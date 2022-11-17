How Did Roslyn Singleton Die? Cause Of Death And Cancer Battle Explained

Roslyn Singleton was one of the effervescent personalities who valiantly fought on the massive battlefield of cancer. She was a former US Navy veteran and the beloved wife of Ray Singleton. In spite of the odds in her life with her valor and resilient attitude, she fought until her last breath. Let us see how did Roslyn Singleton die and the cause of death in detail.

Who Was Roslyn Singleton?

Roslyn Singleton, a former Navy veteran, was one of the iconoclast personalities who came to the forefront to let know the world that till the last breath fight cancer, the formidable opponent. She was only thirty-nine years old and was the wife of Ray Singleton. Ros Singleton happened to appear on the riveting show, The Ellen Show.

It was with a massive wound that Ray Singleton announced the death news of his beloved wife. After putting up with a great fight within himself he posted on his Instagram “Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be. This road ahead is going to be INCREDIBLY long and difficult! She taught us all SOMETHING. She is where we are trying to get one day so no need to be sad! Now we celebrate her legacy, her impact, her story, and HER SPIRIT. She will LIVE FOREVER!!”.

Roslyn and Ray Singleton had to endure a tremendous amount of backlashes in their initial stage of married life more than any couple could have gone through within one or two years. Before Ray Singleton came into Ros’s life she was fighting cancer. In 2013 she was diagnosed with cancer, but after the diagnosis, she had to go through several treatments and annual scans and she got a good health report. So after fighting way long cancer, she met Ray Singleton and they fall in love.

But things turned pretty south when just a couple of days before their first wedding anniversary Ros was diagnosed with brain cancer. The unfathomable opponent came again uninvited, and this time Ros Singleton was not alone.

Roslyn Singleton’s Cause Of Death Explained!

It is precisely clear that Roslyn Singleton died due to Glioblastoma, rare cancer. The vociferous former Navy officer had to battle cancer in 2013. She was on stage three of brain cancer when she was diagnosed in 2013. It was a long way before she met her lovable husband Ray Singleton.

It was really a great piece of sad news to the Singleton family and friends who loved Roslyn to the core. She never failed to withhold her optimistic attitude toward life until her last breath. It was with profound sadness that her beloved husband announced the demise of Roslyn.

Cancer is indeed a formidable opponent and it can adversely affect their calm life.

After the surgery, eventually, Roslyn Singleton came back to normal life where she had to run annual scans and medications and she had a clean account of health after six years of the surgery. But the cancer returned after a long gap and she was again diagnosed with brain cancer.

Cancer Story Of Roslyn Singleton, The Real Fighter

The members of her cancer care team really helped our former US Navy veteran Roslyn Singleton while she was valiantly fighting cancer. Glioblastoma is an aggressive form of brain cancer and Roslyn was diagnosed with it. In spite of undergoing four major operations and multiple rounds of radiation and chemotherapy, cancer spread vastly.

Roslyn Singleton visited the doctor when she was seriously suffering from symptoms like headache and impaired vision. So after the diagnosis doctor said that her brain had an orange-sized tumor. The MRI report really gave a toll on her life.

But after the diagnosis, Ros Singleton decided to remove the tumor by undergoing major surgery which was really scary. But with her optimistic attitude, she decided to go forward with it and the tumor was removed surgically and was cancer-free and asymptomatic.

At the age of thirty-one Roslyn was diagnosed with a lesser form of brain cancer. So after the diagnosis, she received a severe amount of radiation and surgeries a normal human body could never handle. But deep inside she knew that her cancer could not be cured and it would get back to her one day or another. So after her major surgery, the orange-sized tumor was removed but she had to keep an eye always on her health throughout her life.

After six years of the surgery, in October 2019, she was again diagnosed with a second tumor. She was devastated utterly and underwent numerous scans, and tests and visited doctors umpteen times. But the tumor was found in the same place where the first tumor had been. So after things turned pretty dull, Roslyn had to sleep with a device that detected unusual brain activities or any sort of seizures.

Ray Singleton just shared on Instagram, “our wife” gained her wings yesterday.



As difficult as this is to post, it’s hard to even type these words without immediately thinking of Roslyn’s infectious smile, but more importantly, her beautiful spirit. That’s what I’ll hold on to. pic.twitter.com/1zGPPtIq9a — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) November 16, 2022

But the resilient attitude in her blood made her overcome all the encumbrances that life has thrown down her path. It was really mind-writhing when her beloved husband Ray Singleton serenades her to sleep.

When she was suffering from pain and always being lethargic she said “whenever something is going on in my life, God always puts the right people just in front of me to make it a little easier”. She was having a rare form of brain cancer and as per reports, only five percent of people who have glioblastoma could have a five-year survival rate. But Roslyn Singleton and her husband were confident that they can overcome the odds and still have the valor to fight for.

