WNBA star Brittney Griner who bagged two Olympic gold medals is an eight-time WNBA All-Star, and because of her dynamic skill in the field, she is popular among the sport-lovers. It was not an easy play for Brittney Griner to become who she is today.

While growing up, she often had trouble wondering why she was different from other girls. But her courage and bravery led her to the path that brought success over and again. Her triumph has never been a barrier to being the humble person she is.

But to be precise, Brittney Griner is an American professional basketball player who plays for the Phoenix Mercury. She is the only NCAA basketball player to score 2,000 points as well as block 50 shots. In 2012, Brittney Griner was dubbed the most outstanding Player of the Final Four and the AP Player of the Year.

Moreover, she is one among the 11 women to receive a FIFA World Cup gold medal, a WBA championship, and an NCAA championship.

How Much Is Brittney Griner Net Worth?

One of the most searched questions other than Griner’s Russia trial is her Net worth. How much do you think would be Brittney Griner’s net worth?

You don’t have to spend minutes doing predictions because we have found the net worth of Brittney Griner. As of 2022, she is worth $5 million. Many Americans were seen asking what Griner was doing in Russia in the first place, let us tell you, she was there to earn a sum. Out of the total $5 million, $1.4 million came from playing basketball in Russia.

Griner earned around $220,000 during her last season with the Phoenix Mercury, the highest salary allowed for Women’s professional basketball in the United States. Following that, many other players have tried to look overseas to boost their payments.

Also Check:

Brittney Griner Early Life

Brittney Griner is a famed American basketball player, who was born in Houston, Texas on Oct. 18, 1990. She has three elder siblings and was very fond of sports from a very young age. She went to Nimitz High School where she played basketball and volleyball for the Cougars, taking her team to the finale of the Texas 5A girls’ basketball state championships.

Although her team lost in the final, Griner was still honored as the WBCA All-American player of the year.

How Were Brittney Griner College Years?

Griner attended Baylor University where she played for Baylor Lady Bears, establishing her dominance almost instantly during her first year. The following year, she had her best collegiate season that dubbed her the AP Player of the Year and even managed to win the Division I Women’s Basketball Championship opposite Notre Dame in the national title game.

What Is Brittney Griner Height?

The international female player Brittney Griner is 6 feet 7 inches and the only players who have surpassed her height have been the late Margo Dydek (7 feet 2 inches), Han Xu (6 feet 10 inches), and Bernadett Hatar (6 feet 10.5 inches).

What Does Griner’s Professional Career Look Like?

In 2013, Griner was picked by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2013 WNBA draft. She literally flourished in her rookie season, grabbing the title of WNBA All-Star. She played her debut against Chicago Sky on May 7, 2013, and she equaled Candace Parker’s career total- two dunks.

Therefore, she became the first player to dunk twice in a single game. Despite the All-Star vote, Griner missed the All-Star Game of 2013 due to her knee injury and she was replaced by Tina Thompson.

Interestingly, in April 2013, Mark Cuban’s owner Dallas Mavericks stated he would like to consider her for the NBA, to which Grinr clearly expressed her interest, but no further moves were taken by the team.

Overseas

During the 2013-14 season, Brittney Griner played for the Zhejiang Golden Bulls of the WCBA in China after signing a six months contract that earned her $600,000, which was 12 times the amount she was paid in her rookie season by the Mercury.

For the next 2 seasons, Griner played for UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia with teammate Diana Taurasi, where she won back-to-back. In August 2016, she re-signed with UMMC Ekaterinburg for the upcoming season.

Brittney Griner Controversy With Drug Charges

Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony after she was charged with illegal drug keeping. After police found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage, she was immediately arrested on Feb. 17 and eventually convicted on August 4.

Although she appealed the sentence on Oct. 25, the Russian court denied it. Per the White House, her detention is “wrongful.” On Nov. 9, her attorney stated that she was transferred to a penal colony from the Russian detention center last week. She was sentenced to 9 years in the penal colony on charges of smuggling drugs and possessing them.

“Every minute that Griner spends in the Russian detention center is a minute too long,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. She further added that the Biden administration was tirelessly trying to free her.

Brittney Griner was convicted of the mistake she did but she clearly stated that it was an “honest mistake” as she didn’t know Russian law. Earlier in Nov, the US authorities made a visit and appealed against her sentence which was denied immediately.

Currently, neither her whereabouts nor her final destination is known to her legal team or the US embassy. Reportedly they will be notified in 2 weeks. However, Jean-Pierre revealed that Biden has directed them to improve her treatment in the penal colony.

Back in July, the Biden administration proposed a prisoner swap to which a positive response is still pending. According to Jean Pierre, the US government is ready to do everything under its control and try out alternative potential ways to free Griner.

Referring to the player by her initials, Lindsay Colas, Griner’s agent said “Our primary concern goes to BG’s health.” Colas also stated that in “this very difficult phase” where they have no idea about the whereabouts of Griner, “we ask for the support in continuing writing letters” which is a means of expressing their love and care for her.

Apparently, the Russian government would reveal about Griner soon.

Must Check: