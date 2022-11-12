Chris Tucker Net Worth- How Rich Is The ‘Rush Hour’ Superstar?

Chris Tucker is a well-known American comedian and actor who began his career as a stand-up comic. He made his HBO comedy series debut in 1992 on Def Comedy Jam, where he frequently appeared throughout the 1990s. As of the year 2022, Chris Tucker’s estimated net worth is about 5 million dollars.

Chris Tucker Biography

Chris Tucker’s bio according to internet searches reads him to be a Motormouth talker with a high-pitched voice and to have a Well-known impression of Michael Jackson. Christopher Tucker (also known as Chris Tucker) was born on August 31, 1971.

Nickname Chris Gender Male Age 51 years old (in 2022) Date of Birth August 31, 1971 Full Name Christopher Tucker Profession Actor and Stand-Up Comedian Nationality American Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia, United States Religion Christianity Zodiac Sign Virgo Net Worth 5 million dollars

He is known to own some expensive and lavishly exotic cars. Chris Tucker’s car collection includes Chevrolet Corvette, Aston Martin, and a few others. Chris has had his Chevrolet since the start of his acting career.

Chris Tucker’s movies include Friday, The Fifth Element, Money Talks, and Jackie Brown. His most famous work is the Rush hour martial arts action-comedy series, for which he also received numerous accolades.

Chris Tucker Net Worth And Salary

As of the year 2022, Chris Tucker’s estimated net worth is about 5 million dollars. Unbelievably, during the peak of Chris Tucker’s career in the late 1990s, he scored numerous roles in many successful shows and movies. He also became one of the highest-paid actors in the world after his role in the martial arts action-comedy series

“Rush Hour”. After the first “Rush Hour” which was a movie released in 1998 became a blockbuster hit resulting in Tucker to then negotiate a deal of 20 million dollars to appear in the sequel in the year 1999.

Chris Tucker’s net worth is estimated to be around 5 million US dollars. After the success of his role in Rush Hour’s first film in the year 1998, Chris was offered a twenty million dollars salary for the sequel of the series (Rush Hour 2) and was later paid a sum of Twenty-five million dollars for Rush Hour 3 (2007).

Also Check: Jake Paul Net Worth- How Much Does He Earn From Boxing And Youtube?

Nick Cannon Net Worth- Is the Cannon Family A Billionaire?

The Rush Hour 3 deal was in a closed contract deal of a total of forty million dollars for a two-movie contract with New Line Cinema and had an untitled film that was supposed to be released in the future. He also profited from the success of Rush Hour 3 and received twenty percent of the total profit.

Chris Tucker Early Life

Christopher Tucker is known to be the youngest son of Mary Louise and Norris Tucker. Chris had five other siblings, his father owned a janitorial service and was an independent businessperson. Tucker spent the major years of his childhood growing up in Decatur, Georgia.

He scored a graduating degree from Columbia High School. He later moved to Los Angeles to get a degree in a comedy career. When Chris was a teenager he learned that humor had a significant role in life and that humor held the power to draw people’s attention.

He was influenced by Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy. Tucker’s teacher and high school classmates always admired him and laughed at him doing impressions of Eddie Murphy, Michale Jackson, and a few others.

He grew up in a Pentecostal Christian household, his parents Mary Lousie and Norris Tucker were members of the Church of God in Christ at the time of his childhood days. Chris Tucker age as of the year 2022 is 51.

Chris Tucker Career Beginnings

Chris Tucker’s career started when he started displaying his comedy skills in the local Atlanta comedy clubs. Later he decided to move to Los Angeles, California in the year 1990 to get a degree in a comedy career.

His official career started when he took up the job of being a guest star on the HBO’s comedy series titled Def Comedy Jam, he was seen frequently performing on the show. Later in the year 1994, Chris made his acting debut in the movie House Party 3 and then subsequently scored a better film offer and recognition to star alongside the N.W.A rapper named Ice cube in “Friday”.

He also co-starred in various hit movies in the year 1997 including The Fifth Element and Money Talks. He was also seen appearing in a supporting role in the movie Jackie Brown by Quentin Taratino and in the spy comedy “Double-O-Soul” which was never released.

Tucker also starred as a Los Angeles Police Department’s detective James Carter, along with the famous Hong Kong martial artist Jackie Chan, in the film series Rush Hour.

Chris Tucker Earnings

Chris Tucker career earnings were at a peak when he starred in the blockbuster movie Rush Hour. Chris Tucker’s pay-per-movie has been recorded to be around forty million dollars. In the year 2006, Chris struck a deal on his Rush Hour 3 (2007) movie contract for payment of twenty-five million US dollars.

Thus, it made him the highest-paid actor in the entire Hollywood in the year 2006. He also negotiated a deal regarding a two-movie contract for a total sum of forty million US dollars with the New Line Cinema. The twenty-five million dollars out of the forty-million-dollar contract deal was his salary for his then-hit movie Rush Hour 3. He was also known to have received twenty percent of the gross profit of the movie Rush Hour 3.

Chris Tucker Personal Life/ Relationships

Chris Tucker was married to Azja Pryor from 1997 to 2003. With his former wife, Tucker shares a son named Destin Christopher Tucker. Chris is also friends with his Rush Hour co-star Jackie Chan, the two share a good bond. It is also known that Michael Jackson was also one of his close friends. Tucker’s parents’ names are Mary Louise and Norris Tucker.

Chris Tucker Awards And Honors

Chris Tucker starred in Silver Linings Playbook, the movie gained numerous nominations and awards like the Broadcast Film Critics Association Award for Best Cast.

He also received the MTV Movie and Tv award for best Fight for Rush Hour 2 (2002), MTV Movie and TV award for the best duo for Rush hour (1999), Kids’ Choice Award for favorite movie actor for Rush hour 2 (2002), and Teen choice award for choice movie actor: comedy for Rush Hour 2 (2002).

Chris has always been a great stand-up comedian and has been a celebrated face in Hollywood. He has also appeared on a few talk shows including the Ellen DeGeneres show.

Must Check:

How Much Is Wells Adams Net Worth? Career, Wiki, Age, Bio/Wiki