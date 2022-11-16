Denise Richards Road Rage Incident: Did Anything Happen to Denise Richards and Husband Aaron Phypers?

Actress Denise Richard,s vehicle was shot at, in what was identified as a road rage incident. The unfortunate incident took place in Los Angeles on November 14, Monday. The ‘Starship Trooper” star was on her way to Popsicle Studio LA when the incident occurred. Denise Richards was not alone, as she was accompanied by her husband Aaron Phypers. Denise Richard’s publicist, Jill Fritz, confirmed the news of the shooting. He also added that the actress and her husband were not injured in the incident.

According to the available information, Aaron Phypers was taking his wife, Denise Richards, to the Popsicle Studio LA where the actress was supposed to be filming for one of her new projects. The couple was driving a Ford Shelby F-150 truck. While driving, her husband, Aaron, had some difficulty finding the location of the studio, so he slowed down his truck. That was when the driver of the vehicle behind them started getting angry and started yelling at the couple. Aaron allowed the vehicle to pass, but instead of moving forward, the driver took out a gun and opened fire at the couple, hitting the rear end of the truck.

Even though Denise Richards and her husband were unharmed in the incident, reports claim that the actress was pretty shaken after the event, and she was spotted ‘unnerved’ and “sobbing.” Even though she was pretty disturbed after the incident, the former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star worked the whole day on her new project. Denise Richards is currently working on her upcoming movie, ‘Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace.’ A picture of the truck that shows the bullet mark on the rear end, on the driver’s side has also appeared on some sites.

Even though the incident was a serious one, reports claim that Denise Richards or her husband Aaron Phypers has not reported the case to the police. The area near the Popsicle Studio LA, where the incident took place, comes under the jurisdiction of the Los Angeles Police Department but sources say that the police responded by saying that there had been no report of such an incident happening. Also, the spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol who also handles the 911 said that no information about such an incident was received. As no complaint about the case was filed by anyone concerned, currently there is no investigation underway, regarding the shooting.

Born in Downers Grove Illinois, Denise Richards is an American actress of German and French descent. She was born to Irv Richards, who was a telephone engineer, and Joni Lee who was a coffee shop owner. Denise Richards completed her high school education at El Camino High School and Richards was voted the best-looking in her yearbook. She started her career in show business as a model and did photoshoots and commercials. Her modeling career took her to different places like Paris, New York, and Tokyo.

Denise Richard started her career as a model when she was just a teenager. She appeared in different commercials and print ads during her career as a model. Richards started appearing in different films and television shows around the 1990s. She has appeared in shows such as ‘Loaded Weapon 1,’ ‘Tammy and the T-Rex,’ and “Lookin’ Italian.’ Denise Richards landed her breakthrough role in 1997 when she was cast in the movie ‘Starship Troopers” as Carmen Ibanez. The role became a hit upon the release of the movie, and Richards was nominated for the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards for Favorite Female Newcomer.

The movie gave Denise a much wider following and fame, which landed her in some hit movies in her career. Denise Richards was a part of the famous James Bond movie ‘The World is Not Enough which was released in 1999. She was also cast in the 1999 movie ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’ alongside Kristen Dunst. The movie was a huge hit and has developed the status of a cult film over time. Another notable performance of Denise Richards was in the hit series Friends, where she made a guest appearance in the episode ‘The One with Ross and Monica’s Cousin” as Cassie Geller. She has also appeared in the hit sitcom ‘Two and a Half Men” as Charlie Sheen’s ex-girlfriend. Denise Richards also became a part of the cast of the hit reality show ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2018 for the ninth season of the show.

Denise married her husband Aaron Phypers on September 8, 2018, after they started dating in 2017. They got married in a ceremony that was held in Malibu, California. Richards was married to her co-star Charlie Sheen earlier, and the couple had two daughters together. Denise also adopted a third daughter, Eloise, in 2011. In 2019, she announced that Aaron Phypers was adopting her youngest daughter, Eloise. Currently, Denise Richards is working on her upcoming film, ‘Fallen Angel: Warriors of Peace,’ which is expected to be released in 2023.