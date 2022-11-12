When the Handmaid’s Tale debuted in 2017, most fans thought it would be a limited series. But surprisingly, the series was such a huge hit that it was immediately ordered for a second season, and then a third, a fourth, a fifth, and finally a sixth- but with a release date still on wait.

Whatsmore, even author Margaret Artwood wouldn’t have envisioned twists and turns when she initially penned it. Sadly, the creators are bringing the horizon to the edge, sending signals of closure. Fans are eagerly waiting for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 release date.

But still, there is plenty of meat on the bone as The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 will take off from where the dramatic finale of season 5 left off. It ended on a cliffhanger bringing several twists for most major characters and it definitely threw massive curveballs at the existing storyline urging Artwood to come up with an even more gripping plot.

After June’s escape from Canada, the flick still has a lot of desperate plot threads to gather. But by the end of the sixth season, every thread would be needed throughout. Currently, the show’s storyline has become widened to an extent that now Canada wouldn’t suffice its plot, plus, there are numerous key characters on either side of the border. With major setbacks and challenges coming for June, Serena, Waterford, Luke, and others, The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 would be one of a kind.

Series The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Expected Release Date September 2023 Stars Elisabeth Moss

Madeline Brewer

Ann Dowd

O-T Fagbenle Country Of Origin United States Original Language English Where To Watch Hulu

Is There A Release Date For The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6?

A release date is what the fans of The Handmaid’s Tale are most excited about and exactly a release date is the one thing that hasn’t been disclosed yet. With the exception of season 5 (which was delayed due to the pandemic), the release schedule was such that they premiered a season every year. If that is something to go by, then The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6’s release should be no exception and it can be expected sometime in the September of 2023.

Season 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale was announced shortly before the release of the show’s fifth season. The renewal wasn’t surprising as the series was a huge success from its inaugural season that premiered back in 2017, but the cancellation would have been a surprise as the ending of season 5 has left a whole page blank.

Is The Handmaid’s Tale Ending With Season 6?

Despite the hype, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 will be the last and final one in the franchise. The matter was confused when the series was picked back up. The show has already spilled its source material and with June still in Canada, the ending felt like it was on the horizon. Though the audience has accepted it with extended arms, it still is hard to imagine the series being stretched further.

Where To Watch The Final Season?

If that’s a question you have been typing everywhere, let’s tell you The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 would be available to watch on Hulu when it is released. If you haven’t watched the previous five seasons, then this is apparently the best time for you to give it a try.

You have plenty of time on your table as the Utopian and the dystopian fiction might probably take roughly a year to release. So, why would you sit and wait until the last week of the Season 6 premiere to binge on your yet-to-be favorite show? Embark yourself and get in for the ride.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Cast

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6’s cast should highly look the same as season 5’s. Except for Alexis Bledel’s Emily Malek, whose return is still not assured- the cast has so far been consistent. Once again, Elisabeth Moss will lead the ensemble cast as June Osborne, and the remaining cast would presumably include:

O-T Fagbenkeas Luke Bankole

Samira Wiley as Moira Strand

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia

Amanda Brugal as Rita Blue

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford

Max Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine

Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence

Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello

Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo

Joseph Fiennes as Commander Fred Waterford

Casey Cox as Rose

Jordana Blake as Hannah Bankole

Mckenna Grace as Esther Keyes

Ever Carradine as Naomi Putnam

Jason Butler Harner as Commander Mackenzie

Amy Landecker as Mrs. Mackenzie

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 plausible plot

Just like any other series, The Handmaid’s Tale might pick up from where the last season left off, which had some impressive twists and dramatic turns. Especially the one when June runs into Serena on the train leaving Toronto. That was a fateful reunion that is capable of resting a vast storyline for season 6. The past might have distanced them so that they might be reunited at the right time to help bring Gilead down.

Luke’s arrest in the climax of season 5 indicates that probably season 6 could be a reversal of season 1, where June is on the run and Luke is captured. However, it is hard to imagine Luke spending his days and nights behind the bars. But there is also a possibility that Luke might join June and Serena’s plan and maybe he might take on Gilead as well. Either way, there is a high chance for Luke to unite with June. The same applies to their daughter Hannah, who is captive in Gilead, but further away from getting escaped.

Elsewhere, there is still a tease for Nick’s love story with June following his admittance that he can’t let her go. He is at a point where he wouldn’t think twice before doing anything for her, maybe a sacrifice. With all that, there is a massive storyline to be explored.

Already, Hulu’s screen adaptation has flowed beyond its original source material and is gradually weaving inspiration from the 2019 book sequel titled The Testaments. But it’s still safe to assume that The Testament would not be completed in its entirety as there wouldn’t be as many seasons for The Handmaid’s Tale in the minds of the creators. Whatever that is, let us now, wait and see.

