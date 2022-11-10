We’re Here season 3 streaming will be done on the online streaming service HBO Max on November 25, 2022. The show will also be available to stream on various online streaming services like Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ once the show’s official release is done.

About We’re Here Season 3

We’re Here is an American series exploring the genre of reality television. The show’s main featuring Drag queens are Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela. The production company involved is The Intellectual Property Corporation. The United States is the country of origin with English as its original language.

Season three of this Emmy-winning show will be displaying some amazing makeovers, mind-blowing drag performances, and the evil politics that grows behind them. Politicians will be seen trying to put a ban on the display of the art of these drag queens in various regions of small towns in America, but our fierce drag queens are not going without a find.

They will continue to strive forward to earn some equality for themselves. Even the dirty politics and everything that goes behind the misery that the LGBTQ community is made to live with will be displayed. Just to earn a respectable position in the world. They will not stop at any cost.

People still do not want LGBTQ people to be out there visible in the world, their remarkable talent, and them gathering up to celebrate themselves.

The previous seasons one and two of the show featured some dangerously killer looks of the drag queen stars named Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka. They were seen putting on some colorful makeup, and extreme high-end makeovers with rocking wigs and shiny Stilettos.

The show also had some amazing and rocking drag performances and was an attempt to find a place for the LGBTQ community in the world. They tried their best to make them feel comfortable in their own skin and to find an equal place in the world. The trio travels all the way across America to select participants who are willing to participate in drag shows. The show first premiered on April 23, 2020.

We’re Here Season 3 Release Date

We’re Here season 3 release date is November 25, 2022. The series’ third season will be releasing on the online streaming service, HBO Max. As of now, no other information has yet surfaced about the show’s release on other streaming services but according to a few sources it is believed that Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ will also be releasing We’re here’s season 3 episodes.

We’re Here Season 3 Plot

We’re Here season 3 plot Will revolve around the show’s main characters of Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela, who will be returning with more excitement, fun, and laughter. The trio will once again be seen making use of their art of drag to build some new connections and spread love as much as they can.

Some top-class inspiring, and artistic drag is coming the way to the audience from these extremely talented artists. This time, the trio will be traveling and selecting local people from the areas of Spartanburg, SC, Temecula, CA, Del Rio, TX, Selma, AL, Evansville, IN, Watertown, SD, Kona, HI, and Grand Junction.

Where they will be participating in one-night-only shows where the drag queens will be setting inspiration for their drag daughters. It is how they will be expressing and revealing their artistic genuine selves through the medium of drag performances in front of their beloves family members, friends, and community people.

The LGBTQ+ storytelling will continue to unravel some new talents and the impact that they will have on the people. The fight for equality in every sphere will continue, the different unsung heroes who have stayed hidden behind the veil are going to be celebrated throughout the country.

Where To Watch We’re Here Season 3?

We’re here season 3 will be available to watch on the online streaming service HBO Max on 25th November 2022. The show’s previous seasons (season 1 and 2) are also available for the audience to watch on Hbo Max, Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.

We’re Here Season 3 Cast

We’re Here season 3 cast will consist of the show’s original three main artists and the drag queen stars named Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela. The trio will also be seen recruiting people who have the inspiration to embrace their talent for being drag queens from different areas.

No names have been revealed yet about the different cast/performing members that will be seen there in the show. It is expected that their names and background stories will be revealed during the show’s official release.

The Talk On Social Media About We’re Here Season 3

Fans are readily waiting for the makers of the show to drop a trailer just so they can get a better understanding about the upcoming season. As revealed by the information about the latest season’s plot it is believed that our drag queens are trying to spread the message all over the world that drag can heal.

As soon as the fans learned about the show’s renewal for a third season their excitement was raised to an extremely elevated level. The critics and fans are hoping that projects like this can inspire them to a certain level to keep fighting their battles and not to give up. The immense love and fame that the previous seasons of the show managed to gain has set a high bar for the upcoming season three. The news of the show’s renewal and the return of our beloved trio (Drag Queens) has created a buzz all over the internet.

HBO’s official Twitter account named @HBO recently posted a Tweet reading, to celebrate tonight’s premiere of #WereHere — featuring @itsSHANGELA, @thatonequeen and @eurekaohara as they makeover small-town America — I’m giving out drag queen names! Reply with your hometown and I’ll tell you what your drag name is.”.

Love More. Fear Less.



The new pictures and short clips from the upcoming season 3 have been posted on different social media platforms. It has managed to raise the curiosity of the audience and has left the fans asking for more. They are waiting for the show’s official trailer to be released just to get a view of the new amazing costumes, makeovers, High-hills, wigs, and much more.

What To Expect From We’re Here Season 3?

The show will be featured in America, where the trio Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela will be back to give in some fun. What makes the show interesting is that it takes place in small towns and areas of America, but still it manages to have an inspiring effect that has its roots spread much beyond those communities and areas.

The upcoming season will be a display of some inspiring and amazing drag coming from these incredible artists. The audience might expect the series trio to be traveling all the way to the regions of Spartanburg, SC, Temecula, CA, Del Rio, TX, Selma, AL, Evansville, IN, Watertown, SD, Kona, HI, and Grand Junction to select these drag artists to participate in one-night-only shows where they will be trying to set an example through their artistic approach towards their drag daughters.

The show will continue to feature LGBTQ+ rights and stories of the people who have been there backstage with exceptional talent and their fights for equality today.

Is We’re Here season 3 Episode Guide Out?

We’re Here season 3-episode guide has not yet been revealed by the makers of the show. The series will be officially released on the online streaming platform, HBO Max. It is expected to be following a weekly release pattern, the third season will not be dropping all its episodes in just one single go.

Thus, following a similar pattern to the show’s previous seasons one and two. The total episode count has not yet been revealed but it is expected to be between seven to ten just like its previous seasons. Also, the series is primarily made in the English Language, but it will also be available in other dubbed versions as well.

We’re Here Season 3 Trailer