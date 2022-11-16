The much anticipated season ten of The Curse of Oak Island has been released on November 15, 2022. This is one of the highly acknowledged real-life series with hordes of fans across the globe. So as per sources, the undoubtedly monumental season 10 of the series has been released and people are rushing to watch it. So let us have an altogether look at the riveting series.

Where to Watch Season 10 of the Curse of Oak Island

The highly awaited season ten of the resounding series was released on November 15, 2022, and it is available on the History channel. So the History channel would be the eligible platform for the streaming of The Curse of Oak Land the nail-biting visual feast. This series has garnered a massive amount of fans across the world and if the fans of the hit series don’t have a cable connection, the traditional way of watching, the happy news is they can watch it on Philo, or Fubo TV.

In Philo, we can have a subscription for $25 per month and could unlock more than sixty plus channels where we could binge-watch several hit shows, live sports, and movies. We could use the free trial as well on Philo and Fubo TV. it would cost $69.99 per month for the subscription and we could unlock hundred plus channels where we could have a great feast of reality shows, romance, documentaries, and many more.

The Curse of Oak Island is irrefutably one of the massively successful hits that have just swooped into the lives of every series lover. It would be a whole lot easier to say that within the snap of fingers The Curse of Oak Land peaked at its steep and is running successfully because of its unflagging plot and making.

History channel’s most-watched series would be The Curse of Oak island. Having great success beyond their anticipation, the series has now season ten with resounding episodes. As per sources, episode 1 of season 10 has been released. So we all should have to wait more days to get another shot.

What to Expect in Season 10

As per the official synopsis of the astounding show, we could understand that something twisty is waiting on the island to enthrall us. So the synopsis says, “After a decade of searching, Rick, Marty, and the team return to Oak Island and immediately uncover evidence of a tunnel in the money pit; the fellowship gets a clear look at an underground structure, getting them closer to solving the mystery”.

This is the official synopsis of the show which was published on the History channel, and according to the synopsis given we could expect something more interesting. Season ten will take us into a different scene where it would be all the more resounding and it would definitely grip the audiences from the start to the end.

An overview of The Curse of Oakland Island

Undoubtedly highly acknowledged The Curse of Oakland island series is one of the reality television series which entails an eclectic team of riveting treasure hunters who embarks on a journey to the legendary oak island in the guise to find the concealed treasure. Oak island would be situated off the shore of Nova Scotia, Canada and the team set out to find the treasure beneath the island. The series premiered on January 6, 2014, on the History channel network.

The astounding American television production was narrated by Robert Clotworthy and James Thomton. The series is based on or related to other works including, The Curse of civil war Gold, Beyond Oak Island, and The secret of Skinwalker Ranch.

The cast of this highly remarkable series includes Rick Lagina, and Marty Lagina, they are siblings, Dan Blankenship, and Dave Blankenship, are father and son, Craig Tester, Jack Begley, Alex Lagina, the son of Marty Lagina, Dan Henskee, Charles Barkhouse, Peter Fornetti, David Fornetti, William Castedo, Paul Troutman, Drake Tester, Fred Nolan, Doug Crowell, Billy Gerhardt, Terry Matheson, Laird Niven, Gary Drayton, Steve Guptil, Tom Nolan, and Scott Barlow.

When we digger deeper into the background of the Oakland mystery the Lagina brothers happened to read an issue of Reader’s Digest magazine in 1965 and it featured the Restall family’s family’s desperate work to find the so-called money pit. So after reading the report, Marty and Rick harbor an interest in the esoteric oak island. So they both hold a massive interest in oak island tours and out of the blue Prometheus Entertainment approached them to do a reality show based on this new treasure hunt.

So Marty and Rick asked for the assistance of Dan and Dave Blakenship, who were searching for the same treasure since the 1960s. So it is now clear that the series really explores various oak island riveting theories and it is something really enrapturing since this is a real story that entails the adventurous journey of people who have the same goal to find the treasure, and unravel the intricate mystery behind the oak island.