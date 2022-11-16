After an enthralling season 6, Outlander season 7 is on its way. But unlike our favorite Claire, it’s not that easy to jump into the future or time travel, so we will have to wait to know how the episode will play out. , Digital Spy revealed that they were planning a 13-month shoot for the upcoming season, implying that Outlander season 7 would not see the light of day until May 2023.

Outlanders season 6 premiered on Starz Play/Staz on March 6, 2022, which revealed the adventures of Frasers and their family, who were trying their best to lead a quiet yet comfortable life in 18th-century North Carolina. Even after multiple attempts, their lives are never peaceful and it doesn’t even aid the Revolutionary War in brewing either.

The previous iteration ended with Claire in some serious danger with the other members of her family spread out across the land. That was a pretty enthralling cliffhanger and it left the audience wondering what is going to happen in the forthcoming iteration.

fans already have higher expectations from the extremely contentious popular series and nothing apparently can beat their patience for the wait for a potential Outlander season 7.

Does Outlander Season 7 Have A Release Date?

While there was a noticeable gap between seasons five and six, we don’t think the creators would repeat the same. The official social media account of Outlander uploaded a photo in April 2022, featuring the major cast members including Sophie Skelton, Catriona Balfe, and Richard Rankin on the set indicating a potential beginning of production.

Along with that, Outlander boss Marvel Davis confirmed during an interview with Digital Spy that they had begun the shooting back in May 2022. Although she remained coy about the release date, Davis said the upcoming season was going to be unusually lengthy.

We previously had a hint that Outlander season 7 was going to be twice as long as the recent season as the forthcoming iteration is said to have 16 episodes.

Meanwhile, Digital Spy revealed that they were planning a 13-month shoot for the upcoming season, implying that Outlander season 7 would not see the light of day until May 2023. Simply put, we can expect the release to be sometime at the end of 2023 at the absolute earliest.

Outlander Season 7 Cast: Who Will Return?

Season 7 of Outlanders will revolve around the events featured in Diana Gabaldon’s sixth book “A Breath of Snow and Ashes” as well as her seventh book “An Echo in the Bone.” These two books have the presence of several characters, which is a hint that the following actor’s return can be expected.

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser

Caittriona Balfe as Claire Fraser

Sophie Skelton as Brianna Mackenzie

Richard Rankin as Roger Machenzie

Along with them, we also expect these actors to join the cast

John Bell as Young Ian

Cesar Domboy as Fergus

David Berry as Lord John

Lauren Lyle as Marsali

Caitlyn O’Ryan as Lizzie

Mark Lewis Jones as Tom Christie

Chris Larkin as Richard Brown

Alexander Vlahos as Allan Christie

Brennan Martin as Wendigo Donner

Paul Gorman as Josiah and Keziah Beardsley

Brian Fraser as Andrew Whipp

Geillis Duncan as Lotte Verbeek

Laoghaire Fraser as Nell Hudson

Joan MacKimmie as Layla Burns

Dougal MacKenzie as Graham McTavish

While we mentioned the names of the characters, we know that you must be wondering how the dead can return to the upcoming series. There comes the importance of showrunner Matthew B Robert’s words, “one of the major happiness in our iconic story is ‘time travel’ which will allow us to revisit our favorite characters in different places and times.” he also mentioned he was thrilled to bring back similar faces to the forthcoming Outlander Season 7.

Apart from the old faces, there will also be new actors including,

Rod Hallet as Benedict Arnold

Loria Obianyo as Mercy Woodcock

Chris Fulton as Rob Cameron

Izzy Meikle Small as Rachel Hunter

Joey Philips as Dr. Denzell Hunter

It is said that Laura Donnelly’s Jenny Murray would be played by Waterloo Road actress Kristin Atherton. Fans are upset that their favorite isn’t returning and the reason for her absence is stated as the conflict of schedules.

What Will Happen In Outlander Season 7?

Since season 6 has wrapped up with super exciting cliffhangers, it is sure season 7 will bring an appropriate solution for it. We have already seen that Claire is imprisoned in Wilmington for the murder of Malva, Tom Christie’s daughter. And if convicted, she would probably end up sentenced to be hanged.

Meanwhile, Jamie has only escaped from the clutches of Richard Brown’s Committee of Safety- with John Quincy Myers and Young Ian attempting to rescue her. In the first season, he first helped get her out of the custody of Fort William, and in return, she also rescued him from Wentworth.

The upcoming seventh season is highly anticipated because it is expected to reveal who actually killed Malva and what change could time traveler Wendigo Donner bring to the Fraser family.

We can also expect a lot more danger in the path of the Fraser family. The season six finale indicated a probable Revolutionary War after the arrival of Claire in Wilmington, which can be seen in the seventh season.

If you have read Diana Gabaldon’s seventh book titled An Echo in the Bone then you might know that the Fraser family gets pulled into the war and that friends Jamie and Lord John will team up against each other.

Moreover, there will be a newcomer in the family because, in the previous season, Brianna announced she was carrying her second baby which will ultimately urge her and Roger to take the final decision on where they would like to raise their growing family.

Outlander Season 7 Episodes: How Many Will There Be?

Due to pandemic scenes, Outlander season 6 was cut from twelve episodes to eight. It was the shortest season in the entire franchise. However, those canceled 4 episodes will be taken over by the upcoming seventh season which will have a staggering 16 episodes.

The episodes which were previously taken would be premiered at the beginning of Outlander Season 7 and then the remaining 12 episodes will air, making it a total of 16! That way Outlander will unfold the story in the best way possible.

