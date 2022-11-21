Menu
American Music Award 2022: Full List Of Winners

Written by Paridhi Mehrotra
American Music Award 2022 Full List Of Winners

One of the medleys of the visual feast, the fiftieth American Music Awards took place on the previous Sunday night at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, an intriguing and mesmirizing event that everyone around the globe was highly anticipating. Our most beloved and idolized stars took their respective coveted awards to their home and without making any delay let us check the complete list of the winners of 2022.

The astounding mega event was hosted by the incredibly talented and handsome Wayne Brady, besides the show was produced by dick Clark and ABC. undoubtedly this fiftieth award show was the year’s most enrapturing award function where our effulgent celebrities just stole the show. 

American Music Awards 2022: See The Complete List Of Winners

The event really had a remarkable place in the history of the America Music awards, because it was the most outlandish and grand event after the Covid pandemic. Bad Bunny the riveting Puerto Rican singer acquired the top list of the whole nominees this year, earning eight.

He was nominated to eight categories and ended up taking two of them home. Following that, the intriguing night absolutely belonged to the most stupendous and gorgeous Taylor Swift, who had the credit to win all the six categories for which she was nominated. 

American Music Awards 2022

More than giving away the awards, the night was ostentatious by the nuanced performances of Pink, Dove Cameron, Lil Baby, Bebe Rexha, Carrie Underwood, imagine Dragons and several others. 

Following the inexplicable performances, Lionel Richie was cordially honored with the Icon Award for his riveting and mind-blowing career contributions to the music industry along with his 17th time of American Music awards. So the night also belonged to Lionel Richie and Stevie Wonder and other talented artists gave an appealing and resounding tribute performance for him.

The celebrities who won the award were not-so-shocking because some of the awards were announced prior to the broadcast and some of them were predictable. Elton John finally took his deserving American Music Award to his home and thereby became the longest-recognized artist in the American Music Award’s history. 

Let us see the full list of the Winners

Artist Of The Year 

Winner: Taylor Swift 

Other nominees included

  • Adele
  • Bad Bunny
  • Beyonce
  • Drake
  • Harry Styles
  • The Weekend

New Artist Of The Year 

Winner: Dove Cameron

The nominees were

  • GAYLE
  • Latto
  • Maneskin
  • Steve Lacy

Collaboration Of The Year 

Winner: Elton John and Dua Lipa, ‘Cold Heart’- PNAU remix

Nominees included

  • Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast, ‘We Don’t Talk about Bruno’
  • Future ft. Drake and Tems, ‘Wait For U’
  • Lil Nas X ft Jack Harlow, ‘Industry Baby’
  • The Kid LAROI and Justin Beiber, ‘Stay’

Favorite Male Pop Artist 

Winner: Harry Styles 

Other nominations were 

  • Bad Bunny
  • DRake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • The Weekend

Favorite Female Pop Artist 

Winner: Taylor Swift

Nominations included 

  • Adele
  • Beyonce
  • Doja Cat
  • Lizzo

Favorite Pop Duo Or Group

Winner: BTS

Other nomination included

  • Coldplay
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Maneskin
  • OneRepublic

Favorite Pop Album 

Winner: Taylor Swift, ‘Red(Taylor’s Version)’

Nominees were

  • Adele, ‘30’
  • Bad Bunny, ‘Un Verano SinTi’
  • Beyonce ‘Rennaisance’
  • Harry Styles ‘Harry’s House’
  • The Weekend, ‘Dawn FM’

Favorite Pop Song

Winner: Harry Styles, ‘As it Was’

Other nominations were 

  • Adele, ‘Easy on Me’
  • Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast, ‘We Don’t Talk about Bruno’
  • Lizzo, ‘All Damn Time’
  • The Kid LAROI and Justin Beiber, ‘Stay’

Favorite Music Video

Winner: Taylor Swift, ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’

Nominations included 

  • Adele, ‘Easy on Me’
  • Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, ‘Me Porto Bonito’
  • Harry Styles, ‘As it Was’
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, ‘Industry Baby’

Favorite Male Country Artist

Winner: Morgan Wallen

Nominees included

  • Chris Stapleton
  • Cody Johnson
  • Luke Combs
  • Walker Hayes

Favorite Female Country Artist

Winner: Taylor Swift

Nominees were

Favorite Country Group Or Duo

Winner: Dan and Shay

Nominations were

  • Lady A
  • Old Dominion
  • Parmalee
  • Zac Brown Band

Favorite Male Hip-hop Artist

Winner: Kendrick Lamar

Other nominees were

  • Drake
  • Future
  • Lil Baby
  • Lil Durk

Favorite Female Hip-hop Artist

Winner: Nicki Minaj

Nominees were 

  • Cardi B
  • GloRilla
  • Latto
  • Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Hip-hop Song

Winner: Future ft, Drake and Tems, ‘Wait For U’

Nominations were 

  • Jack Harlow, ‘first Class’
  • Kodak Black, ‘Super Gremin’
  • Latto, ‘Big Energy’
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, ‘Industry Baby’

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Winner: Chris Brown

Nominations  were 

  • Brent Faiyaz
  • GIVEON
  • Lucky Daye
  • The Weekend

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Winner: Beyonce

Other nominations included

  • Doja Cat
  • Muni Long
  • Summer Walker
  • SZA

Favorite Rock Artist

Winner: Machine Gun Kelly

Nominees were

  • Imagine Dragons
  • Maneskin
  • Red Hot Chilli Peppers
  • The Lumineers

Favorite Rock Song

Winner: Maneskin, ‘Beggin’

Nominations included

  • Foo Fighters, ‘Love Dies Young’
  • Imagine Dragons x JID, ‘Enemy’h
  • Kate Bush, ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
  • Red Hot Chilli Peppers, ‘Black Summer’

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Winner: Bad Bunny

Nominees were

  • Farruko
  • J Balvin
  • Jhayco
  • Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Winner: Anitta

Nominations were

  • Becky G
  • Kali Uchis
  • Karol G
  • Rosalia

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Winner: Wizkid’

Nominations were

  • Burna Boy
  • CKay
  • Fireboy DML
  • TEMS

Favorite K-pop artist

Winner: BTS

Nominations included

  • BLACKPINK
  • Seventeen
  • Tommorow X Together
  • Twice

Other Awards Included: 

  • Favorite Inspirational artist : for KING & COUNTRY
  • Favorite touring artist: Coldplay
  • Favorite dance/electronic artist: Marshmello
  • Favorite Country album: Taylor Swift Red (Taylor’s Version)
  • Favorite Rock Album: Ghost ‘Impera’
  • Favorite country song: Morgan Wallen ‘Wasted on You’
  • Favorite R&B album: Beyonce ‘Renaissance’. 
  • Favorite Latin song: Sebastian Yatra ‘Dos Oruguitas’

