Christina Applegate Net Worth – How Rich Is The American Model?

American actress, model, and producer Christina Applegate was born in the United States. Christina Applegate net worth is estimated to be 25 million dollars in 2022. She mainly works in the film and television industry in the United States.

She first gained great fame for her role as Kelly Bundy in the television series Married with Children, which aired from 1987 to 1997.

She had roles in a number of critically acclaimed and commercially successful Hollywood films, including the Anchorman series. She was nominated for a Tony Award and also received a number of Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe.

Who is Christina Applegate?

In 2022, Christina Applegate will be 51 years old, born on November 25, 1971. She was born in the city of Hollywood, which is located in Los Angeles County, California, in the United States. Christina Applegate comes from a wealthy family with close ties to the entertainment industry in Los Angeles and Hollywood. Her citizenship is that of the United States of America.

She attended Excelsior High School in California, where she graduated from high school. Christina has stated that she is very grateful that she did not act rebelliously as a youngster or teenager. She was an exceptionally gifted student who maintained a high-grade point average throughout her academic career. When she was still a baby, she started appearing in commercials and since then she knows that she wants to be an actress.

Christina Applegate Family

Robert William “Bob” Applegate and Nancy Priddy are the parents of Christina Applegate. Christina is their daughter. Her father’s name was Robert William “Bob” Applegate and he worked in the record industry as a record company executive and a record producer.

Her mother was named Nancy Priddy and had a career in the entertainment industry as a singer and actress. Her parents divorced when she was a very young child, and soon after her mother started a relationship with American singer Stephen Stills.

There are two other siblings of Christina Applegate. They are Christina’s half-siblings from her father’s second marriage, and their names are Alisa and Kyle Applegate. Both of them have the last name, Applegate.

Christina Applegate’s relationship status is that of a married couple. In 2001, she married actor Johnathon Schaech, but the couple separated three years later in 2005.

In 2009, she began a romantic relationship with musician Martyn LeNoble, and the following year, in 2013, they got married. She is the mother of one child, Sadie Grace LeNoble, who was born in 2013.

Christina Applegate Height & Weight

Christina Applegate is beautiful inside and out and exudes an engaging appeal wherever she goes. She exudes charm with her beautiful smile and shapely figure. She weighs about 55 kg and is 1.80 m tall. Her eyes have a fascinating light blue hue and her hair has a warm brown coloration.

Also Read Nick Cannon Net Worth- Is the Cannon Family A Billionaire?

Elizabeth Holmes Net Worth: Is Elizabeth Holmes Still Wealthy?

Christina Applegate Career

In 1972, Christina Applegate made her debut in the television program Days of our Lives. In the movie, she appeared alongside her mother. She even appeared in television commercials for Playtex baby bottles. In 1981, she made her debut in the movie Jaws of Satan, which was her first role in a major film. She had a role in the movie Grace Kelly, which was released in 1983.

In 1985, she appeared in an episode of the television series Washington. In the following years she starred in a number of other television series, including Charles in Charge, Father Murphy and Silver Spoons. From 1986 to 1986 she starred in the television series Heart of the City. She had guest appearances in various television series, including All Is Forgiven, Amazing Stories and Family Ties.

She became known for her role in the television series “Married with Children,” which she played from 1987 to 1997. At the same time, she starred in a number of films, including Dance till Dawn and Streets. She also played a supporting role in the television series 21 Jump Street and Top of the Heap. In 1993, Apple Gate was the host of “Saturday Night Live.”