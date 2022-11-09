Legend Of Vox Machina Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Where To Watch, Trailer

Embark yourself as you are going to get an utterly fantastic Dungeons and Dragons-inspired animated series titled The Legend of Vox Machina. The first party was released on Jan. 28, 2022, and now, the fans are clamoring for Legend of Vox Machina Season 2. For the patience they kept, fans are being rewarded with a confirmation on the release date of Legend of Vox Machina Season 2.

So, when will the highly anticipated flick be released? Keep calm, your favorite fantasy television would be ready to watch by January 2023. On Oct. 7, 2022, the Critical Role held a special panel where they announced The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 would release in Jan. 2023.

The previous season focused on some misfit adventures and this time, we can definitely look for another interesting, enthralling, and gripping story from the creators.

Scroll down to learn more about Legend of Vox Machina Season 2, its release date, streaming platform, teaser, and much more.

When will Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Be Released?

Critical Role’s The Legend of Vox Machina drew the fans deep into it ever since the creators introduced the Dungeon & Dragon-inspired action fiction series earlier this Jan. what will happen in the forthcoming iteration is not contingent but the renewal confirmation announcement was more than enough to make fans frantic as well as overjoyed. While they are delighted with the news, many are busy plotting the next adventure.

However, the hit animated series’ second season will be released in January 2023, which is not that far, by the way. So, it is feasible to wait a couple of months to discover exactly what the showrunners have prepared. But, unfortunately, we do not have a confirmed release date to mention, but we hope this tension would also be solved pretty soon. Amidst these, what has multiplied the excitement of fans is nothing but the renewal of a third season for Legend of Vox Machina.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Where To Watch

On January 28, 2022, the first season of the animated fantasy series was released on Amazon Prime, and similarly, Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 will also premiere on Amazon Prime Video. If you are planning to watch the upcoming iteration, make sure to have a subscription or you can also register for a free trial.

Anyway, it would be fun to watch the comedy-drama in the comfort of your room along with your buddies or partner. The original language of the series is obviously English and each episode would roughly be 24 to 28 minutes long.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Cast

Anyone who has watched the previous season knows the inevitable role of voice actors, who made the entire series a huge success. We know it is the voice artists who bring an animated series into reality. Along with sharing their voice, they also bring life to each of the characters, and here the majority of the actors are said to reprise their roles.

Laura Bailey as Vex’ahlia “Vex” Vessar

Ashley Johnson as Pike Trickfoot

Taliesin Jaffe as Percival “Percy”

Liam O’Brien as Vax’ildan ‘Vax’ Vessar

Matthew Mercer as Lord Sylas Briarwood

Sam Riegel as Scanlan Shorthalt

Marsh Ray as Keyleth of the Air Ashari

Travis Willingham as Grog Strongjaw

Season 1 had several guest characters like Lady Kima of Vord, Sovereign Uriel Tal’Dorei

General Krieg, Lady Allura Vysoren, Delilah Briarwood, Shaun Gilmore, Jarrett Howarth, Head Cleric, Kerrion Stonefell, Duke Vedmire, Professor Anders, Archibald Desnay, Keeper Yennen, Cassandra de Rolo, Everlight and Dr. Anna Ripley who was voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, Khary Payton, David Tennant, Indira Varma, Grey Griffin, Sunil Malhotra, Eugene Byrd, Anjali Bhimani, Darin De Paul, Rory McCann, Stephen Root, Dominic Monaghan, Gina Torres, Esme Creed-Miles, Travie Thoms, and Kelly Hu respectively.

Most probably, the second season will also have a bunch of new characters and new voice actors, but no further information has been confirmed yet.

Also Read ‘The Curse Of Oak Island’ Is Back With Season 10!!

Trailer for the Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Released?

Anime fans are enthralled by the first look teaser of the superhit animated series which was released by Prime Video a month ago. Although a trailer is not in sight, the small clip has quenched the thirst a little bit. It shared a glimpse of what the next iteration is about to bring.

It begins with the massive entry of dragons with ominous music playing in the background that turns the atmosphere intense. Suddenly a mysterious voice is heard that says “Alarm Bells! I suddenly feel overdressed.” One among the people gathered identifies the dragon as he says “Are those dragons?” In the next scene, a dragon is seen blowing and creating more destruction as the people get scattered and run for help.

What Is Expected to Happen in the Coming Iteration?

Per Matthew Mercer, the Legend of Vox Machina is set in the fictional world of Exandria and later it was launched as a web series. The majority of the story occurs in the city-state of Whitestone and the metropolis of Emon.

Since the first season was a major hit, it is feasible to expect great things to happen in the upcoming season of Legend of Vox Machina. According to reports, the fantasy drama is going to get darker with the involvement of plenty of dragons. It is hinted that the characters will get closer and many emotions will get stronger. It has also been reported that there will be more action, adventure, and epic dragon fights. New characters are expected to add flame to the fire and overall, Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 would thoroughly entertain each and every one.

Had just a lil bit of fun at NYCC chatting with my fav chaotic nerds about season 2 of @CriticalRole's #TheLegendofVoxMachina. 🐉🎲



Spoiler alert: everyone mostly behaved!https://t.co/XTC9Bm926f — Andrea Towers ⧗ (@_atowers) November 8, 2022

Also Read Is Netflix’s Glitch Season 4 Cancelled? Latest Updates!