The name Aleksandra Zelenskaya became a familiar name after the recent feud between Ukraine and Russia. Aleksandra Zelenskayais the eldest daughter of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Before becoming the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a famous comedian and actor. Today, he is serving his country as the sixth president of Ukraine.

It was in 2019 that Volodymyr Zelenskyy became the president of Ukraine. He got married to Olena Zelenska in the year 2003, who is the mother of Aleksandra Zelenskaya. While her father was a comedian and actor, her mother is a famous writer. She is also the founder of ‘Kvartal 95,’ which is one of the largest production houses in Ukraine.

Who Is Aleksandra Zelenskaya?

Aleksandra Zelenskaya is the first-born daughter of the sixth and current president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska. She was born on July 15, 2004. As per her birth year, Aleksandra Zelenskaya is about 18 years old as of 2022. Aleksandra also has a younger brother who is named Kiril Zelensky who was born in the year 2013.

Aleksandra Zelenskaya is a high school student right now. She attends the Novopercheska School now. She is known to have interests in different areas like art and learning martial arts, especially the ones from Thai. Aleksandra Zelenskaya is also known to have a great interest and talent in singing.

She also has a natural talent for acting and she is also good at making people laugh. Aleksandra Zelenskaya proved her talents in acting and comedy through a film and also through a comedy show that she was a part of.

Where was Aleksandra Zelenskaya born?

Aleksandra Zelenskaya is the first-born daughter of Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. She was born in a small Polish village in the Voivodeship of Woy. Aleksandra also completed her basic education there.

Aleksandra Zelenskaya and Eight New Dates

Eight new Dates is a Russian-Ukrainian romantic comedy film that came out in the year 2015. The movie was directed by Maryus Vaysberg. The movie came out as a sequel to the film 8 First Dates which was released in the year 2012. The striking factor of the movie was the cast which included the now president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy starred in the movie as the character Nikita Andreevich Sokolov with popular Russian actress Oksana Akinshina as Vera Kazantseva. The movie revolves around the story of a couple who are on the verge of separation. The movie was well-received by the audience and was seen as a hit movie.

Another important attraction of the movie was that the daughter of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Aleksandra Zelenskaya also appeared in the movie along with her father. Aleksandra Zelenskaya played the role of her father’s daughter. She was only about nine years old when she acted in the movie. The name of the character played by Aleksandra Zelenskaya in the movie was Sasha.

Aleksandra also was a part of the show which was titled ‘Laugh The Comedian.’ While Aleksandra Zelenskaya made her appearance on the show, her father Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also a part of the show as he was one of the judges on the judging panel.

Is Aleksandra Zelenskaya On Any Social Media Platform?

Being the daughter of the president of a country, you expect her to be an active social media person but the case of Aleksandra Zelenskaya is exactly the opposite. According to the official report, Aleksandra Zelenskaya does not have an official Instagram account.

There are reports of her having accounts on both Instagram and Tik Tok where she used to post short funny videos of her creation. But as of now, it is to be concluded that Aleksandra Zelenskaya has no official Instagram or Tik Tok handles. She is also not present on Twitter.

While Aleksandra stays away from the social media world, her parents Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, and his wife Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine have a strong social media presence and they both are active on multiple social media platforms.

Her father Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have around 15 million followers on Instagram and around 6.9 million followers on Twitter. Her mother Olena Zelenska is also a person who is very active on social media platforms. She has a follower count of 3.1 million on Instagram and around 4 thousand followers on Twitter.

The president and the first lady have strongly increased their social media presence recently owing to the feud which developed between Russia and Ukraine.

Is Aleksandra Zelenskaya The Only Daughter Of The Couple?

Aleksandra Zelenskaya is the eldest daughter of the couple but not their only daughter. Around nine years after Aleksandra was born, her parents also welcomed another child. The second child of the couple was born in 2013. It was a boy and he was named Kiril Zelensky. As of 2022, Kiril Zelensky is nine years old.

