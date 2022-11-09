Audiences are truly impatient and they are fervently waiting for the season 2 debut of the 1883 series. Viewers across the globe have been avidly waiting for the official announcement of the release of season two since its parent series Yellowstone is a great success. This series which has piqued viewers’ interest would be coming with its next season but the release date has not been announced yet.

The first season of 1883 was available exclusively on Paramount Plus and we could infer that season two will also be streaming on the same platform as the first season did. And 1883 is also available on Amazon Prime video too.

As well we all know this drama series is a prequel to the Yellowstone series by Taylor Sheridan and this 1883 series really entails the story of the Dutton Family and how they hold the Yellowstone ranch and how they eradicated their impoverished lifestyle and became the great highly influential Dutton Family.

Since the authorities of this drama series planned this to be limited to one season, now with a new plan 1883 Season 2 would revolve around the original story of Bass Revees one of the historical characters rather than swirling around the fictional Dutton family saga.

1883 Season 2 Release Date Speculation

Since there has been no update regarding the correct release date for season two of this riveting drama. But as per reports, 1883 Season 2 will most probably arrive in late 2022 or early 2023. As we all know it will be available on Paramount plus.

So since there has been not a single update regarding the release date and other information, the viewers are avidly waiting for the updates because of its enthralling plot.

This 1883 series was followed by the 1923 series and now this would be the prequel to Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone. The first season of 1883 premiered on December 19, 2021. It came to its finale episode on February 27, 2022. Each episode had a running time of 44 to 67b minutes and the first season consisted of ten episodes.

As per reports, season two will be consisting of six episodes and each episode would have an approximate length of one hour. This is really more of a scenario that Yellowstone season five is all set and ready to be released on November 13, 2022. And its next spinoff 1923 is also set to release in December.

So Paramount plus has held off the release of season two of 1883 since they all are related drama series. So most probably the 1883 Season 2 would be expected by 2023.

Also Check:

Where Can We Watch Season Two Of 1883?

Since season one of 1883 premiered on Paramount plus we could assume that the same platform would be applicable to season two. There would be no change in the platform. Soon will get all the updates we need and the impatience would be quenched by the official announcement.

So it would be probably released in 2023 and undoubtedly Paramount plus would be the platform for its streaming.

As it is understood that this 1883 is a prequel to the much-acknowledged series Yellowstone, season one revolved around how the Dutton family and their journey to build a life in Montana.

So the poverty and impoverished life of the Dutton family before they got moved to Montana would be the plot of the 1883 series. As per reports, season two entails the story of Bass Revees and rather focusing on the saga of the Dutton family.

The Cast Of 1883 Season 2

As per reports, the titular role will be pulled off by David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves. The other cast would be the same as the season one. But there is also speculation that many new characters would be coming in season two in order to make season two different and enrapturing from season one and from its parent series.

So as per sources, David Oyelowo, a golden globe nominee, would have a significant role in the upcoming season two. David Oyelowo is highly regarded for his role in the historical movie named Selma in which he depicted Martin Luther King Jr.

Other than David Oyelowo being the titular character many others would be having their piece cut out from it that including

Harrison Ford

Helen Miren

Timothy Dalton

James Badge Dale

Robert Patrick

Jerome Flynn

Jennifer Ehle

Brendan Sklenar

Darren Mann

Sebastian Roche

Michelle Randolph

Marley Shelton

Brian Gegarghty

Julia Schlaepfer

They will also be having significant roles in the Yellowstone spinoff ‘1923’ also.

The Cast Of Season One Of 1883 Includes

Isabel May as Elsa Dutton

Tim McGraw as James Dutton

Sam Elliot as Shea Brennan

Taylor Sheridan as Charles Good night

Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton

Eric Nelson as Ennis

Martin Sensmeier as Sam

Billy Bob Thornton as Jim Courtright

Dawn Olivieri as Claire Dutton

Noah Le Gros as Colton

Amanda Jaros as Alina

James Jordan as Cookie

So as per reports, the casts above-mentioned might have their role in season two or might not. But it is partially certain that season two would be having a different plot where it narrates the story of a historical character named Bass Reeves. So the characters in season one would probably not have roles in the upcoming season two.

Speculated Plot Of 1883 Season 2

Nevertheless, some sources report that the show will be arriving somewhat near 2023. Since 1883 is a prequel to the series which is directed by Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone, its season 5 is all set to release on November 13, 2022. And furthermore to the equation, 1923 is the spinoff of Yellowstone and it is only coming out in December 2022.

Since the official announcement regarding season two hasn’t come out Paramount Plus has been keenly keeping quiet regarding the plot of impeding 1883 season two plot. However, season one of 1883 The Bass Reeves story was quite in the actual and direct follow-up of its parent series so it would be a daft thing to expect that season two would be having the same or continued plot of season one.

So as per several reports, this miniseries would take us to the story which starts eight years into Bass Reeves’ service as U S Marshall. So what would be the plot in the upcoming season two is up in the air and we have to wait a little bit more in order to learn what is in Taylor Sheridan’s bag of surprises.

As we all know the plot of season one actually revolves around the Dutton family and their deteriorating life and their desperate ways to get rid of their predicament and finally move to Montana to pursue different things in life.

Also Check:

As per reports, the plot of season two is speculated to be revolving around the historical character Bass Reeves. 1883 Season 2 would be revolving around a totally different plot from season one. The cast from season one may not have their roles in the upcoming season two since it is revolving around Brass Reeves and the character would be pulled off by David Oyelowo.

Brass Reeves was the first black citizen to be the US Marshal in the Wild West. after slavery ended in 1865, Brass Reeves is highly acknowledged as the greatest frontier hero in American history. So undoubtedly the series would be having a totally different plot and would be a great visual feast in the upcoming year.

Since there is no official trailer for 1883 Season 2 we could not jump to conclusions and theories related to season two. Taylor Sheridan would be directing the first two episodes of the series and the rest is a mystery. We all have to wait more days and yes the waiting is kind of excruciating and it is really sensing the limits of the finitude of its viewers worldwide.