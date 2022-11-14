Dolores Hughes Death: Hollywood Hillbillies’ Delores Hughes, Dead At 76

Dolores Hughes, better known as a Hollywood Hillbillies star, breathed her last on Nov. 9 at the age of 76. The very next day, her family took the devastating news to social media and wrote:

Dolores Hughes Death

“We are deeply broken to announce the passing of the beautiful, amazing, and kind souffle of Delores ‘Mema’ Hughes. She was a trailblazer in a number of ways. She never understood why people adored her and wished to be around her.”

“She didn’t really understand Hollywood!” the statement continued, “she was a pure comedian genius without even trying. Her memory will last along with all the laughs and stories that she shared with anyone who was willing to listen.”

In the middle of the conversation with TMZ, her manager revealed Hughes died due to heart failure at a medical center in Grayson, Georgis, on Wednesday. However, it is still not revealed how long Hughes stayed within the four walls of the hospital or when the disease was diagnosed.

Dolores Hughes was popular for appearing on the immensely popular Reelz reality show, Hollywood Hillbillies. The show was a success throughout its three seasons which lasted from Jan. 2014 to July 2015. In the show, she appeared with her grandson, Michael Kittrell, who is now one of the famed youtube personalities. The entertaining show was co-hosted by David Weintraub, and Ray J, while the camera followed Dolores Hughes and her entire family from Georgia to Los Angeles.

Also Read Norman Reedus Net Worth- How Rich Is The Walking Dead Star? Salary, Age

Who Will Be The Next James Bond? Who’s In The Running?

Per David, Hughes was a person who doesn’t hold any grudge against anyone in her heart, instead, she used to tell it out and clear her mind.

“Mema (Hughes) was the greatest, yet most outspoken individual the world has ever witnessed on television,” David told TMZ. “I know she will be still bossing us sitting somewhere in heaven.”

Apparently, after 5 years of the famous Hollywood Hillbillies, Hughes confronted about her incredible journey throughout the show in her memoir titled, “Mema Says: From Country Porch to Hollywood Hillbillies.”

During the conversation with TV Shows Ace in 2020, Hughes recalled that she had a lot of fun back then. She also hinted at a potential comeback on television. she said,

“You never can tell what is going to happen. When Hollywood knocked at my door first, we were all astounded. But you cannot predict where you will see me and my family (in the future),” she continued, “As I have always said, if it comes, it comes, but if it doesn’t, then it doesn’t. Am okay either way.”

Dolores Hughes’ net worth as of 2022 is estimated to be roughly $1 million, most of which she earned through her career as a businesswoman and as an actress. It is sad how she doesn’t own a Wikipedia page as we are unable to gather enough data about the beloved Hughes at the moment. Many have been searching her Instagram official page @hillbillymema instead. Although she only owns nearly two thousand followers, we know the number of fans she has is beyond that. Fans have posted a number of comments where they have showcased their concern for their ‘Mema’ as one went on to ask, “Don’t you ever answer your DM’s? I am worried about you. Are you okay?”

Under the last post that was made on June 3, 2021, she introduced one of her books “Mema Says,” and informed her followers that those were available to purchase on Amazon.com. Many have asked about the availability of the book since they couldn’t apparently find the book on Amazon.

“I can’t find your book, but I want to read it. Where do I find it? It’s not available on Amazon! I love you and your whole family and I also miss your show. I have taped almost all of the episodes because I love it so much. You know, you and Michael are my favorites. I would like to know how you all are doing. Please let me know where I can get the book, as soon as possible.”

Not only the single Instagram user, but there was also an array of users who wanted to get the book, but couldn’t.

Dolores Hughes is survived by her beloved husband Paul Conlon, son John Cox, daughter Dee Dee Peters and grandson Michael Coppercab Kittrell.