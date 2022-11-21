American Music Award 2022: Full List Of Winners

One of the medleys of the visual feast, the fiftieth American Music Awards took place on the previous Sunday night at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, an intriguing and mesmirizing event that everyone around the globe was highly anticipating. Our most beloved and idolized stars took their respective coveted awards to their home and without making any delay let us check the complete list of the winners of 2022.
The astounding mega event was hosted by the incredibly talented and handsome Wayne Brady, besides the show was produced by dick Clark and ABC. undoubtedly this fiftieth award show was the year’s most enrapturing award function where our effulgent celebrities just stole the show.
American Music Awards 2022: See The Complete List Of Winners
The event really had a remarkable place in the history of the America Music awards, because it was the most outlandish and grand event after the Covid pandemic. Bad Bunny the riveting Puerto Rican singer acquired the top list of the whole nominees this year, earning eight.
He was nominated to eight categories and ended up taking two of them home. Following that, the intriguing night absolutely belonged to the most stupendous and gorgeous Taylor Swift, who had the credit to win all the six categories for which she was nominated.
More than giving away the awards, the night was ostentatious by the nuanced performances of Pink, Dove Cameron, Lil Baby, Bebe Rexha, Carrie Underwood, imagine Dragons and several others.
Following the inexplicable performances, Lionel Richie was cordially honored with the Icon Award for his riveting and mind-blowing career contributions to the music industry along with his 17th time of American Music awards. So the night also belonged to Lionel Richie and Stevie Wonder and other talented artists gave an appealing and resounding tribute performance for him.
The celebrities who won the award were not-so-shocking because some of the awards were announced prior to the broadcast and some of them were predictable. Elton John finally took his deserving American Music Award to his home and thereby became the longest-recognized artist in the American Music Award’s history.
Let us see the full list of the Winners
Artist Of The Year
Winner: Taylor Swift
Other nominees included
- Adele
- Bad Bunny
- Beyonce
- Drake
- Harry Styles
- The Weekend
New Artist Of The Year
Winner: Dove Cameron
The nominees were
- GAYLE
- Latto
- Maneskin
- Steve Lacy
Collaboration Of The Year
Winner: Elton John and Dua Lipa, ‘Cold Heart’- PNAU remix
Nominees included
- Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast, ‘We Don’t Talk about Bruno’
- Future ft. Drake and Tems, ‘Wait For U’
- Lil Nas X ft Jack Harlow, ‘Industry Baby’
- The Kid LAROI and Justin Beiber, ‘Stay’
Favorite Male Pop Artist
Winner: Harry Styles
Other nominations were
- Bad Bunny
- DRake
- Ed Sheeran
- The Weekend
Favorite Female Pop Artist
Winner: Taylor Swift
Nominations included
- Adele
- Beyonce
- Doja Cat
- Lizzo
Favorite Pop Duo Or Group
Winner: BTS
Other nomination included
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- Maneskin
- OneRepublic
Favorite Pop Album
Winner: Taylor Swift, ‘Red(Taylor’s Version)’
Nominees were
- Adele, ‘30’
- Bad Bunny, ‘Un Verano SinTi’
- Beyonce ‘Rennaisance’
- Harry Styles ‘Harry’s House’
- The Weekend, ‘Dawn FM’
Favorite Pop Song
Winner: Harry Styles, ‘As it Was’
Other nominations were
- Adele, ‘Easy on Me’
- Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast, ‘We Don’t Talk about Bruno’
- Lizzo, ‘All Damn Time’
- The Kid LAROI and Justin Beiber, ‘Stay’
Favorite Music Video
Winner: Taylor Swift, ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’
Nominations included
- Adele, ‘Easy on Me’
- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, ‘Me Porto Bonito’
- Harry Styles, ‘As it Was’
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, ‘Industry Baby’
Favorite Male Country Artist
Winner: Morgan Wallen
Nominees included
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- Luke Combs
- Walker Hayes
Favorite Female Country Artist
Winner: Taylor Swift
Nominees were
- Carrie Underwood
- Lainey Wilson
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
Favorite Country Group Or Duo
Winner: Dan and Shay
Nominations were
- Lady A
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- Zac Brown Band
Favorite Male Hip-hop Artist
Winner: Kendrick Lamar
Other nominees were
- Drake
- Future
- Lil Baby
- Lil Durk
Favorite Female Hip-hop Artist
Winner: Nicki Minaj
Nominees were
- Cardi B
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Hip-hop Song
Winner: Future ft, Drake and Tems, ‘Wait For U’
Nominations were
- Jack Harlow, ‘first Class’
- Kodak Black, ‘Super Gremin’
- Latto, ‘Big Energy’
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, ‘Industry Baby’
Favorite Male R&B Artist
Winner: Chris Brown
Nominations were
- Brent Faiyaz
- GIVEON
- Lucky Daye
- The Weekend
Favorite Female R&B Artist
Winner: Beyonce
Other nominations included
- Doja Cat
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA
Favorite Rock Artist
Winner: Machine Gun Kelly
Nominees were
- Imagine Dragons
- Maneskin
- Red Hot Chilli Peppers
- The Lumineers
Favorite Rock Song
Winner: Maneskin, ‘Beggin’
Nominations included
- Foo Fighters, ‘Love Dies Young’
- Imagine Dragons x JID, ‘Enemy’h
- Kate Bush, ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
- Red Hot Chilli Peppers, ‘Black Summer’
Favorite Male Latin Artist
Winner: Bad Bunny
Nominees were
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jhayco
- Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Female Latin Artist
Winner: Anitta
Nominations were
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalia
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
Winner: Wizkid’
Nominations were
- Burna Boy
- CKay
- Fireboy DML
- TEMS
Favorite K-pop artist
Winner: BTS
Nominations included
- BLACKPINK
- Seventeen
- Tommorow X Together
- Twice
Other Awards Included:
- Favorite Inspirational artist : for KING & COUNTRY
- Favorite touring artist: Coldplay
- Favorite dance/electronic artist: Marshmello
- Favorite Country album: Taylor Swift Red (Taylor’s Version)
- Favorite Rock Album: Ghost ‘Impera’
- Favorite country song: Morgan Wallen ‘Wasted on You’
- Favorite R&B album: Beyonce ‘Renaissance’.
- Favorite Latin song: Sebastian Yatra ‘Dos Oruguitas’
