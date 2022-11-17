After a long wait, the word is out about the release date of David Weil’s conspiracy drama which features the thrilling and adventurous events of the post-word was II world. The series started streaming on the ott streaming and rental service of Amazon, Amazon Prime Videos on February 21, 2020.

Upon its release on Amazon Prime, the series became a hit owing to its thrilling story, unexpected plot twists, and also marvelous cast who took the experience to the next level. Fans had been eagerly waiting for the announcement about a possible second part ever since and it is official that the ‘Hunters Season 2’ will be released on January 13, 2023.

Season 1 of the series focuses on incidents from the real-life experiences of different Nazi hunters, who are people who track down and collects information on alleged former Nazi members or associates, who were connected to the Holocaust.

The series which is set in the period of late 90s features a group of Nazi hunters who are based in New York and came across information about plans to develop a Fourth Reich in the United States.

The events related to ‘Operation Paperclip,’ which involved the relocation of scientists and technicians from Nazi Germany after the war to the United States by the US government are also discussed as a subplot in the series.

Hunters Season 2 Release Date

The 2020 conspiracy drama series ‘Hunters’ which was directed by David Weil premiered on Amazon Prime Videos on February 21, 2020. The series was widely welcomed with positive reviews by the fans.

The thrilling nature and the connection to actual events that took place in history left the audience wanting more. The exciting plot twists and mesmerizing performance by talented artists also increased the demand for a sequel for the series.

The series was renewed for a second season in August 2020 but there had been no further information bout the release date of any sort. Finally, it was announced by the creators that the second season of the hit series Hunters will be released on January 13, 2023.

Alon with the release date, it was made clear by the official crew that the series will wrap up with the second season. The news received a kind of mixed reaction from the audience. While the announcement of the release date was news to cheer, the fact that their favorite characters won’t be returning for a possible third season was a piece of news that disappointed their fans.

Who Will Be The Cast Of Hunters Season 2?

One of the main reasons for the popularity that the series gained among its audience is highly due to the brilliant cast and crew that was featured in the first season of the series. Even though the release date of the new season was announced, there had been not much information about the changes in the cast or crew in the upcoming season.

From the limited details available about the cast, it is made clear that there will be some new faces in Hunters season 2.

It is confirmed that actress Jennifer Leigh who made her career breakthrough through her role in the 1982 film ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ will be making an appearance in the new season as Chava Apfelbaum, who is also a Nazi hunter.

The actress is well known for her hit movies like ‘Miami Blues,’ ‘Single White Female,’ ‘Short Cuts,’ and so on. The next known addition to the cast is Tommy Martinez who is known for his role of Malachai in the popular Netflix show Riverdale.

Known for her role as Cindy Berman in the hit Netflix show ‘Fear Street,’ Emily Rudd is also a name that is added to the cast of the second season of Hunter. Even though the names of the actors are known, the roles that they take up in the series are still kept a secret by the makers.

One of the most important additions in terms of characters in the second season is said to be the cruel Nazi leader, Adolf Hiler. According to the details available now, the role of Adolf Hitler will be played by the German actor Udo Kier.

Will justice be served? The epic final season of #HuntersTV returns on January 13, 2023. Here’s your exclusive first look from @EW. pic.twitter.com/46aoWRfFQo — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) November 15, 2022

It is also almost clear that the character Meyer Offerman played by the legendary actor Al Pacino will make a return in the second season but after the events that took place in the first season, his return will be most probably through flashbacks.

The cast of season 1 of Hunters includes;

Logan Lerman as Jonah Heidelbaum

Al Pacino as Myer Offerman

Lena Olive as Eva Braun-Hitler/The Colonel

Jerrika Hinton as Millie Morris

Saul Rubenek as Murray Markowitz

Christian Oliver as Wilhelm Zuchs

Where To Watch Hunters Season 2?

Season 1 of the series ‘Hunters’ was telecasted through the ott service of Amazon, Amazon Prime Videos. The first season included 10 episodes, which are available for anyone with a subscription to watch. Just like season 1, the second season of the ‘Hunters’ is also set to be released through Amazon Prime on January 13, 2023. No information about the number of episodes in Hunters Season 2 had been revealed by the crew till now.

Is Hunters Season 2 Trailer Out?

Currently, no trailer is available for the second season of Hunters. As the release date of the season has been announced and it is within the span of around two months, fans can expect the trailer to drop in at any moment.

It can be assured that the trailer will be set in a way to give the audience a glimpse into the exciting events which will take place in the upcoming season, which will be worthwhile, as assured by the creator David Weil himself.

Hunters Season 2 Possible Plot

The first season of the ‘hunters’ was based on real-life events of Nazi hunters. Still, the series also incorporated the elements of drama and fiction, along with the historical events and facts gathered. Through the first look update shared by Prime Video, it is sure that the hunters are ready to hunt down the Nazi associates and also to put an end to the alleged Fourth Reich.

It was also announced that the second season will be the last season of the series. The creator of the show David Weil has also guaranteed that the show will be worthwhile and exciting to the fans.

The end of the season was marked with the hunters leaving on their individual path and their personal interest, but season two will see the hunters getting back together after the shocking discovery that the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler is still alive and that his plan for his plans for the Fourth Reich is in action.

The creator of the Show David Weil has also revealed that the show will feature a dual timeline in the second season. While one timeline follows the main events mentioned above which are associated with the hunters, another storyline will take the viewers further into the story of Meyer Offerman who is played by the legendary actor Al Pacino.

The character of Al Pacino was killed off in the first season by his fellow hunter Jonah Heidelbaum who is played by Logan Lerman. The storyline will focus on the secrets as to how his character ended up at where he is now.