki Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia and this really gave a toll on her serene life.

She was happily leading a prosperous life with her family until the formidable opponent came uninvited. Although the cause of death of Nicky Aycox is revealed yet, neither by her friends nor by her family it is profoundly precise that she was suffering from leukemia.

What really triggered her health condition is not known. Since she was diagnosed with leukemia a year ago before her death, what really made her condition deteriorate is yet to be known. Amidst the backlash that she had to face she was optimistic and her resilience to withstand it was something worth mentioning.

Amidst the treatments, what really happened to Nicky Aycox to leave the world is quite esoteric. After her appearance in Dead on Campus in 2014, she decided to retire from her acting career. After retiring from her acting career which really gave her a purpose in life she soon deviated to build an audience through her website, named Cashews, and Olives. This was a website for her blogs where she primarily focused on vegan cooking recipes.

Tributes Are Overflowing

After the death news of Nicky Aycox was announced by her sister-in-law people across the globe are pouring their reverent tributes. She was such an astonishingly beautiful actress who managed to swoon into the lives of her audiences with the snap of her fingers. She was really a well-known actress and singer of her time and her sudden death caused a cataclysmic hole in everyone’s lives who loved her to the core.

Sad news for the #SPNFamily today. Our original Meg, the fantastic Nicki Aycox (Raab) passed away on November 16th with her husband Matt Raab at her side. Matt's sister Susan announced the news on her social media.

The most fiercely exquisite actress where the fervent spirit is engraved in every atom of her surrounding has finally left her vestiges and left the world. Her bereaving family has sought privacy and they haven’t even commented on anything since they are in deep mourning for her.

