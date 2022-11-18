Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats

Nancy Pelosi is one of the highly sophisticated compelling iron ladies who have led the Democrats in the US House of Representatives and has now decided to stand down from the role and responsibilities, she was borne for almost two decades.

Nancy Pelosi Quits as Leader of the Democrats in the Us House

Irrefutably, Nancy Pelosi is the most powerful Democrat in Congress, and the eighty-two-year-old Nancy Pelosi was the first woman to be in the service as speaker of the House. But she won’t stand down from representing her California district in the lower chamber of Congress. So now it is quite clear that the Republicans will take back control of the House, in the impending midterm elections.

As per reports, Republican Kevin McCarthy would be the person who is likely to succeed Nancy Pelosi and win the Party’s nomination to be the new speaker of the House.

Nancy Pelosi, the impeccable and formidable opponent of the Republicans

Nancy Pelosi would go down in history as one of the astoundingly powerful US Congressional leaders and an unfathomable opponent for Republicans. Her impeccable standard of legislative power and timing and her undeniable instincts for political theatres really made her a driving force in the House and she was indeed a lightning rod by all means.

Nancy Patricia Pelosi is one of the immaculate and stupendous American politicians who serve as the speaker of the United States and was born on March 26, 1940. She was born and brought up in Baltimore, and her father was one of the most powerful Mayor and congressmen named Thomas D’Alesandro. She got married in 1962 to Paul Pelosi who was a business magnet. They both met while they were studying and decided to take the relationship further into marriage. They both share five children and they are grandparents to nine grandchildren. Nancy Pelosi’s net worth is estimated at $120 million as of 2021.

Nancy Pelosi said “I never would have thought that someday I would go from homemaker to House Speaker. I will not seek re-election to Democratic leadership in the next Congress. The hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus”.

This was her stance and she made it vivid that she has given her seat to a new generation and she hopes for a better way of ruling the party. But she would have to serve till January until the next congress takes the honor. But Nancy Pelosi will remain in the old seat that she first fought and took and will serve until January 2025.

Nancy Pelosi became the minority leader in 2003 after the Democrats with a long gap of a decade took the control of the House for the first time in 2006. So by taking control over the House by Democrats after a decade of tyranny she became the first empowered woman to lead a major party in either chamber of Congress which was indeed a great victory for them in a whole decade.

As per reports, Hakeem Jeffries, who is a New York Congressman, would be the likely person to top the Democratic leadership post. So this would absolutely make a new change in US history in that Hakeen Jeffries would be the first black congressional leader to have a post since it was only meant for whites to serve.

Being a speaker of the House is one of the predominant supreme jobs after the vice president and president. The speaker of the House is one congressional job, bestowed with all the powers within the realm and it is detailed in the US Constitution, and it is the next line to the presidency, of course after the Vice president.

So now she has decided to step down from her shoes and gave away a great chance for the younger leaders to flourish, but irrefutably they are bestowed with the responsibilities and they would have large shoes to fill. The duration and in-depth of her inexplicable grip on the House Democrats, have made her rose to an undeniably powerful lady of the democrats she is most famous for advancing and thwarting several agendas that were put forth by several presidents.

So now things have been made clear that Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t serve her role anymore and it was shocking news to the country since she was the epitome of shrewdness and perspicacity.

But we are aware of the incident that happened lately in Nancy Pelosi’s home where her husband was injured and was in need of skull surgery. The perpetrator comes in search of her and at that time she was not in her house because that is inevitable as she serves a supreme post in her life. Her poor husband Paul who is eighty-two was severely injured and with a hammer, the culprit hit the head. This was a piece of great shocking news and she said after the incident that she really suffered from ‘survivor guilt because she was the one who was targeted and her innocent husband became the prey.