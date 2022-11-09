Is Netflix’s Glitch Season 4 Cancelled? Latest Updates!

One of the well-received paranormal series, Glitch is an Australian television series. Initially, the series premiered on ABC. The show became a hit and went on to be renewed for three seasons in total, owing to its popularity and acceptability.

Even though there had been no confirmation about Glitch Season 4 from the producers or Netlfix, the possibility of a fourth season must be considered. Social media platforms have gone further in the discussion about the chances of a possible season 4, which seems to be something that is loved by the fans.

Glitch Season 4 Release Date: When Will It Air?

It’s been around three years since the release of the third season of the hit series Glitch. The series which focuses on the paranormal activities of Yoorana ended its third season in the year 2019. As there had been no official confirmation about the release of a new season, nothing can be assumed about the release date of Glitch Season 4.

The very first season of the series was released on July 9, 2015. The show premiered on ABC. The series was released on the online streaming platform Netflix on October 15, 2016.

As the first season of the series was well-accepted by the audience, the series was renewed for season 2. The Glitch season 2 was released on September 14, 2017. The final episode of that season was released on October 19, 2017.

Also Check:

While there had been not much gap between the release of the first and second seasons of the series, the third season was released only after a year gap of two years. The third season started its telecast on August 25, 2019, and the final episode of the season came out on September 29, 2019.

Glitch Season 4 Cast And Crew

As most of the characters and the crew who were part of the series did not undergo any drastic change over the course of the three seasons, it can be expected that if there is any possibility of a fourth season, the cast and crew of the series will be somewhat the same as it used to be for the past seasons.

The series which started to premiere on July 9, 2015, was directed by famous director Emma Freeman and some of the episodes in the second season were directed by Tony Krawitz. Emma Freeman is an Australian director with her main works in television films and series.

Emma Freeman was the first woman to win the Tropfest, which is the largest short film festival in the world. Her short film which was released in the year 2002, which is titled ‘Lamb’ made her the winner.

The cast of the series includes some of the best-known names in acting. The cast of the series includes many names, with some of the actors making regular appearances on the show.

The main cast of the series includes names like

Patrick Brammall who portrays the role of James Hayes

Genevieve O’Reilly who plays the role of Dr. Elishia McKellar

Emma Booth as Kate Willis

Emily Barclay as Sarah Hayes and so on.

Some of the recurring characters on the show include Anni Finsterer who plays the role of Caroline Eastley, Lisa Flanagan as Kath, Robert Menzies as Pete Rennox, Tessa Rose as Sharon, Gerard Kennedy as Leon Massola, and so on.

Is Glitch Season 4 Trailer Out?

As season 4 had not been confirmed by the creators or the producers, currently there is no official trailer available for season 4 of the hit series Glitch. The first three seasons of Glitch had six episodes in each season. So if there ever was a possibility of a fourth season, chances are that it will also have six episodes in total.

So if the trailer for season 4 comes out, it will feature the exciting events that might take place over these six episodes, given the speculations about season 4 of Glitch fall into place.

What To Expect From Glitch Season 4?

The story of Glitch revolves around a paranormal thread. The events portrayed in the series have elements of horror and drama in it. The story revolves around seven people – not just any seven people but the people who are the central characters in the series are people who are revived from death with commendable health too.

A police officer, James Hayes played by Patrick Brammall, is called into the local cemetery where he finds seven people who have been revived from death. The event takes place in the fictional city of Yoorana, Victoria. Even though they are in perfect health, they seem to be struggling with their identities, their past, and the reason why they have been revised as they have no memory of any past events.

Hayes tries his best to conceal this mystery from everyone and the series features the events which follow this situation and the hunt to find out someone who knows the truth and reason behind the unusual event.

Must Check:

According to the reviews that were posted after the end of season three, many fans came up with different opinions about the end.

There were many claims online that the last episode of season three was an open-ended one and that the pattern of people rising from the graves was shown to repeat, which leaves out the possibility of a new season with different characters and a slightly different premise if the claims are true.

As there is no information about a new season, all we can do is hope that the team behind the series decides to make a new one soon.

We assure you to update any information regarding season 4 of Glitch as soon it is available so make sure to keep track and check in for more updates.