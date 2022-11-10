Nikita Dragun Net Worth – How Rich Is The Famous YouTuber and influencer

Originally named Nikita Nguyen but better known by her professional name Nikita Dragun, she is a famous YouTuber and influencer. Being a trendy social media figure, Nikita Dragun net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. Nikita Dragun is very popular across all social media platforms with millions of followers. Nikita Dragun rose to popularity through her youtube videos which mainly focus on topics like makeup and lifestyle. Nikita Dragun is also a makeup artist by profession. She also uploads many videos related to makeup on her YouTube channel. Apart from the above-mentioned areas, Nikita Dragun is also famous for being a model and she has been part of many high-end and popular fashion shows throughout her career.

Who Is Nikita Dragun?

The name Nikita Dragun was the professional name chosen by Nikita over her original name Nkikita Nguyen. Nikita was born in Belgium on January 31, 1996. Even though she was born in Belgium, Nikita Dragun has roots in Vietnam and Mexico. After being born in Belgium, Nikita moved to the United States. Nikita completed her high school education in Virginia, USA. Nikita revealed herself and came out as trans during her teenage years. Nikita has also openly discussed her coming out in one of her videos on her YouTube channel. Some of the most viewed videos on her channel are also the ones related to her sexuality. Today she is one of the most popular transgender social media stars with a big fan base.

Nikita Dragun Net Worth and Salary

Nikita Dragun net worth is estimated to have an of $3 million as of 2022. The major source of income that contributes to her net worth of Nikita is her YouTube channel. Her channel Nikita Dragun has 3.54 million subscribers as of November 2022. Her channel keeps growing with new subscribers every day. The number of views for her videos is also very high. There are only a very few videos on her channel that lacks the 1 million view count. Some of her videos have views as high as 10 million. With such increased subscribers and views, Nikita Dragun makes a very good amount of profit from YouTube. As per the reports available, the annual salary of Nikita Dragun is around $500k.

Nikita Dragun is also a popular social media influencer. Her Instagram account has a follower count of around 9 million. With such a huge reach on a social media platform like Instagram, Nikita Dragun is part of many collaborations with other celebrities and brands, which are all means to increase her profit and popularity. Apart from her social media handles, Nikita is also a makeup artist and also model. He had been a part of some prestigious fashion events like the New York Fashion Week. She had been on the runway for many popular design houses and designers.

Another main source of Nikita Dragun’s income is the makeup line that she launched in March 2019. According to the words of the brand ‘Dragun Beauty,’ it is a brand designed for any and all makeup lovers. According to the reports, Nikita Dragun is the sole investor of the makeup company. With her follower count and fan base increasing day by day, Nikita Dragun is not slowing down when it comes to her popularity and profits.

Nikita Dragun Personal Life and Relationships

Nikita Dragun is a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Nikita came out as a transwoman, and she has been very vocal about her journey of transition. She has also uploaded videos on her channel regarding her change. Being such a stunning social media star, Nikita had been seen associated with many other popular names such as Tony Lopez, Michael Yerger, Chase Stobbe, and a few others, Nikita has a long history when it comes to relationships.

During the year 2020, Nikita Dragun was seen closely associated with fellow TikTok star Tony Lopez. Tony Lopez and Nikita Dragun had been spotted many times together during the year, both in their videos and personal time. Releasing videos together, fans started to speculate that both Tony and Nikita were together and were in a relationship.

With people assuming Tony Lopez to be Nikita Dragun’s boyfriend, the social media star shocked her fans and everyone else equally when she posted a video with a mystery man during her vacation in Miami in July 2020. While fans first thought the guy was Tony Lopez, his face was covered in all the pictures and videos posted by Dragun, which made people more curious. After a bit of time, fans found out that the mystery man was not Tony Lopez but Chase Stobbe, who was also a social media influencer and Tik Toker.

The mystery man was confirmed to be Chase Stobbe when he posted a picture of himself along with Nikita by a pool later. Even though they both have made no comments about their relationships yet, people started tagging Stobbe as the boyfriend of Nikita Dragun.

While the speculations about the relationship of Nikita and Stobbe had been going on without any official confirmation from the couples, there had been news about Nikita being associated with Harry Jowsey. Jowsey is a popular Australian YouTuber and currently, he is settled in Los Angeles. Jowsey was also a part of the dating show ‘Too Hot To Handle’ which streams on Netflix. Although Nikita tried her best to keep the news from her followers, in a podcast episode, Harry admitted that he hooked up with Nikita Dragun. He revealed that they both were drunk during that time.

Talk on Social Media.

Being such a popular figure with millions of followers on different platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Tik Tok, and Twitter, she is a person who is constantly discussed across all of these platforms. Nikita Dragun had been making headlines for the past few days regarding her arrest from a hotel in Miami.

Reports claim that the 26-year-old social media star was arrested for a felony and that she was allegedly naked at the pool in the hotel from which she had been arrested. The controversies regarding the arrest stirred up again as Nikita Dragun who is legally a female was placed in the men’s unit of a jail in Florida. According to the affidavit, it stated that even though Dragun “appears as female but would like to be recognized as a male.”

Nikita Dragun, a trans influencer, is currently being kept in a men's prison after being arrested for battery on police.



In addition, she was misgendered on her booking profile. pic.twitter.com/z0rPTgLUlK — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 9, 2022

Also Read Who Is Jon Du Pre? Is Melinda French Dating Former TV Reporter Jon Du Pre?

Who is Andrew Morton? Royal Biographer Andrew Morton on Diana, Princess of Wales