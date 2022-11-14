The American actor cum model, Norman Reedus hit a major milestone in his career recently. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Recently, The Walking Dead Star was joined by his wife Daina Kruger, and his beloved mom. It is a matter of fact that the moment was something precious for his family and friends. Keep scrolling to learn more about Norman Reedus, his net worth, and so on.

Norman Reedus’s Net Worth And Salary

The American actor Norman Reedus, who is better known for the hit AMC television show “The Walking Dead” has a Net worth of $25 million as of 2022. Reportedly, Reedus was paid a staggering $650,000 per episode and such an impressive paycheck is no joke.

In fact, Reedus is one of the affluent celebrities present today. His famed reality TV program “Ride With Norman Reedus” has also contributed well to Norman Reedus’ net worth.

Ever since Reedus’ big break role as Daryl Dixon aired, people have been adoring him. Although he is not in the top 5 stars, many believe Norman Reedus is the best. And now, as he has become the talk of the town with the whole “Walk of Fame ” honors, people have been heavily searching about Norman Reedus’ net worth. So, we have gathered the information.

Apart from being a successful actor, Reedus is also good at painting, sculpture, video games, and photography. His participation in those has had a noticeable impact on his wealth. The Boondock Saints, Mimic, Ride with Norman Reedus, and The Walking Dead are only a few, to begin with.

Full Name Norman Mark Reedus Nickname Bubba Birth date January 6, 1969 Age 53 Height 5′ 10″ Relationship Status Not married Occupation Actor, photo model,

scriptwriter, director Nationality American Net Worth $25 million

The multifaceted Reedus is also an established model that was chosen as a model by numerous aristocratic fashion businesses including the prestigious Prada. On top of all, he has appeared in several music videos, and still, there are a number of art galleries that display his work of art.

Norman Reedus Early Life

Norman Redus was born in Hollywood, Florida on January 6, 1969. He has ancestry in English, Scottish, Irish and Italian. When he was younger for one semester, he went to Bethany College in Kansas. Reedus initially worked at a Harley-Davidson outlet in Venice, California.

While residing there, he produced much artwork as a painter, sculptor, photographer, and video artist.

Norman Reedus’ acting debut was through the play “Maps for Drowners” which was performed at the Tiffany Theater on Sunset Boulevard. He was chosen for the particular part of the play when he received the offer while partying in LA.

Normal Reedu Career

Anyone not living under the rock would know Reedus is famed for the immensely popular AMC horror drama “The Walking Dead.” But there are certain other flicks and television shows that have added to his prevailing impression including “Red Canyon” a movie in which he was cast with Giovanni Rodriguez, the original and sequels of “The Boondock Saints”, his role as Jeremy in “Mimic”, and a cameo in ‘Charmed.”

“Hello, Herman” is one of the hit films by Norman Reedus. The movie was eventually made accessible throughout the nation.

The modeling mogul has worked with well-known companies including Levi’s, Lexus, Prada, Alessandro Dell’ Acqua, Durban, and Morgenthal Frederics. Reedus has also participated in a campaign that asked companies to stop making use of animals in cosmetic production. Other than acting and modeling, he has credits for many music videos like Radiohead’s Fake Plastic and Keith Richards’ Wicked.

After coming to the spotlight as an actor, Reedus collaborated with Lady Gaga in her music video titled “Judas,” and also joined Hilary Duff for his “Gypsy Woman.” Norman’s selective artworks are kept for display in Berlin, as well as Frankfurt, New York art galleries.

In 2013. Reedus released a book. Even in the chaos, he hasn’t sacrificed his interest in video games and photography.

Norman Reedus Personal Life

From 1998 to 2003, Reedus was in a serious relationship with supermodel Helena Christensen. Although rumors claimed they married, the pair actually didn’t tie the knot. However, they have a son together, born in 1999. They have been successful in leading a healthy co-parenting setup.

In February 2005, Reedus met with an accident in Germany and suffered a head injury. The accident was so tragic that it compelled him to reconstruct his nose with four screws. Moreover, his left eye socket was also reconstructed with titanium.

In 2016, Norman Reedus married Diane Kruger, who he met in 2015 while they were filming Sky. Shortly after, the two were spotted dating, and then they welcomed a daughter in November 2018, Reedus’ second child and Kruger’s first.

Norman Reedus Gets Honored With A Star

On Nov. 8, 2022, Reedus was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. For the big day, he was accompanied by his wife, Diane, his mum, and his son Mingus Reedus- the son he had with his ex Helena Christensen.

Norman Reedus’ plaque was placed right next to the star of George A. Romero, who was extremely popular for directing spooky films like Dawn of the Dead (1978), and Night of the Living Dead. Norman attended the event wearing a black suit with wide-legged pants.

He rocked the look with a striped necktie and a black pair of shoes. Whereas his son Mingus, who noticeably looked taller than his dad, wore a similar outfit.

Norman Reedus Real Estate

Reportedly, Reedus has brought a number of US mansions. In 2013, he spent $3.8 million on a New York City penthouse. Two years later, he paid another $3 million for a home in upstate New York. Following his marriage with Diane, they together bought a townhouse in NYC’s West Village for $11.75.

Earlier in 2020, the couple paid $8.5 million for a new residence in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles.