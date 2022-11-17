Who Is Ines de Ramon? Paul Wesley’s ex-wife Rumored Dating Brad Pitt

The Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt was recently spotted with Paul Wesley’s estranged ex-consort Ines de Ramon, and they seemed cozy with one another. Apparently, Pitt is no longer hooked on Emily Rtajkowski, with whom he sparked dating rumors earlier in November.

The Troy star could not abstain himself as he was clicked at a Bono concert in LA with a new romance. Pitt seemed smitten by his current love interest as the two chatted before the Orpheum theatre and was accompanied by the actor’s close buddies, Sean Penn, Vivi Nevo, Cindy Crawford, and her husband Rande Gerber.

Ramon recently split with the Vampire Diaries star and now she is busy spending time with Pitt, who was seen holding her arms as she drew close. The duo was looking dashing in their casuals as Pitt opted for a gray coat and blue jeans and rocked the look with a tan hat, meanwhile, she completed her look with black leather pants and a black checked shirt and topped it with a yellow handbag.

While Pitt and Ramon appear to be in a kind of magnetic pull with each other, words on the street claim that Ramon is also an actor’s team member.

While there is nearly nothing left to discuss the legendary actor, Ramon still remains under the radar. So here are certain facts about the ladylike who she is or what she does and so on.

Who is Ines de Ramon?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ramon has been the vice president at Anita Ko Jewelry for the last three years. She has an impressive career in the jewelry business and will probably continue the same or even better in the coming days.

Before joining Anita Ko Jewelry, she gained four years long experience from de GRISOGONO, a Swiss luxury jewelry company. Besides that, she was also employed at Christie’s for a year. So clearly, Ramon must be a jewelry behemoth.

Also Check: Who is Kymberly Herrin? Playboy Playmate Kymberly Herrin Dies at 65

How Did Roslyn Singleton Die? Cause Of Death And Cancer Battle Explained

Ramon Is Also A Certified Nutritionist

While there appears no question about her knowledge of the jewelry industry, she has also followed her passion as a health nutritionist. Her LinkedIn also revealed that she received her certification that supported her becoming a health coach from Institute for Integrative Nutrition in 2019. Ramon’s expertise as a nutritionist is seen in the way she carries herself, fit and healthy.

She speaks 5 different languages

Learning a new language is often considered a burden, but for Ramon, it was just a matter of time. While her native tongue is French, she is also an expert in German, Italian, English, and Spanish.

Currently, she lives in CaliforniaSince she is multilingual, it becomes needless to say that she has been to various places and lived all over the globe. However, she currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

Prior to settling with her present life, she attended the University of Geneva in Switzerland in 2010 and earned her Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).

Ramon was previously married to Paul Wesley

The secret marriage of Ramon with The Vampire Diaries fame Paul Wesley leaked in 2019. They tied the knot just days after rumors claimed they were in a romantic link. While they looked incredibly happy as a couple and even adopted a rescue dog together, they still split up recently in May 2022.

After requesting privacy at the time, a rep said that the decision to divorce was mutual. Although what exactly happened is unknown, the power couple parted ways after three years of marriage.

Ramon loves to live a private life

Unlike many other Hollywood wives, she stayed behind the bars even after marrying the popular Paul Wesley. She never chose to come to the spotlight and enter the drama, for all she preferred was a simple and private life to live, without any external intervention.

Ramon has more than 100k followers on Instagram, despite choosing a private account over a public one. There, she only has 64 snaps posted so far.

She must be seeing actor Brad Pitt

Ramon was seen having a good time with the legendary actor Brad Pitt on November 13 and apparently Ramon is dating the Hollywood A-lister, who recently was accused of physical abuse by his ex-Angelina Jolie.

reportedly, the pair landed the spot together and joined Pitt’s pals.

Must Check: