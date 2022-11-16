Rapper Blueface Arrested in Vegas for Attempted Murder

LA rapper Blueface was seized Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas on the assumption of attempted murder.

Jonathan Porter, aka Blueface, was arrested at around 2:40 pm outside a business, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The police have also disclosed that Blueface would be booked into the Clark County Detention Center for discharging a firearm at an occupied structure. He was previously wanted in connection with a shooting incident in the 6000 block of Windy Road which occurred back on Oct. 8.

While the police approached him, Blueface was with his girlfriend, Christian Rock grabbing food at Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles, told Blueface’s manager Wack 100.

As a rapper, Blueface is famous for his 2018 hit “Thotiana,” which received a couple of official remixes from Cardi B and YG. it peaked at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100 as well as his debut Famous Cryp mixtape managed to reach #27 on the Billboard 200.

After the 25-year-old rapper first came into the spotlight with “Respect My Cryppin” in 2018, his Thotiana began to achieve retroactive success. Thereafter, he turned out to be too good at a polarizing public reception.

Right after his initial success, the LA native signed with Cash Money West and eventually molded himself into a distinctive figure in the LA rap scene.

In 2019, he released the DirtBag EP, and in 2020, he came up with an album named Find The Beat. His unique voice coupled with the off-beat style of rapping is often compared to fellow Californian rappers Suga Free, Silkk the Shocker, and E-40.

He recently revealed that he used to write to the beats and then depend upon the instrumental to provide base for literally all of his songs.

Other than the whole rapping field, Blueface has also tried his luck in boxing as he made his amateur debut against TikTok star Kane Trujillo at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 19 on July 23, 2021. Luckily, he dethroned Trujilo after three rounds through a unanimous decision.

Blue face going to jail for attempted murder…



Look at Chrisean 😩🥴🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/i4LSgGdoeQ — DC (@BLKStudentNurse) November 16, 2022

Originally, Blueface was supposed to have 2 boxing matches this year, but due to some underlying facts, both organizers removed his card. Blueface was initially slated to fight FaZe Temperrr on August 27.

But he was removed from it after an altercation with his girlfriend was publicized. Later, he was scheduled for a match against Swaggy P on September 10 but he was again removed after his pro boxing license was declined.

But apparently, he had an impressive and expensive lifestyle, all from what he earned through his rapping career. Blueface is also famed for the kind of rap he has brought into the world. He is highly appreciated too.

But despite the success, the former Fayetteville State University football player became embroiled in a deluge of controversy. First up is his ugly relationship with fellow artist Rock. Back in August, a video clip went viral where the two were seen fighting with each other. Weeks later, Rock was detained for a misdemeanor, while on the hand, Blueface allegedly punched Rock’s dad in LA.

In 2021, Blueface and two other men were allegedly involved in attacking a bouncer before a San Fernando Valley-area nightclub. On top of that, the rapper was arrested earlier in 2022 for Felony Gun Possession after a traffic stop in Hollywood.

Prior to becoming a rapper, he spent a long time jobless and has occasionally gone to serve in a few temporary jobs. On Nov.16, 2018, a strange man tried to rob Blueface at a Chevron gas station. He instantly shot at the man’s car but was later charged with unlawfully shooting at a vehicle.

Earlier today, LVMPD detectives arrested 25-year-old Johnathan Porter for a shooting that took place on October 8 near Sunset Rd. and S. Las Vegas Blvd. Click here for more: https://t.co/mzLjQW30ti pic.twitter.com/uM4v7juT6n — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 16, 2022

Two days later, he was released with a bail of $69,000. He was also detained in early 2019 for felony gun possession after the authorities found a loaded yet unregistered handgun.

Later that year, he received a major backlash when a video gained traction in which Blueface was standing on top of a Black SUV, and literally throwing a bunch of cash into a mass residing in Skid Row, a poverty-stricken area in LA. Although a part of the public was supporting him saying it was a good gesture, it was also criticized as “dehumanizing.”