Morgan Freeman in World Cup Opening Ceremony: Why Was Freeman Wearing a Gloves?

The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 took place in Qatar’s Al Bayt Stadium on November 20, 2022. One of the main attractions of the opening ceremony was the non-musical performance by one of the most iconic faces of Hollywood, Morgan Freeman. Morgan Freeman, known for his prestigious and successful Hollywood career, which gifted some of the best movies of all time, gave a very moving speech about the emotions that football holds and the one that brings all of us together now. The speech lasted about twenty minutes, and it was sure that football fans all around the world who watched the function were moved by his words.

Why Was Freeman Wearing a Gloves

Throughout his performance, viewers noticed that Morgan Freeman was wearing a beige-colored glove on his left hand, and as the majority of the audience was not aware of the reason behind the glove, the accessory became a point of a question for fans across the globe. The 85-year-old actor wore what is known as a compression glove which is used for people who suffer from different physical problems like swelling, which helps them for better circulation and also as a way to alleviate the pain.

Morgan Freeman had been wearing the compression glove since he met with a car accident about 14 years ago. The accident which took place in 2008 left Freeman with severe damage to his hand and it is said that Freeman was lucky enough to have survived such a tragic incident. According to the reports, in the accident that took place on the Mississippi Highway, Freeman’s car flipped several times before it landed and he was taken out of his car with the help of tools like jaws of life. The accident caused severe nerve damage to Freeman’s hand which was impossible to cure and resulted in his left arm being paralyzed ever since.

Ever since the accident, Freeman has been spotted wearing the compression glove. But at times, for events like promotional videos and photos, the actor reportedly removes the glove, but it was surprising to see that he kept the glove on for such a prestigious and international event. It is also a known fact that ‘The Shawshank Redemption” actor suffers from a condition called fibromyalgia, which causes him constant pain in his shoulders. In spite of the mentioned difficulties, Freman chose to show up for the event and also to deliver a killer speech that moved thousands of people all over the world.

While a majority of the fans were really happy to see the GOAT of Hollywood at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022, there are also a group of people who publicly criticized Freeman for being the face of the opening ceremony. In the past, Morgan Freeman stood up for the US to win back the hosting rights and he was also spotted in Zurich where the final presentation about the hosting took place. Morgan Freeman stood for the US both in 2018 and 2022 while the 2018 World Cup hosting right was won by Russia, Qatar also shocked the world by winning the hosting rights for the 2022 World Cup. Freeman was labeled ‘sellout’ on different platforms by people who feel that what Mogan Freeman did was unjustifiable and unacceptable.

Morgan Freeman was accompanied by Al Muftah during his performance at the opening ceremony. Al Muftah is a rising YouTube star who is 20 years old. Al Muftah became a globally popular figure through the incredibly inspiring story of his life. H was born with a rare medical condition called Caudal Regression Syndrome, which is a rare disorder that affects the development of the lower spine. Doctors were not sure about the ability of Al Muftah to survive and they told his mother that it was unlikely for the boy to live past 15 years. But Muftah went on to live his life strongly and today, at 20 years of age, he has been named a World Cup Ambassador.

FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off with a grand opening ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. The splendid ceremony which took place on November 20, Sunday included a magnificent show of cultural events and programs hosted by international superstars. The opening ceremony also included a performance from singer Jung Kook, one of the popular members of the sensational Korean band BTS. Jung Kook sang his latest song ‘Dreamers’ for the opening ceremony. The stadium was filled with celebrities and popular faces from all over the world, like the former England captain David Beckham.

The ceremony was made more colorful by the appearance of all the former World Cup mascots from 1998, like Zakumi from South Africa and Footix of France. The performance of the stars was followed by the speech of His Highness. The Amit, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, who is the Emir of Qatar.

