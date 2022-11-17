Menu
Search
Search

Chloë Grace Moretz Reflects...

The Carrie and the Kick-Ass star, Chloe Grace Moretz, recently disclosed the darkness...

Who Is Ryan Grantham’s...

In the Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor, Ryan Grantham has been sentenced...

Who Is Maryka? About...

What are we getting to hear these days? Is Adam Levine cheating on...

Renowned American Jazz Organist...

Joey Defrancesco, the munificent Jazz Organist, saxophonist, and trumpeter of America died on...
HomeNewsHow Did Roslyn...

How Did Roslyn Singleton Die? Cause Of Death And Cancer Battle Explained

Written by Linda Crystal
Estimated reading time: 6 minutes
Roslyn Singleton Die

Roslyn Singleton was one of the effervescent personalities who valiantly fought on the massive battlefield of cancer. She was a former US Navy veteran and the beloved wife of Ray Singleton. In spite of the odds in her life with her valor and resilient attitude, she fought until her last breath.  Let us see how did Roslyn Singleton die and the cause of death in detail. 

Who Was Roslyn Singleton?

Roslyn Singleton, a former Navy veteran, was one of the iconoclast personalities who came to the forefront to let know the world that till the last breath fight cancer, the formidable opponent. She was only thirty-nine years old and was the wife of Ray Singleton. Ros Singleton happened to appear on the riveting show, The Ellen Show.

Roslyn Singleton

It was with a massive wound that Ray Singleton announced the death news of his beloved wife. After putting up with a great fight within himself he posted on his Instagram “Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be. This road ahead is going to be INCREDIBLY long and difficult! She taught us all SOMETHING. She is where we are trying to get one day so no need to be sad! Now we celebrate her legacy, her impact, her story, and HER SPIRIT. She will LIVE FOREVER!!”. 

Roslyn and Ray Singleton had to endure a tremendous amount of backlashes in their initial stage of married life more than any couple could have gone through within one or two years. Before Ray Singleton came into Ros’s life she was fighting cancer. In 2013 she was diagnosed with cancer, but after the diagnosis, she had to go through several treatments and annual scans and she got a good health report. So after fighting way long cancer, she met Ray Singleton and they fall in love. 

But things turned pretty south when just a couple of days before their first wedding anniversary Ros was diagnosed with brain cancer. The unfathomable opponent came again uninvited, and this time Ros Singleton was not alone. 

Roslyn Singleton’s Cause Of Death Explained!

Roslyn Singleton

It is precisely clear that Roslyn Singleton died due to Glioblastoma, rare cancer. The vociferous former Navy officer had to battle cancer in 2013. She was on stage three of brain cancer when she was diagnosed in 2013. It was a long way before she met her lovable husband Ray Singleton.

 It was really a great piece of sad news to the Singleton family and friends who loved Roslyn to the core. She never failed to withhold her optimistic attitude toward life until her last breath. It was with profound sadness that her beloved husband announced the demise of Roslyn. 

Cancer is indeed a formidable opponent and it can adversely affect their calm life. 

After the surgery, eventually, Roslyn Singleton came back to normal life where she had to run annual scans and medications and she had a clean account of health after six years of the surgery. But the cancer returned after a long gap and she was again diagnosed with brain cancer. 

Cancer Story Of Roslyn Singleton, The Real Fighter

The members of her cancer care team really helped our former US Navy veteran Roslyn Singleton while she was valiantly fighting cancer. Glioblastoma is an aggressive form of brain cancer and Roslyn was diagnosed with it. In spite of undergoing four major operations and multiple rounds of radiation and chemotherapy, cancer spread vastly. 

Roslyn Singleton visited the doctor when she was seriously suffering from symptoms like headache and impaired vision. So after the diagnosis doctor said that her brain had an orange-sized tumor. The MRI report really gave a toll on her life.

Roslyn Singleton

But after the diagnosis, Ros Singleton decided to remove the tumor by undergoing major surgery which was really scary. But with her optimistic attitude, she decided to go forward with it and the tumor was removed surgically and was cancer-free and asymptomatic. 

At the age of thirty-one Roslyn was diagnosed with a lesser form of brain cancer. So after the diagnosis, she received a severe amount of radiation and surgeries a normal human body could never handle. But deep inside she knew that her cancer could not be cured and it would get back to her one day or another. So after her major surgery, the orange-sized tumor was removed but she had to keep an eye always on her health throughout her life. 

After six years of the surgery, in October 2019, she was again diagnosed with a second tumor. She was devastated utterly and underwent numerous scans, and tests and visited doctors umpteen times. But the tumor was found in the same place where the first tumor had been. So after things turned pretty dull, Roslyn had to sleep with a device that detected unusual brain activities or any sort of seizures. 

But the resilient attitude in her blood made her overcome all the encumbrances that life has thrown down her path. It was really mind-writhing when her beloved husband Ray Singleton serenades her to sleep. 

When she was suffering from pain and always being lethargic she said “whenever something is going on in my life, God always puts the right people just in front of me to make it a little easier”. She was having a rare form of brain cancer and as per reports, only five percent of people who have glioblastoma could have a five-year survival rate. But Roslyn Singleton and her husband were confident that they can overcome the odds and still have the valor to fight for. 

Also Read Who is Josefa Salinas? All About The Ex-Wife Of Rapper Coolio!

Who is Aleksandra Zelenskaya? All About The Daughter Of Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Load more

Get notified whenever we post something new!

Continue reading

Linda Crystal -
News

Who is Kymberly Herrin? Playboy Playmate Kymberly Herrin Dies at 65

Kymberly Ellen Herrin, who is known for her role in hit movies like ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Romancing the Stone’ passed away on October 28, 2022. The news about the death of Kymberly Herrin was published in an obituary published in...
Linda Crystal -
News

Bentley Stancil Missing: FBI Joins Search For a 9-year-Old Missing Child

A child abduction emergency alert has been announced in Wendell, North Carolina, on Tuesday night for the 9-year-old boy, Bentley Gunner Stancil. The immediate alert was announced by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at around 8:30 pm. Bentley Stancil Missing:...
Linda Crystal -
News

Who is Mia Khalifa’s Boyfriend Jhay Cortez? All About Mia Khalifa’s Boyfriend

Mia Khalifa is one of the astoundingly hottest former adult film stars who is now a social media influencer and webcam model who has hordes of fans across the globe. Now the latest news related to Mia Khalifa is...

Stay Connected. Stay Informed

Explore Categories

Who we are

Head Quarters

  • 141 Boston St
  • Boston
  • MA 02125
  • United States
  • Telephone Number : 617-368-6084
  • Mobile Number : +18339612069
  • E-Mail : info@alphanewscall.com

About US

  • Alpha News Call is Massachusetts’ foremost entertainment news magazine. As the name suggests, we strive constantly to be the “alpha” or the “first” when it comes to breaking news stories in entertainment. With a dedicated and passionate crop of popular entertainment news journalists on our roster, we excel in bringing you interesting stories from the world of movies, TV shows, web series, games, music, celebrity gossip, and more.
Copyright © 2022 Alpha News Call | All Rights Reserved