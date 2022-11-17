Who is Kymberly Herrin? Playboy Playmate Kymberly Herrin Dies at 65

Kymberly Ellen Herrin, who is known for her role in hit movies like ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Romancing the Stone’ passed away on October 28, 2022. The news about the death of Kymberly Herrin was published in an obituary published in Santa Barbara News-Press. Kymberly was a lifelong resident of Santa Barbara. Even though the news was published in the obituary, it did not mention the particular cause behind the death of the actress. Later, the news was also confirmed by Theresa Ramirez, who is the niece of the departed. Theresa confirmed the news by posting a picture of Kymberly Herrin along with her other sister. The photo was accompanied by a caption that said ‘They are all together now.’ Many people who knew Kymberly have commented on the post, expressing the love they had for the demised actress.

Kymberly Herrin Cause of Death

Famous model and actress Kymberly Herrin passed away on October 28, 2022. The news was confirmed by her niece Theresa Ramirez through one of her Facebook posts. Even though different sources reported the death of the former model/actress, there had been no clear mention of the cause which led to her death. The news was also reported by the Santa Barbara News press in an obituary but the reason behind the death is not mentioned in the news. The obituary has reported that the death of the actress was ‘peaceful.’ Even though there is no clear indication of the cause of death, the obituary has called on the mourners of Kymberly Herrin to make a donation in her name to the American Cancer Society in order to support the research which aims at the prevention and effective treatment of breast cancer.

Who Was Kymberly Herrin?

Kymberly Ellen Herrin was an actress and model who appeared in some of the hit movies like ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Romancing the Stone.’ Kymberly was also a very popular model who had been featured in the popular adult magazine Playboy. She was well known for good looking features and her perfectly maintained physique.

Kymberly was born on October 2, 1957, in Lompoc California. Even though she was a famous actress and model, Kymberly lived most of her days in Santa Barbara, California. Kymberly was the daughter of Sandy Herrin and Billie Dodson. Kymberly completed her normal high school education in Santa Barbara itself, where she attended Santa Barbara High School in the year 1975. After completing her high school education, Kymberly decided to go on with her dream and decided to pursue a career in modeling and acting. She was successful in doing so, as Kymberly made it to the cover of dozens of magazines, both local and international.

According to different posts from people who loved Kymberly, she was a woman who loved to travel and sail very much. Her love for sailing has taken her to many different places like the Panama Canal, the Sea of Cortez in Baja, and the Caribbeans too. Kymberly is survived by her mother Billie Dodson, brother Mark Herrin, nieces Theresa Ramirez and Stephanie Ross, and also her nephews Brandon Herrin and Trevor Triegor, along with her grandnieces and grand nephews.

Kymberly Herrin – Notable Works

Some of the notable works of Kymberly Herrin include movies like ‘Ghostbusters’ which came out in the year 1984. Ghostbusters is a classic fantasy/comedy movie that included stars like Harold Ramis, Bill Murray, Rick Moranis, Sigourney Weaver, and many other actors. The movie was directed and produced by Ivan Reitman. Kymberly Herrin appeared in the role of a seductive ghost that comes in the dreams of Ray Stantz, the role played by the actor Dan Aykroyd in the movie.

Another notable performance delivered by Kymberly Herrin includes ‘Romancing the Stone,’ which is an action-adventure romantic drama, which was released in the year 1984. The movie was directed by Robert Zemeckis and also included actors like Michal Douglas, Kathleen Turner, Danny DeVito, Alfonso Arau, and many others. Kymberly Herrin played the role of Angelina in the movie.

Kymberly Herrin has also modeled for the famous adult magazine Playboy in her career. In the 198 March issue of the magazine, Kymberly Herrin was featured as the Playmate of the Month, which is a female model who is featured in the centerfold of Playboy magazine. The centerfold of Kymberly Herrin was photographed by Army Freytag.

Kymberly Herrin, who played Ghostbusters’ seductive Dream Ghost, passes away at 65 – https://t.co/6cJDKv9qxr pic.twitter.com/scsSD1br9e — Ghostbusters News (@GBNewsdotcom) November 16, 2022

Kymberly Herrin also collaborated with the famous American rock band ZZ Top for one of their music videos. ZZ Top was a band that was formed in Houston, Texas in the year 1969. The band is well known for its live performance and the humor that they include in its lyrics. The band gained international recognition through their 1983 album ‘Eliminator.’ A song titled ‘Legs’ was included in the album and it gained massive popularity the band was highly celebrated at that time. The song ‘Legs’ reached number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US and the dance mix version made it to 14 on the dance charts. Kymberly Herrin made an appearance on the official video of the song along with two other dancers. The popularity of the song made Kymberly Herrin an even more popular figure..

