Menu
Search
Search

Chloë Grace Moretz Reflects...

The Carrie and the Kick-Ass star, Chloe Grace Moretz, recently disclosed the darkness...

Who Is Ryan Grantham’s...

In the Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor, Ryan Grantham has been sentenced...

Who Is Maryka? About...

What are we getting to hear these days? Is Adam Levine cheating on...

Renowned American Jazz Organist...

Joey Defrancesco, the munificent Jazz Organist, saxophonist, and trumpeter of America died on...
HomeFinanceBest 5 Credit...

Best 5 Credit Cards For Bad Credit

Written by Nancy Laura
Estimated reading time: 7 minutes
Best 5 Credit Cards For Bad Credit

Having a bad credit score is not an ideal situation and the steps required to correct it can be a tremendous task. It can be a challenging task to get approved for a credit card with a bad credit score too. The following list comprises of top five credit can which can be the best for customers with bad credit scores. 

1. Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card 

If you are a customer with a bad credit score and are in search of a card that is affordable to your current credit score, well look no further. Capital One Platinum Secured Credit card is one of the best picks if you are looking for a way to rebuild your credit.

Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card 

One of the most important and attractive features of the Capital One Platinum credit card is that there is absolutely no annual fee for the card. While most other cards which target customers with low credits are loaded with different fees like annual fees or monthly maintenance fees which can sometimes go up to the range of $100 per year, Capital One Platinum Secured credit card has a $0 annual fee. 

The card also allows you to fund a $200 initial credit line by making a deposit of just $49. Not only this, but the cardholder is also provided with a suite of various useful tools which will help them to keep a track of their credit scores, payments, and available balances and be fully aware of their status.

It should also be noted that Capital On will review the account of the cardholder automatically after six months. If they find that the payments had been made in time, the cardholder can proceed to an insecure Platinum card and also get their deposit refunded. 

2. Discover It Secured Credit Card

If rebuilding your credit score is your prime concern, Discover it secured credit card is the right thing for you. Even though the idea of paying a security deposit might not be much pleasing for most people out there, the card also offers some other very useful features. Like Capital one Platinum Secured, Discover also doesn’t have an annual fee.

Discover it Secured Credit card

Just like all other secured credit cards, Discover also required its user to make a security deposit to open the account and the amount deposited will determine the credit limit of the card.

The minimum amount to make a security deposit for Discover t is $200 and the limit goes up to $5,200. The amount to b deposited can be made according to the willingness of the cardholder.

Discover guarantees its members an automatic review of the card after a seven-month period. If this review shows a satisfactory result, the cardholder is entitled to a transition to an unsecured card and also a chance to get back the security deposit made by the cardholder.

It should be noted that the chance of transition is not offered by the most secured credit cards in the market. The card also guarantees different rewards and cashback for the transactions you make, which makes Discover it is one of the best choices for people with bad credit scores. 

3. OpenSky Secured Visa Credit Card 

If you are someone who is struggling to qualify for a secured card as you don’t have the required credit, OpenSky Visa Credit Card is a good option. It is very easy to get qualified or approved for this secured credit card even if you don’t have a bank account and are without any credit checks.

OpenSky Secured Visa Credit Card 

The process to get approved for this secured card is comp[aratively very easy and the customer can find out whether they are approved or not within a very short time – almost instantly. The card also opens the possibility to get approved for an OpenSky Gold Unsecured card within a very short span of as short as six months.

Some of the other notable features of the card are that it is very easy to submit, which can take around five minutes or less, and also that the process can be done even from our mobile phones. The card also allows the cardholder to choose an ideal payment date that fits their payment schedule. 

4. Mission Lane Visa Credit Card 

Mission Lane Visa Credit card can be a good short-term choice for people with a bad credit score or a short credit history, who are trying to take their credit scores up. Most people who look for a card with a bad credit score often turn to secured cards, where they will have to make a security deposit.

Mission Lane Visa Credit Card 

Some secured cards start with $100 or $200 as their security deposit which won’t be as easy for everyone. One of the main advantages of the Mission Lane Visa Credit card is that it does not require any kind of security deposit but the catch is that the card will levy an amount as an annual fee from the cardholder. 

The amount charged as an annual fee can go up to $59, which can seem a bit expensive considering the fact that the security deposits made for secured cards are refundable. 

The card also offers the user a chance at increasing the credit limit. If the cardholder makes no delays in any payment for at least six months, the user will have a chance to expand their credit limit without spending any additional fee. 

5. Self-Credit Builder Account With Secured Visa Credit Card. 

If you are a customer who has decided to build your credit score and self-reporting is the method you choose to do so, then Self – credit Builder Account with Secured Visa Credit Card is the best way for you to proceed.

Mission Lane Visa Credit Card 

A customer with a responsible payment history for around three months and also have paid an amount of $100 into a self-credit dit builders savings account, then the cardholder will be automatically eligible for a secured visa card without any credit history or deep, serious credit check. They also report to all three major credit bureaus, which will make it easier for the bureaus to look into your credit-building processes. 

Also Check:

Load more

Get notified whenever we post something new!

Continue reading

Nancy Laura -
News

Jay Leno Burns: Jay Leno In Burns Ward After Garage Fire

Comedian and famous host, Jay Leno has been hospitalized after suffering a severe burn injury in his garage. The incident took place on Saturday. As per the available report, Jay Leno, who used to be the host of the...
Nancy Laura -
News

John Aniston Cause Of Death: Veteran Actor Dies At 89, What Actually Happened?

The news about the death of the veteran actor John Aniston has shocked the entire entertainment world. The announcement about the death of John Aniston was made by his daughter Jennifer Aniston. The ‘Friends’ star posted the news on...
Nancy Laura -
Net Worth

How Much Is Jason Kelce Net Worth And Salary? Bio, Career, Age

Jason Kelce is an established American Footballer. He plays for the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League and is an American football center. He plays at No. 62. He is a devoted Christian. Jason Kelce has a net...

Stay Connected. Stay Informed

Explore Categories

Who we are

Head Quarters

  • 141 Boston St
  • Boston
  • MA 02125
  • United States
  • Telephone Number : 617-368-6084
  • Mobile Number : +18339612069
  • E-Mail : info@alphanewscall.com

About US

  • Alpha News Call is Massachusetts’ foremost entertainment news magazine. As the name suggests, we strive constantly to be the “alpha” or the “first” when it comes to breaking news stories in entertainment. With a dedicated and passionate crop of popular entertainment news journalists on our roster, we excel in bringing you interesting stories from the world of movies, TV shows, web series, games, music, celebrity gossip, and more.
Copyright © 2022 Alpha News Call | All Rights Reserved