K Drama Lovers, Which Is Your All-Time Favorite K Drama?

Written by Linda Crystal
Estimated reading time: 2 minutes
K Drama Lovers

Speaking of K- dramas that can flutter your heart, the list is long, but today I chose to talk about “The Descendents Of The Sun”. Cult favorite, classic, and call whatnot. Honestly, the drama is pure gold and words would do no justice. The drama is a mix of action, comedy, suspense, intrigue, romance, pulse-ticking, and tear-jerking moments, all while staying true to the plot. The dynamics is the key, which makes it satisfying on so many levels and for viewers of all age groups. Not to mention the song-song couple ( Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo) duo and chemistry, they will get you for good. I was obsessed with them. The whirlwind romance of macho Captain Yoo Shi-Jin and the stubbornness of Doctor Kang Mo-Yeon gives us a glimpse of the lives of people who are working on the front line for the country and its peace while battling to find a hold of their own lives. This hits the viewers hard, if you haven’t watched the drama yet, be ready to laugh out loud and also wipe some tears. 

K Drama Lovers

Every character in this drama has portrayed themselves with such emotion, that it is just too beautiful to watch. Not to mention the second couple syndrome. Kim Ji Won stars as Yoon Myung Joo and Jin Goo stars as Suh Dae Young. Their romance will take you on a whole new trip, if you haven’t already jumped the bandwagon, watch out! 

The background music plays a key role in making the scenes embed themselves in our hearts forever. What I love most about this drama is that even though there are dark elements and reality checks, the drama still somehow manages to remain light-hearted throughout.

Overall, I believe that The Descendents Of the Sun is worth watching, re-watching, and re-watching. If you haven’t watched it yet, go ahead. If you love drama as much as I do, I know you wanna watch it again, I miss them already!!

