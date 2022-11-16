Is Shubman Gill And Sara Ali Khan Dating? Did Shubman Confess To Dating Rumour?

The internet is inexplicably crammed with the latest dating news related to Sara Ali Khan with the charming and suave cricketer Shubman Gill. The dating rumor was spreading its wings over the internet, but the duo has made a deafening silence on their relationship status. But recently on a chat show, the handsome Indian cricketer has decided to break the silence. Let us see more about this riveting new dating life in Bollywood.

Is Shubman Gill, Sara Ali Khan’s Boyfriend?

This question sprouted a long way on the internet ever since the new allegedly lovebirds were spotted hanging out with one another in a really cozy way. On numerous occasions, the two have been spotted together, but when they were asked about their relationship status they maintained absolutely stoic silence.

But when the eagle-eyed fans were really in a dilemma to know about the relationship status, Shubman Gill was cordially invited to a chat show. During the chat show, the inevitable part came and he was quizzed about his relationship status with Sara Ali Khan which they were vehemently evading for quite a long.

Recently Shubman Gill was invited to the show of Preeti and Neeti Simoes’ highly popular Punjabi show titled Dil Diyan Gallan. It was on this show that he was asked the question which he was evading for a long and his distorted but subtle reply made his dating life come to the forefront.

So when we dig deeper into it, on the show he was asked the question, according to him who is the fittest female actor in Bollywood? As we all expected, the answer came with no surprises.

Shubman Gill without stuttering said Sara Ali Khan’s name within a heartbeat. The expected question right after his fitting reply was are they dating? So in a coy manner, he replied “Maybe”

This was the moment everyone was waiting and his ‘maybe’ reply was like a thunderbolt to the ears. After that, the host tried her best to probe into that beseech him to say the complete naked truth. So Subhuman Gill hilariously said that he has said the naked truth by giving the reply ‘maybe or maybe not.

Shubman Gill Has Let The Cat Out Of The Bag

So now it is clearly evident that Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan are dating and the rumors were actually true. So unintentionally or maybe purposefully Shubman Gill has spilled the beans about the concealed relationship of the new love birds.

The news was circulating over the internet for quite a long time and since they were both seen together in numerous occasions. So in the midst of these speculations, they were leading a subtle life where the claws of social media don’t reach.

But since they appear together in some of the public spots together people were frantically running to confirm the news. But now since Shubman Gill has let the cat out of the bag, by saying it in a distorted way.

Now after the interview of Shubman Gill the social media has taken the particular clip of that interview and it has been circulating all over the internet. Social media has taken the opportunity to make this great confirmation, indeed a massive acclamation because they were avidly waiting for this moment. Though Shubman Gill has said his stance in a distorted way, Sara Ali Khan hasn’t responded to the news till date.

Shubhman Gill At A Glance

Shubhman Gill is one of the compelling Indian Cricketer who is a right-hand batsman who vehemently plays for Punjab in domestic cricket. Because of his enthralling play in the field, he was the vice-captain of the India U-19 team Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2018.

Born on September 8, 1999, he is one of the youngest appealing cricketers of twenty-three years old. The List A debut play of Shubhman Gill was in 2017 against Vidharbha. Shubman Gill made an outstanding international debut for the Indian cricket team in January 2019.

This was the greatest exposure to perform his best in his career. He garnered valuable praises from the legends of cricket including, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and Sourav Ganguly for his mind-blowing match-wiining 102 not out against Pakistan U-19 in the semi-finals.

Hailing from the outskirts of Punjab he grew up in a family where their livelihood was agriculture. His father Lakhwinder Singh, noticed his son’s interest and capability in cricketing and he gradually watered that interest in his sons by several means. So having a deep passion towards cricket he just managed to carve out his space in the realm with his riveting skills.

Sara Ali Khan At A Glance

Sara Ali Khan Pataudi is one of the gorgeous Indian actress who is one of the star girl in the bollywood industry. Sara Ali Khan is born to Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan into the Pataudi family on 12 August 1995. Her romantic debut to the industry was in the movie Kedarnath after she returned from Columbia by graduating with a degree in history and political science.

The succesful film Simmba gave her much exposure in the industry and it gained her the Filmfare award for best female debut. She won the Screen awards for Best female Debut, IIFA award for Star debut of the year female, GQ Awards for Breakthrough Talent, Lokmat Stylish award for Most stylish youth icon, Nickelodeon Kids’ choice award for Favorite Fashion icon.