Stimulus Checks 2022: Your State May Owe You Hundreds of Dollars Still 

Written by Linda Crystal
Estimated reading time: 6 minutes
Stimulus Checks 2022

Roughly 20 states have green-signaled stimulus payments in this or that form and residents in many of them are still waiting for their money with bated breath. 

Tens of thousands of South Carolinians are receiving a one-time income tax debate which is up to $800. Direct deposits, printed checks, and debit cards have started going out to eligible taxpayers, and apparently, this will continue throughout the end of the year. 

But, South Carolinians are not the only ones who have reasons to open their mailboxes. This year, Massachusetts has begun refunding $3 billion in just surplus tax revenue and Illinois has been issuing $100 and $50 income tax rebates. If you are from one of the following 12 states and you haven’t yet received a paycheck after being qualified, then probably you’re lagging with opening your mailboxes. Your cheque must be lying somewhere over there. 

Stimulus Checks 2022

California 

Most Californians have been receiving inflation relief checks which are up to $1,050, either as a debit card or as a direct deposit. Currently, the state is expecting nearly 95% of the payments to go out by the end of the year and the remaining by Jan. 15, 2023. 

But each resident will receive an amount that is dependent on their tax-filing status, income, and household size. Couples who jointly earn less than $150,000 a year and single taxpayers who make less than $75,000 will receive $350 per taxpayer and in case they have any additional dependents, they would receive another $350. Simply put, a married couple with kids can make as much as $1,050.

Couples who earn between $150,000 and $250,000 and individual filers who make a sum between $75,000 and $125,000 are subjected to receive $250 per taxpayer plus another $250 if they have anyone depending. So, in this bracket, a family with kids can make a total of $750. 

Moreover, couples who jointly earn between $250,000 and $500,000 and individuals who make between $125,000 and $250,000 a year will receive $200 each.  A family with children would be eligible to receive an amount of as much as $600. 

Couples earning a combined amount of $500,000 and above or individuals earning $250,000 or more are still eligible for such payments. 

Colorado 

As per the 1992 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, State residents who have already filed for their 2021 return before June 30, should have gained a physical check for $750 by September 30. Governor Jared Polis signed a particular bill in May to get the refunds in order for the taxpayers to get the refunds sooner, among which, more than half has been already cashed. Filers who completed their filing by Oct. 17 will receive a refund by Jan. 31, 2023. 

Delaware

All residents who filed their 2020 tax return will receive a $300 stimulus check after Governor John Carney signed the Delaware Relief Rebate Program held in April. Even if you filed as a couple, you will still receive payment separately, which has already started gouging out last May. 

Florida 

According to the Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, nearly roughly 50,000 Florida households received $450 per child to face the rising inflation. To be eligible for this, you should be a nonrelative caregiver, a foster parent, or should participate in the Guardianship Assistance Program

You don’t really have to apply specifically to claim this, but it will be automatically mailed to the qualified recipients. The Florida Department of Families and Children claim checks should have arrived in your mail. 

Hawaii

Qualified Hawaiians are expected to receive payments of up to $300 by December 31, depending on when they filed their taxes. 

Idaho 

Eligiube Idahoans will receive $300 per individual and $600 for couples. The payment would take at least 6 months to complete, which is by early 2023. 

Stimulus Checks 2022

Indiana

Indiana has authorized two tax refunds which are $125 and $200 for individual filers. They are supposed to complete two different criteria and if qualified both, each individual must have already received their part. And those who have only qualified for the latter must have not received any sort of payment. They are supposed to claim it as a tax credit next year. 

Maine

In the order of how tax returns are received, Maine will continue to give out $850 stimulus checks to qualified taxpayers. 

Massachusetts

Their residents are entitled to receive a refund of nearly 14% of their last year’s personal income tax liability. The first payment began to go out on November 1 and the second will continue sometime in December. 

Rhode Island 

Eligible Rhode Island residents who filed before August started to receive a Child Tax Credit in October which was worth $750. 

South Carolina

The state is about to issue payments which will be approximately $700. Those who filed their taxes before October 17 will receive their payments on or before December 31. 

Virginia 

In the order of how the returns of the filers were received, Virginians who filed before November 1 are said to receive payments between $250 and $500 for each couple. 

